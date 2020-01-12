Yamaha YZF-R3 and Monster Energy MotoGP YZF-R3

The Yamaha YZF-R3 is a modern entry-level sport motorcycle, being introduced only in 2015. With power coming in at approximately 50 HP from the 320cc inline twin lightweight aluminum engine, the R3 is more than capable of hard acceleration, cruising at speed, and track riding, as it has a total wet weight of 368 lbs.

For the 2020 model year, Yamaha has also produced a YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP model, which is primarily cosmetic with new panels that reflect the YZR-M1’s aggressive racing lines with Monster sponsorship, including a fuel tank badge with the Monster logo. No engine or systems modifications are made, and it uses the same dual-zone ABS, anti-slip, and traction control systems that the base YZF-R3 uses.

The YZF-R3 starts at $4,999 US/ $6,299 CA and the YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP starts at $5,599 US/$6,399 CA.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 4,999

4,999 Key Features: ABS LED Lighting Advanced Suspension

Key Specs Engine type: 321cc liquid-cooled, DOHC inline twin-cylinder; 8 valves

321cc liquid-cooled, DOHC inline twin-cylinder; 8 valves Power: 50 hp

50 hp Wet weight: 368 lb

368 lb Seat height: 30.7 Inch Key Competitors Honda CBR300RR

KTM 390

Kawasaki Ninja 400

2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 321cc liquid-cooled, DOHC inline twin-cylinder; 8 valves Power 50 hp Bore x Stroke 68.0mm x 44.1mm Compression Ratio 11.2:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate Wet clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted telescopic fork; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Monocross single shock, adjustable preload; 4.9- in travel Brakes Front 298mm hydraulic disc; ABS model available Brakes Rear 220mm hydraulic disc; ABS model available Tires Front 110/70-17 Dunlop® Sportmax GPR-300® Tires Rear 140/70-17 Dunlop® Sportmax GPR-300® Fuel Tank Capacity 14 L (3.7 US gal.) Color Blue, Matte Silver, Matte Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 54.3 in (1379 mm) Ground Clearance 6.3 in (160 mm) Seat Height 30.7 in (780mm) Curb Weight 368 lbs (167kg) WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Features

TOP FEATURES Sleek R-Series Styling

Featuring flowing bodywork and ergonomics inspired by the MotoGP® YZR-M1®, the YZF-R3® is sleeker, more aerodynamic and more refined than ever before.

Featuring flowing bodywork and ergonomics inspired by the MotoGP® YZR-M1®, the YZF-R3® is sleeker, more aerodynamic and more refined than ever before. High-Revving Supersport Engine

Yamaha’s championship-winning technology gives the YZF-R3 a broad spread of power with exciting high-rpm performance.

Yamaha’s championship-winning technology gives the YZF-R3 a broad spread of power with exciting high-rpm performance. Advanced Suspension

The R3’s inverted fork works with a Monocross® rear shock to provide exceptional handling, with balanced chassis rigidity, a near 50/50 weight balance, and damping and spring settings designed for a wide range of road conditions.

The R3’s inverted fork works with a Monocross® rear shock to provide exceptional handling, with balanced chassis rigidity, a near 50/50 weight balance, and damping and spring settings designed for a wide range of road conditions. Compact Chassis

With a fully-fueled weight starting at only 368 pounds and a seat height of only 30.7 inches, the YZF-R3 is ultra-light, nimble, and confidence-inspiring on everything from tight city streets to wide-open racetracks.

With a fully-fueled weight starting at only 368 pounds and a seat height of only 30.7 inches, the YZF-R3 is ultra-light, nimble, and confidence-inspiring on everything from tight city streets to wide-open racetracks. Practical Performance

A range of exclusive technologies ensures the YZF-R3 combines Yamaha’s legendary refinement and reliability with thrilling performance, all while sipping fuel at an efficient 56 mpg. ENGINE Potent Twin-Cylinder Powerplant

Yamaha’s 321cc liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder engine delivers excellent power and performance throughout the rpm range. With a 180-degree crank design and integrated counterbalancer, the layout minimizes vibrations for a smooth, refined engine character.

Yamaha’s 321cc liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder engine delivers excellent power and performance throughout the rpm range. With a 180-degree crank design and integrated counterbalancer, the layout minimizes vibrations for a smooth, refined engine character. High-Revving Engine Architecture

With a compression ratio of 11.2:1, double-overhead cams (DOHC) and four-valve cylinder heads, the YZF-R3 motor is designed for quick-revving performance and high-rpm efficiency to deliver an exciting ride with a broad spread of power.

With a compression ratio of 11.2:1, double-overhead cams (DOHC) and four-valve cylinder heads, the YZF-R3 motor is designed for quick-revving performance and high-rpm efficiency to deliver an exciting ride with a broad spread of power. Six-Speed Transmission

A smooth-shifting six-speed gearbox ensures the rider always has the right ratio, whether riding through tight canyon corners or racetrack straightaways.

