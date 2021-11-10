Yamaha Trademarks YZF-R9 In India, With Potential for Europe and America

With the release of the narrow and nimble YZF-R7 this previous summer (a sibling to Yamaha’s MT-07), rumors began to circulate of another in line for the showroom floor – and word is that Yamaha’s about to putter down to the next puppy in the MT line (the MT-09) and release a similar full-fairinged fledgling for the moto masses.

Let’s get into it.

We covered Yamaha’s pending patent for an R9 on EUIpo back when it was still awaiting approval. At the time, we saw the company’s trademark request happening around the same time as the patents for both an R2 as well as the R7 – so now that the R7’s out and about causing riots of fun, we’re not necessarily surprised to hear that the R9’s release is next on the docket.

The report from AutoCarIndia states that the YZF-R9 is officially trademarked for use in India, with MCN adding that the R9 label also has approval for the European Union, the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as the label ‘YZF-R9’ for the Philippines.

Everybody’s guess is that the big reveal will happen sometime in 2022, though the exact timeline is still to be determined.

Now for the spec comparisons.

The report reminds us that the only Yammie bike that’s been previously able to bridge the gap between the track-oriented grunge of the advanced CP2-powered R7 (73.4bhp) and the delicious monster that is the four-cylindered R1 (200bhp) has been the R6- first introduced in 1999, and sporting a respectable 117hp.

We’re expecting the guts of the MT-09 to continue grunging up the scene in the R9, with similar frames and engines to keep both 9’s matchy-matchy (this is a guess based on the company doing just that for both the MT-03/YZF-R3 and MT-07/YZF-R7 duos).

We will also likely get similar power specs, meaning that the new YZF-R9 will carry the MT-09’s 890cc crossplane inline-three engine sporting 119 PS @ 10000 rpm (117 hp @ 10,000 rpm) and a yoinkable 93 Nm of torque @ 7000 rpm (69 lb-ft).

Now pricing projections.

The Yamaha MT-09 starts at $9,399 USD / $10,799 CAD, and the SP variant starts at $10,999 USD / $13,999 CAD – so we’re guessing the new Yamaha YZF-R9 will likely hover around the MT-09’s SP price point, given that the lower-entry 7’s duo (MT-07and the R7) is priced at $7,699 USD and $8,999 USD, respectively.

make sure also to check out the new custom motorcycles being rolled out onto the scene, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.