2021 Yamaha MT-03: The Perfect Commuter

The third-generation, Japanese-made Yamaha MT-03 was launched last year, and as such, not much has changed since the 2020 model. The 2021 model receives a new paintwork option, a slightly updated front fork factory setting, and honestly, that’s about it.

It still has the excellent 321cc parallel-twin engine that chucks out just about 50 HP and 24 lb-ft of torque. It still will grunt around in low RPMs as needed and will wail the song of a superbike when the nuts are revved off the engine. And it still has one of the best front cowl and headlight assemblies on any bike out there, with the fierce angry daylight running lights and the screaming LED center headlight.

Not much else needs to be said. It’s a great starter streetfighter/naked for a new rider that won’t get them into (too much) trouble. For a lighter and shorter experienced rider, it’s a perfect commuter mixing Yamaha’s parallel-twin mastery with great fuel economy and a superb price-to-performance value.

The new 2020 Yamaha MT-03 starts at $4,599 USD / $5,899 CAD.

On this page: we've curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha MT-03 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $4,599 USD / $5,899 CAD

$4,599 USD / $5,899 CAD Key Features:

Standard ABS LED Lighting LCD instrumentation

Main Specs Engine Type: 321cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 2-cylinder; 8 valves

321cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 2-cylinder; 8 valves Horsepower: 50 HP

50 HP Torque: 24 lb-ft

24 lb-ft Wet Weight : 370 lbs (168 kg)

: 370 lbs (168 kg) Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm) Competitors KTM 390 Duke

BMW G310 GS

Honda CB300R

2021 Yamaha MT-03 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 321cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 2-cylinder; 8 valves Power 50 Hp Bore x Stroke 68.0mm × 44.1mm Compression Ratio 11.2:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multiplate clutch Transmission Constant mesh 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 37mm KYB® inverted fork; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock; 7-step preload adjustable, 4.9-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic single disc brake, 298mm; ABS Brakes Rear Hydraulic single disc brake, 220mm; ABS Tires Front 110/70R17 Tires Rear 140/70R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gal Color Storm Fluo, Matte Stealth Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.3 in Overall Width 29.7 in Overall Height 42.1 in Wheelbase 54.3 in Ground Clearance 6.3 in Seat Height 30.7 in Wet Weight 373 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha MT-03 Features

TOP FEATURES Smooth And Easy To Ride Power Delivery

This 321cc liquid-cooled 2-cylinder engine features lightweight forged pistons and carburized connecting rods, delivering easy to manage power in the low rpm range with strong high rpm power. The extremely light clutch feeling makes the MT-03 even more fun in the city, while its offset cylinders and advanced fuel injection system ensures smooth throttle response.

Dual Position Lights with Singular LED Headlight

The dynamic MT-03 looks cool with its dual angled position lights that emphasize its aggressive big-bike looks. A single compact and powerful LED headlight burns a hole through the darkness to light up the road ahead.

Aggressive Next-Gen MT Design

There’s absolutely no mistaking that the MT-03 is a member of Yamaha’s legendary Hyper Naked family. With its aggressive front light assembly as well as bold air scoops and a sculpted fuel tank, the MT-03 gives you the chance to become a true Master of Torque and experience the most dynamic ride in the class.

37mm KYB Inverted Front Fork

The MT-03’s serious big-bike specification is underlined with the addition of an inverted KYB front fork. Equipped with 37mm tubes and a cast aluminum upper triple clamp, the front end reinforces the bike’s high-specification and delivers a confident and smooth ride during braking, acceleration and cornering.



ENGINE Potent Twin-Cylinder Powerplant

Yamaha’s 321cc liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder engine delivers excellent power and performance throughout the rpm range. With a 180-degree crank design and integrated counterbalancer, the layout minimizes vibrations for a smooth, refined engine character.

Smooth and Useable Power

With double overhead cams (DOHC) and four-valve cylinder heads, the MT-03 engine provides easy-to-manage power at low rpms with strong rpm power—ultimately delivering an exciting ride with a broad spread of power.

Six-Speed Transmission

A smooth-shifting six-speed gearbox ensures the rider always has the right ratio, whether riding through tight city streets or on the open highway.

Modern Fuel Injection

Downdraft induction fuel injection system provides easy starting, excellent fuel economy, and responsive performance in all conditions.

Advanced Cylinder Construction

Yamaha’s unique DiASil—a high-silicon aluminum alloy—is used in the cylinders to ensure excellent heat dissipation. An innovative offset cylinder design helps reduce friction and provides better efficiency, quicker response and great overall engine performance.

Strong and Lightweight Forged Pistons

Forged aluminum pistons—the same technology in the MT-10—contributes to reduced power loss and lower vibration levels. This design results in minimized vibrations and smooth running, even at high rpm.

Compact Exhaust System

The short muffler design features modern styling and helps to centralize mass, improving agility for ultra-responsive handling.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Inverted KYB Front Fork

The MT-03 features an inverted KYB fork with optimized spring and damping settings, delivering more solid handling when compared to motorcycles using conventional front forks.

Monocross Rear Shock

The seven-step preload adjustable single-shock design is tuned to strike a balance between ride comfort and sporty performance with capability across a wide range of uses, from urban commuting to extended rides into the twisty canyons.

Long Swingarm

The MT-03 is equipped with a 22.6″ long asymmetrical swingarm that provides a planted ride during braking, cornering and acceleration.

Potent Braking with Standard ABS

The 298mm floating-mount front disc brake ensures excellent stopping power, supported by a 220mm rear disc. The MT-03 ABS model also features an anti-lock braking system to boost rider confidence and prevent wheel lock-ups in reduced-traction conditions.

Lightweight Diamond Frame

The compact diamond-type tubular frame’s combination of low weight and immense strength gives you neutral handling and easy maneuverability in traffic. With its inverted front fork and rear shock with complimenting settings, the MT-03 is ready to carve through the twisties and get your adrenaline flowing!



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Stylish LED Turn Signals

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) elements are used for both the front and rear turn signals. Not only do LEDs offer long life with minimal power draw, they provide brilliant illumination for confidence and visibility, during the day or night. The MT-03’s dynamic appearance is reinforced by the LED signals that perfectly complement the bike’s aggressive looks.

Dynamic Mass Forward Design

Yamaha’s Hyper Naked bikes are instantly recognizable thanks to their aggressive and powerful design. A sculpted fuel tank cover is designed to fit snugly with the rider while the lightweight air scoops enhance the look and feel of the mass-forward body design and highlight the dynamic MT family look.

Ergonomic Riding Position

With its compact body and low 30.7″ seat height, the MT-03 is a joy to ride whether you’re escaping traffic or having a blast out on the open road. Behind the aggressive bodywork, a specially sculpted knee area and fuel tank cover work with the high-mounted handlebars to provide an agile and ergonomic riding position.

Digital LCD Instrumentation

To match the MT-03 Hyper Naked’s radical looks, Yamaha has fitted a stylish LCD meter that provides easy-to-absorb information.



