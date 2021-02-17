2021 Yamaha YZF-R3: The R1’s Younger Sibling

The Yamaha YZF-R3 is a modern entry-level sport, Japanese-made motorcycle, being introduced only in 2015. With power coming in at approximately 50 HP from the 320cc inline twin lightweight aluminum engine, the R3 is more than capable of hard acceleration, cruising at speed, and track riding. Compared to the previous year, this year’s model has come up 7 lbs to be 375 lbs wet.

Yamaha Motorcycles has also continued the YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP model, which is primarily cosmetic with new panels that reflect the YZR-M1’s aggressive racing lines with Monster sponsorship. No engine or systems modifications are made, and it uses the same dual zone ABS, anti-slip, and traction control systems that the base YZF-R3 uses. Another difference from the previous year is that for 2021, the Monster Energy MotoGP model is no longer sold in Canada.

The YZF-R3 starts at $4,999 USD / $6,299 CAD and the YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP starts at $5,599 USD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,999 USD / $6,299 CAD

$4,999 USD / $6,299 CAD Key Features:

Fully LED lights all around Standard dual-zone ABS Advanced suspension optimized for sport riding

Main Specs Engine Type: 321cc liquid-cooled, DOHC inline twin-cylinder; 8 valves

321cc liquid-cooled, DOHC inline twin-cylinder; 8 valves Horsepower: 50 HP

50 HP Torque: 21.8 lb-ft

21.8 lb-ft Wet Weight : 375 lbs (170 kg)

: 375 lbs (170 kg) Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm) Competitors Honda CBR300RR

KTM 390

Kawasaki Ninja 400

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 & Monster Energy MotoGP YZF-R3 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 321cc liquid-cooled, DOHC inline twin-cylinder; 8 valves Power 50 Hp Bore x Stroke 68.0mm x 44.1mm Compression Ratio 11.2:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission 6-speed; Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted telescopic fork; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Monocross single shock, adjustable preload; 4.9- in travel Brakes Front 298mm hydraulic disc with ABS Brakes Rear 220mm hydraulic disc with ABS Tires Front 110/70-17 Dunlop® Sportmax GPR-300® Tires Rear 140/70-17 Dunlop® Sportmax GPR-300® Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 gal Color Blue, Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.3 in Overall Width 28.7 in Overall Height 44.9 in Wheelbase 54.3 in Ground Clearance 6.3 in Seat Height 30.7 in Wet Weight 375 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 & Monster Energy MotoGP YZF-R3 Features

TOP FEATURES Sleek R-Series Styling

Featuring flowing bodywork and ergonomics inspired by the MotoGP® YZR-M1®, complemented by new colors and graphics, the YZF-R3® is sleek, aerodynamic and refined.

High-Revving Supersport Engine

Yamaha’s championship-winning technology gives the YZF-R3 a broad spread of power with exciting high-rpm performance.

Advanced Suspension

The R3’s inverted fork works with a Monocross® rear shock to provide exceptional handling, with balanced chassis rigidity, a near 50/50 weight balance, and damping and spring settings designed for a wide range of road conditions.

Compact Chassis

With a fully-fueled weight starting at only 375 pounds and a seat height of only 30.7 inches, the YZF-R3 is ultra-light, nimble, and confidence-inspiring on everything from tight city streets to wide-open racetracks.

Practical Performance

A range of exclusive technologies ensures the YZF-R3 combines Yamaha’s legendary refinement and reliability with thrilling performance, all while sipping fuel at an efficient 56 mpg.



ENGINE Potent Twin-Cylinder Powerplant

Yamaha’s 321cc liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder engine delivers excellent power and performance throughout the rpm range. With a 180-degree crank design and integrated counterbalancer, the layout minimizes vibrations for a smooth, refined engine character.

High-Revving Engine Architecture

With a compression ratio of 11.2:1, double overhead cams (DOHC) and four-valve cylinder heads, the YZF-R3 motor is designed for quick- revving performance and high-rpm efficiency to deliver an exciting ride with a broad spread of power.

Six-Speed Transmission

A smooth-shifting six-speed gearbox ensures the rider always has the right ratio, whether riding through tight canyon corners or racetrack straightaways.

Modern Fuel Injection

Downdraft induction fuel injection system provides easy starting, excellent fuel economy and responsive performance in all conditions.

Advanced Cylinder Construction

Yamaha’s unique DiASil—a high-silicon aluminum alloy—engine block is used to ensure excellent heat dissipation, with an innovative offset cylinder design that reduces horsepower loss and improves both power and fuel efficiency.

Strong and Lightweight Pistons

Forged aluminum pistons—the same technology used for the YZF- R1® —means lighter weight and excellent strength at higher temperatures, ensuring reliability at higher rpm.

Compact Exhaust System

The short muffler design features modern styling and helps to centralize mass, improving agility for ultra-responsive handling.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Inverted Front Fork

The YZF-R3 features an inverted fork with optimized spring and damping settings, significantly improving fork rigidity, front-end feedback and control feel. The design also includes a YZR-M1-inspired top clamp for improved supersport style.

Monocross Rear Shock

The single-shock design further centralizes mass and is tuned to strike a balance between ride comfort and sporty performance, for capability across a wide range of uses, from urban commuting to track days. It’s also adjustable for spring preload which accounts for passengers or cargo.

Potent Braking with ABS

The 298mm floating-mount front disc brake ensures excellent stopping power, supported by a 220mm rear disc, and an antilock braking system boosts rider confidence and prevents wheel lock-ups in reduced-traction conditions.

Sportbike-Spec Wheels and Tires

Stylish 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels minimize unsprung weight for improved suspension responsiveness and refined handling. Grippy Dunlop® radial tires offer enhanced grip and feedback for sporty riding, too.

Perfectly Balanced

Thanks to the engine placement and overall machine dimensions, the YZF-R3 features a near 50/50 front/rear weight distribution for enhanced performance, especially in dynamic canyon-carving or racetrack riding environments.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Sleek R-Series Styling

The R3’s aggressive design continues the legendary styling born from the YZR-M1 MotoGP® machine and improves overall aerodynamics at high speeds, too. The glaring face of the R3 features compact LED headlights with a central air duct that maximizes cooling airflow for the engine.

LED Lighting

Light Emitted Diode (LED) elements are used for both the taillight unit and headlights. Not only do LEDs offer long life with minimal power draw, they provide brilliant illumination for confidence and visibility day or night.

Refined Sportbike Ergonomics

Thanks to the low-profile fuel tank design and relatively compact handlebar position, the rider is able to naturally grip the machine for confidence, especially when tucking aggressively behind the windscreen on the racetrack.

Digital Instrumentation

The compact multi-function meter informs the rider of gear position, fuel capacity, real time and average fuel economy, water temp, clock and an oil change trip meter—all presented in a clean, modern layout.



2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 & Monster Energy MotoGP YZF-R3 Photos

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 & Monster Energy MotoGP YZF-R3 Videos