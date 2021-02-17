The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 is a Thrilling Evolution in Engineering

The Yamaha MT-09 is a fairly new model, having only been launched in 2014. It is an interesting Japanese motorcycle as it toes the line between a naked sport and a streetfighter-style body and power. 2021 is the launch of the third generation of the MT-09 model, and as such is a slightly reworked model.

Using a new 890cc crossplane inline-three engine, it produces approximately 117 HP at the crank and has plenty of low RPM and mid-range grunt to get it going and to pull cleanly and confidently out of corners. Since 2017, all of Yamaha’s MT-09’s have had fully adjustable suspension, traction control, dual-zone ABS, a slipper clutch, and LED highlights, all of which have been tweaked and tuned for 2021 to be stronger, easier to use, and overall implement new advances in technology. As well, compared to many other naked sport bikes, the MT-09 features a double-sided rear swingarm.

New for 2021, Yamaha has introduced a new MT-09 SP model that brings a special edition color as well as uprated suspension pieces. The front suspension forks are fully-adjustable KYB sport shocks, with per-side individual adjustability. The rear is a remotely adjustable Öhlins shock. As well, the SP gets electronic cruise control as standard.

Finally, the MT-09 gets a new “MT face” with a central LED projector headlight with two additional lights, one on each side. As well, the cowling has been reworked to both be more aggressive and more aerodynamic.

The Yamaha MT-09 starts at $9,399 USD / $10,799 CAD and the SP variant starts at $10,999 USD / $13,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha MT-09 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $9,399 USD / $10,799 CAD

$9,399 USD / $10,799 CAD Key Features:

New version of Yamaha’s quickshift technology Standard dual-zone ABS 6 axis stability and traction control system

Main Specs Engine Type: 890cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 3-cylinder; 16 valves

890cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 3-cylinder; 16 valves Horsepower: 117 HP

117 HP Torque: 69 lb-ft

69 lb-ft Wet Weight : 417 lbs (189 kg)

: 417 lbs (189 kg) Seat Height: 32.5 inches (825.5 mm) Competitors Triumph Speed Triple S

Kawasaki Z900

MV Agusta Brutale 800

2021 Yamaha MT-09 & SP Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 890cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 3-cylinder; 16 valves Power 117 Hp Bore x Stroke 78.0mm x 62.1mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Fuel injection with YCC-T Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate assist and slipper clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm inverted fork, adjustable preload, compression and rebound; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable preload and rebound damping; 4.8-in travel Brakes Front Dual 298mm hydraulic disc; ABS Brakes Rear 245mm hydraulic disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17M/C Tires Rear 180/55ZR17M/C Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gal Color Storm Fluo, Matte Raven Black, Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.3 in Overall Width 31.3 in Overall Height 46.9 in Wheelbase 56.3 in Ground Clearance 5.5 in Seat Height 32.5 in Wet Weight 417 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha MT-09 & SP Features

TOP FEATURES All-New 890cc Liquid-Cooled 3-Cylinder DOHC Fuel-Injected Engine

The 2021 MT-09 features a newly developed 890cc liquid-cooled 3-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder fuel-injected (YCC-T) engine with a downdraft intake. The bore × stroke of 78 mm × 62.1 mm and 11.5:1 compression ratio provide outstanding torque with strong power delivery characteristics. Almost all of the fundamental parts of the engine, from the pistons and connecting rods to the crankshaft, camshafts and crankcase, have all been redesigned with a reduction in weight. The combination of improved combustion efficiency and lighter weight results in an impressive 11% improvement in fuel efficiency as well, from 44 MPG to 49 MPG.

Eight Pounds Lighter

Weighing in at only 417 pounds, the 2021 MT-09’s new engine, chassis and bodywork extensively incorporate weight-reducing technologies, to weigh in 8 pounds lighter than the former MT-09.