A smooth-shifting six-speed gearbox ensures the rider always has the right ratio, whether riding through tight canyon corners or racetrack straightaways. Modern Fuel Injection

Downdraft induction fuel injection system provides easy starting, excellent fuel economy, and responsive performance in all conditions.

Downdraft induction fuel injection system provides easy starting, excellent fuel economy, and responsive performance in all conditions. Advanced Cylinder Construction

Yamaha’s unique DiASil—a high-silicon aluminum alloy—engine block is used to ensure excellent heat dissipation, with an innovative offset cylinder design that reduces horsepower loss and improves both power and fuel efficiency.

Yamaha’s unique DiASil—a high-silicon aluminum alloy—engine block is used to ensure excellent heat dissipation, with an innovative offset cylinder design that reduces horsepower loss and improves both power and fuel efficiency. Strong and Lightweight Pistons

Forged aluminum pistons—the same technology used for the YZF- R1® and YZF-R6®—means lighter weight and excellent strength at higher temperatures, ensuring reliability at higher rpm.

Forged aluminum pistons—the same technology used for the YZF- R1® and YZF-R6®—means lighter weight and excellent strength at higher temperatures, ensuring reliability at higher rpm. Compact Exhaust System

The short muffler design features modern styling and helps to centralize mass, improving agility for ultra-responsive handling. CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Inverted Front Fork

The YZF-R3 features an inverted fork with optimized spring and damping settings, significantly improving fork rigidity, front-end feedback and control feel. The design also includes a YZR-M1-inspired top clamp for improved supersport style.

The YZF-R3 features an inverted fork with optimized spring and damping settings, significantly improving fork rigidity, front-end feedback and control feel. The design also includes a YZR-M1-inspired top clamp for improved supersport style. Monocross Rear Shock

The single-shock design further centralizes mass and is tuned to strike a balance between ride comfort and sporty performance, for capability across a wide range of uses, from urban commuting to trackdays. It’s also adjustable for spring preload, to account for passengers or cargo.

The single-shock design further centralizes mass and is tuned to strike a balance between ride comfort and sporty performance, for capability across a wide range of uses, from urban commuting to trackdays. It’s also adjustable for spring preload, to account for passengers or cargo. Potent Braking with Available ABS

The 298mm floating-mount front disc brake ensures excellent stopping power, supported by a 220mm rear disc. The YZF-R3 ABS model also features an antilock braking system to boost rider confidence and prevent wheel lock-ups in reduced-traction conditions.

The 298mm floating-mount front disc brake ensures excellent stopping power, supported by a 220mm rear disc. The YZF-R3 ABS model also features an antilock braking system to boost rider confidence and prevent wheel lock-ups in reduced-traction conditions. Sportbike-Spec Wheels and Tires

Stylish 10-spoke cast-aluminum wheels minimize unsprung weight for improved suspension responsiveness and refined handling. Grippy Dunlop® radial tires offer enhanced grip and feedback for sporty riding, too.

Stylish 10-spoke cast-aluminum wheels minimize unsprung weight for improved suspension responsiveness and refined handling. Grippy Dunlop® radial tires offer enhanced grip and feedback for sporty riding, too. Perfectly Balanced

Thanks to the engine placement and overall machine dimensions, the YZF-R3 features a near 50/50 front/rear weight distribution for enhanced performance, especially in dynamic canyon-carving or racetrack riding environments. ADDITIONAL FEATURES Sleek R-Series Styling

The R3’s aggressive design continues the legendary styling born from the YZR-M1 MotoGP® machine and improves overall aerodynamics at high speeds, too. The glaring face of the R3 features compact LED headlights with a central air duct that maximizes cooling airflow for the engine.

The R3’s aggressive design continues the legendary styling born from the YZR-M1 MotoGP® machine and improves overall aerodynamics at high speeds, too. The glaring face of the R3 features compact LED headlights with a central air duct that maximizes cooling airflow for the engine. LED Lighting

Light Emitted Diode (LED) elements are used for both the taillight unit and headlights. Not only do LEDs offer long life with minimal power draw, they provide brilliant illumination, for confidence and visibility day or night.

Light Emitted Diode (LED) elements are used for both the taillight unit and headlights. Not only do LEDs offer long life with minimal power draw, they provide brilliant illumination, for confidence and visibility day or night. Refined Sportbike Ergonomics

Thanks to the low-profile fuel tank design and relatively compact handlebar position, the rider is able to naturally grip the machine for confidence, especially when tucking aggressively behind the windscreen on the racetrack.

Thanks to the low-profile fuel tank design and relatively compact handlebar position, the rider is able to naturally grip the machine for confidence, especially when tucking aggressively behind the windscreen on the racetrack. Digital Instrumentation

The compact multi-function meter informs the rider of gear position, fuel capacity, real-time and average fuel economy, water temp, clock and an oil change trip meter—all presented in a clean, modern layout. `

