Custom Eye Candy: Coffee Barista and Nike Shoe Designer Build Custom Zero SR/F

When it comes to art, it doesn’t matter what niche the talent comes from – creativity is a flexible thing, so it’s not surprising to see inventions that work well on crossover collabs.

Here at wBW, we’ve seen lots of those projects funnel through the pipeline. We’ve covered tattoo artists’ collabs with custom shops to create one-of-a-kind bikes with an edgy vibe, we’ve written on motorcycles that have actually been tattooed (yeah, with the tattoo gun)on the bodywork, forming a unique pattern to match the limbs, digits, and trunks of the moto masses…

But what about a bike tinkered by a shoe designer and a coffee barista?

Jalopnik states that legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield (inspired to ride by Michael Jordan himself) met up with Thor Drake — the owner of See See Motor Coffee company. Once the Oregon-based pair hit it off, they both decided they couldn’t pass up a collab on a motorcycle, given each other’s drive to create unique designs with kick-ass elements geared to stand out and draw the eye.

So they did just that.

The end product – a Zero SR/F Build they’re calling the See See x Tinker Hatfield Build – is a retro homage to the neo-steampunk crowd. The bike’s electric components keep the whole project futuristic, fantastic, and flawlessly fast – and it’s got enough rivets to float a boat.

Perks of this project include the “totally bitchin’” riveted and polished aluminum shell for the top of the bike, a re-shaped front fairing, and snazzy low clip-ons to replace the original handlebars. Gold-plated fasteners adorn the teal-painted rear wheel fitted with Ohlins dampers and custom-cut rear belt-drive gear with the See See logo moon smile.

Sitting atop the rubbers are the trellis, painted white for contrast against the wicked hand-painted seat and re-styled seat pan, done by a friend of the pair that was a tattoo artist (more tattoo inspo – we’ll never be rid of them, thank heavens).

Want to get your hands on this beauty? Believe it or not, this bike is available to be purchased, with the bids going to charity through Bonhams.

Check out Bonham’s official website for access to the online auction, and let us know what you think of this custom build in the comments below.