New Lightweight Aluminum Frame

The 2021 MT-09 features a newly developed lightweight aluminum frame which has been further refined to showcase the MT’s signature “agility.” To ensure both straight-line stability and handling performance, the balance of longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity has also been improved. Most notably, the lateral rigidity has been increased by approximately 50% for even more straight-line stability. The all-new frame is manufactured using the latest in Yamaha’s controlled filling (CF) die casting technology which contributes to the 2021 MT-09’s reduced weight

6-Axis IMU

The 2021 MT-09 features a newly developed 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that retains the base performance of proven IMU in the YZF-R1 but is 50% smaller and 40% lighter due to a thorough review of the sensor layout. The engine control unit (ECU) that receives and reflects the data from the IMU is equipped with three rider aids: a Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS) and front-wheel LIFt control system (LIF). All three systems work together to help the rider concentrate on riding to better extract the machine’s potential. Each of the systems can also be turned on or off and have their levels of intervention adjusted to preference. With this best-in-class electronic control technology, the 2021 MT-09 gives you the ultimate control in varying weather and surface conditions.

3.5-inch Full-Color TFT Instrument Display

The MT-09 features a 3.5-inch full-color TFT display that features a bar-type tachometer that changes colors as rpm rises or falls, a clock and displays for remaining fuel, average mileage, water temperature, air temperature and a gearshift indicator (color reversed for gear in use). Easily switch between displays and information with the handlebar switches.

Next-Generation Design

2021 represents the 3rd generation of the MT-09. With the 2021 MT-09, the designers sought to better express the major advances made with the machine’s performance by visually accentuating the pure power of the bike. The minimalist design concept delivers an exterior with everything but the essentials stripped away to highlight lightness and agility while stimulating the rider’s senses.



ENGINE All-New 890cc Liquid-Cooled 3-Cylinder DOHC Fuel-Injected Engine

Redesigned Fuel Delivery System

The fuel delivery system has been completely redesigned. On former MT-09s, the fuel injectors were attached directly to the cylinder head, but the fuel injectors of the 2021 MT-09 are now attached to the throttle valve side of the throttle bodies. The injectors now spray at the back of the intake valve heads to promote atomization of the fuel and reduce adhesion of fuel particles to the port walls, producing outstanding combustion efficiency. The throttle valve is operated using the Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) electronic system which has been widely proven on YZF series models as well as the earlier MT-09 models.

Lightweight Forged Pistons

The lightweight forged pistons allow for smooth, high-revving power.

Fracture-Split Connecting Rods

The forged connecting rods are made using the fracture-split method—where the big-end ring of the connecting rod is purposefully fractured and then reassembled—to ensure an unparalleled degree of manufacturing accuracy. This creates a pair of perfectly matching halves that produce a much more precise mating surface when the rods are bolted together again around the crankshaft.

Offset and Direct-Plated Cylinders

The CP3 engine mounts its three cylinder bores forward, towards the exhaust side. This offset reduces the piston to cylinder wall friction, creating more power and improved fuel economy while the direct-plated ceramic-composite cylinder bores provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced friction.

New Symmetrical Muffler with Dual Outlets

The new muffler on the 2021 MT-09 contributes to a lower overall weight and mass centralization but also produces a low-frequency exhaust note at low speeds. The exhaust tailpipes are left-right symmetrical which directs sound pressure to both sides of the machine, creating an exhaust note that delivers a sense of torque to the rider. The newly designed stainless steel header pipes are each given a different curvature and length for an excellent pulse effect.

New Intake System

The new intake system has been designed to suit the new engine and provides linear response when the rider opens and closes the throttle. The three intake ducts also contribute to the excellent engine sound at midrange and high rpm. These ducts are designed with different cross sections and lengths so that the intake sounds they produce individually resonate harmoniously at varying wavelength ranges. At the same time, the sound pressure has also been tuned to create a pleasing sound in the mid- and high-rpm range. The result is an air cleaner box that achieves both good intake efficiency and a pleasing sound that enhances the feeling of acceleration.

Assist and Slipper Clutch

The 2021 MT-09 features an Assist and Slipper (A&S) clutch that has specifications selected to best match the new engine for a lighter clutch lever pull and smoother chassis behavior during downshifts.

Optimized Transmission Ratios

The transmission ratios have been optimized, with the gear ratios for 1st and 2nd gear slightly higher than on previous models (1st gear: from 2.666 to 2.571; 2nd gear: from 2.000 to 1.947). Working in combination with the increased momentum of inertia of the crankshaft and the fuel injection settings, the transmission provides the right balance of a powerful torque feeling and ease of use, from acceleration to stopping.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Eight Pounds Lighter

New Lightweight Aluminum Frame

Aluminum Die Cast Subframe

Replacing the steel subframe from the previous model, the 2021 MT-09 employs a controlled filling aluminum die-cast subframe that reduces weight, contributing to the model’s signature feeling of agility.

New Lightweight, High-Rigidity Swingarm

The 2021 MT-09 features a newly developed swingarm that uses a welded box shape of aluminum plate to achieve both high rigidity and is 250g lighter than former models. The 2021 MT-09’s swingarm pivot structure connects to the frame from the outside, compared to the previous model that hosts the reversed arrangement. Together, with the changes to the chassis’ rigidity and thorough engineering of the shapes of parts and components around the seat, the new design retains the MT-09’s slim feel while still delivering outstanding straight-line stability at high speeds with greater cornering stability.

Lightweight Spin Forged Aluminum Wheels

The 2021 MT-09 employs lightweight wheels. Manufactured using Yamaha-exclusive spinforging technology, these wheels contribute to outstanding handling. With a notable 11% decrease in the momentum of inertia at the rear, these wheels make for a big contribution to the MT-09’s agile handling character.

Braking for Sporty Riding

To support more spirited, sporty riding, the 2021 MT-09’s state-of-the-art brake features a radial Nissin master cylinder for the front brake. The piston in the master cylinder moves in a direction parallel to brake lever travel, contributing to a more linear supply of hydraulic pressure for excellent controllability. Following the YZF-R1, the 2021 MT-09 is only the second Yamaha model to use this technology that can be controlled with just a fingertip.

Adjustable Riding Position

The riding position was designed to accommodate riders of varying physiques. The handlebars and footpegs can be adjusted to two different positions, allowing riders to set a position that gives them a secure feeling the moment they get on the bike. The handlebar clamps can be rotated 10mm forward, and the footpeg mounts can be raised 14mm higher as well as 4mm rearward.

New KYB Front Fork and KYB Rear Shock

The 2021 MT-09 features an 41mm KYB inverted front fork with optimized settings to match the character of the new compact frame for a smoother, more controlled ride. These settings slightly reduce movement in the pitch direction but make it easier for the rider to feel the suspension working while riding. Both the front and rear suspension are adjustable for preload and rebound damping while the front fork is also adjustable for compression.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES Next-Generation Design

Full LED Lighting

A compact bifunctional – low and high beam in one – LED headlight with excellent beam spread is featured on the 2021 MT-09. The edges of the beam have a softer contrast to be easy on the eyes while emitting a soft and even spread of illumination. Instead of the conventional “mono-focus” type headlight, this bike utilizes a projector design with a built-in internal lens in addition to the thick outer lens. Since the MT-09 uses not one but multiple LEDs to produce light, it can project a complex distribution of illumination across a broad field. The position lights use LEDs and light-guides to create an impressive, distinctive new front face design for the 2021 MT-09 while the turn signals and newly designed LED taillight are LED as well.

Ready to Accessorize

A rear fender eliminator, fly screen, comfort seat, engine guards and more can all be added to the MT-09 to support and enhance the look of the bike.



Electronics 6-Axis IMU

Rider-Supporting Traction Control System

The Traction Control System (TCS) has three modes: Mode 1, Mode 2 and Mode M for manual settings. Each mode integrates the three rider support systems by changing the degree of intervention for the TCS, SCS and LIF all at once. With Mode M, the user can select his/her preferred levels of intervention for the TCS, SCS and LIF individually.

Lean Angle-Sensitive Traction Control System

The Traction Control System (TCS) detects the difference in speed between the front and rear wheels and helps to efficiently extract drive force from the rear tire during acceleration. The new TCS on the 2021 MT-9 uses this data for the lean angle, estimated by the IMU to adjust the degree of intervention by the TCS. As the lean angle increases, so does the amount of TCS intervention (1 = little intervention; 2 = moderate intervention; 3 = strong intervention).

Lift Control System (LIF)

The LIFt Control System (LIF) smooths the machine’s behavior during starts and acceleration. When the IMU predicts front-wheel lift, the system adjusts the engine’s output to compensate and assist the rider. On the 2021 MT-09, the system settings are focused on providing smooth behavior once the intervention ceases. The LIFt system’s intervention is set up to work together with the other rider aids, and with Mode M, the level of intervention can be chosen manually by the rider.

MotoGP®-Developed Slide Control System (SCS)

The 2021 MT-09 features the Slide Control System (SCS), just like the one on the acclaimed YZF-R1. When the IMU predicts that a sideward slide is occurring at the rear tire, the SCS responds by adjusting the power output to help the rider focus on riding. The degree of intervention is pre-set for the TCS with Mode 1 and Mode 2, but Mode M allows for the level of intervention to be selected or for the system to be turned off.

Brake Control System with ABS

With the Brake Control (BC) system, data for the front and rear wheel speed as well as data from the IMU is compiled and calculated in real-time in the hydraulic unit assembly (including the ABS control unit) to independently control and modulate the front and rear brake pressure. The rider can select between two intervention modes: BC1 and BC2. BC1 is a standard ABS-active mode that accommodates hard emergency braking in upright, straight-line braking conditions while BC2 controls the brake pressure in addition to ABS and operates in situations where machine behavior is likely to become unsettled, such as unavoidable panic braking mid-corner.

Quick Shift System for Clutchless Upshifts and Downshifts

The QSS on the MT-09 enhances the sport riding experience by enabling super-fast upshifts for outstanding acceleration. The downshift allows for smoother shifting that stabilizes the chassis – even when cornering – and gives a more controlled feeling when decelerating. When the sensor on the shift rod detects movement in the gearshift pedal, adjustments are made in the engine output according to ECU calculations to instantly cancel out the drive torque of the engaged gear to promote swifter shifting of gears.

Ride-by-Wire YCC-T Throttle System with New APSG

The MT-09’s Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) electronically governs the throttle valves, but unlike the system on former models that use a cable to relay throttle inputs via a pulley, the 2021 MT-09 features the new Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (ASPG) ride-by-wire unit that reduces weight while providing excellent throttle feel at the same time. With the APSG, the degree of throttle opening is detected by a sensor and magnet and reflected with signals to the throttle valve motor. For good operational feel, the APSG is comprised of a spring, slider and gear and produces varying degrees of friction (resistance) to recreate a natural throttle feel during use. The construction of the APSG for the 2021 MT-09 is the same as the one on the 2020 YZF-R1/R1M but has model-specific settings for the degree of friction and throttle opening.

3.5-inch Full-Color TFT Instrument Display

New for 2021 All-New 890cc Liquid-Cooled 3-Cylinder DOHC Fuel-Injected Engine

New Lightweight Aluminum Frame

Redesigned Lightweight, High-Rigidity Swingarm

Lightweight Spin Forged Aluminum Wheels

New KYB Front Fork and KYB Rear Shock

2021 Yamaha MT-09 & SP Photos

2021 Yamaha MT-09 & SP Videos