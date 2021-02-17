The 2021 Yamaha MT-07: A Popular Middleweight Choice

The 2021 Yamaha MT-07, much like its bigger brother the MT-09, enters its third generation. As part of this rework of the 2021 model, an all-new 689cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine is slung into the Japanese-made frame. Making 75 HP and 49.5 lb-ft, the engine is fully Euro5 compliant, which consequently means it is well above California CARB requirements.

As part of the rework, the front brakes have increased 18mm to 298mm dual discs with full ABS. Another major, and highly requested, improvement is a new tank shape and front cowling cover that adds knee grip pads, as well as letting taller riders more area to tuck their knees into. It also receives the new “MT face” look that is shared with the MT-09 in terms of LED lighting and intake ducts in the front cowling.

Compared to the 2020 model, Yamaha Motorcycles has underlined that the actual riding feel should be the same or very similar, if not slightly more dynamic due to returning the suspension and body to accept the new engine, which is, again, slightly larger than the 2020 models despite having almost identical power.

The Yamaha MT–07 starts at $7,699 USD / $8,799 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha MT-07 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $7,699 USD / $8,799 CAD

$7,699 USD / $8,799 CAD Key Features:

New version of Yamaha’s quickshift technology Standard dual-zone ABS with new larger front brake discs New aluminum handlebar to reduce up high weight and give better control

Main Specs Engine Type: 689cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 2-cylinder; 8 valves

689cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 2-cylinder; 8 valves Horsepower: 75 HP

75 HP Torque: 49.5 lb-ft

49.5 lb-ft Wet Weight : 403 lbs (183 kg)

: 403 lbs (183 kg) Seat Height: 31.7 inches (805 mm) Competitors Kawasaki Z650

Honda CB650R

KTM 790 Duke

22021 Yamaha MT-07 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 689cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 2-cylinder; 8 valves Power 75 Hp Bore x Stroke 80.0mm x 68.6mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm telescopic fork; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable preload and rebound damping; 5.1-in travel Brakes Front Dual 298mm hydraulic disc; ABS Brakes Rear 245mm hydraulic disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Tires Rear 180/55ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gal Color Storm Fluo, Matte Raven Black, Team Yamaha Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.1 in Overall Width 30.7 in Overall Height 43.5 in Wheelbase 55.1 in Ground Clearance 5.5 in Seat Height 31.7 in Wet Weight 406 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha MT-07 Features

TOP FEATURES Advanced Twin-Cylinder Engine

The 2021 MT-07 features an updated, compact 689cc liquid-cooled, inline twin cylinder, DOHC engine with fuel injection. The unique power character of the engine provides outstanding low- to mid-range torque with a linear throttle response and strong high-rpm pulling power. Maximizing riding excitement in the real world, the engine maintains the same level of response due to its intake air duct design, exhaust system specs – now integrated 2-into-1 exhaust pipes and muffler – and updated ECU specs. The fuel injection settings were also optimized to bring refinements to the engine’s linear response characteristics while the throttle is slightly open at low rpm. Other updates include new valve seats with excellent abrasion resistance for the exhaust side, improved gearshift feel thanks to different cut angles for the dog gears, and repositioning for the catalytic converter – now closer to the headers – and oxygen sensor.

Assertive Riding Position

To alleviate any sense of narrowness, the 2021 MT-07 features a new tapered handlebar that is 32mm wider and 19mm taller and offers improved feelings of control and comfort for a wider range of rider sizes.

Next-Generation Design

Joining the 3rd generation MT style – as featured on the 2021 MT-09 – the 2021 MT-07’s new look further brings out its distinctive appeal with fashion-leading colors and graphics. The newly designed parts and components are integrated with minimal structural elements, creating an attractive design that emphasizes pure Hyper Naked character. With a silhouette that is synonymous with the MT Series’ signature statement of torque and power, the MT-07 showcases a tight, compact and powerful appearance.

LED Projector Lighting

With new LED lighting for the position lights, headlight and both front and rear turn signals, the 2021 MT-07 exhibits clear and powerful illumination with a modern design.



ENGINE Advanced Twin-Cylinder Engine

The 2021 MT-07 features an updated, compact 689cc liquid-cooled, inline twin cylinder, DOHC engine with fuel injection. The unique power character of the engine provides outstanding low- to mid-range torque with a linear throttle response and strong high-rpm pulling power. Maximizing riding excitement in the real world, the engine maintains the same level of response due to its intake air duct design, exhaust system specs – now integrated 2-into-1 exhaust pipes and muffler – and updated ECU specs. The fuel injection settings were also optimized to bring refinements to the engine’s linear response characteristics while the throttle is slightly open at low rpm. Other updates include new valve seats with excellent abrasion resistance for the exhaust side, improved gearshift feel thanks to different cut angles for the dog gears, and repositioning for the catalytic converter – now closer to the headers – and oxygen sensor.

Crossplane Crankshaft Concept

The two-cylinder engine features Yamaha’s Crossplane Crankshaft Concept 270- degree crank that provides linear torque development in response to the rider’s throttle input. Offering excellent rider-machine communication, the CP2® engine is also light, slim and compact.

Compact Stacked Transmission

The six-speed transmission “stacks” the input/output shafts in a triangular layout. Keeping the overall engine size shorter from front-to-back, the placement in the frame is optimized for outstanding weight balance. The transmission ratios bring out the best of the low- to mid-speed torque with excellent response characteristics to reduce the need for frequent shifts.

Midship Exhaust System

By placing the muffler low in the frame and as close to the center of the machine as possible, the bike’s mass is centralized for improved all around handling. The 2021 MT-07 also features a new exhaust system with integrated 2-into-1 exhaust pipes and muffler.

Offset Cylinder Block

The CP2 engine shifts its cylinder bores slightly forward, towards the exhaust side which reduces piston-to-cylinder wall friction, resulting in more power and improved fuel economy.

Refined Fuel Injection

From the open roads to the urban sprawl, the new electronic fuel injection settings deliver a smooth throttle response for enhanced riding enjoyment. The system delivers outstanding torque in the low- and mid-rpm range with exciting acceleration in the upper rpm range while the new fuel injection settings have been optimized to bring refinements to the engine’s linear response characteristics when the throttle is slightly open at low rpm.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Assertive Riding Position

To alleviate any sense of narrowness, the 2021 MT-07 features a new tapered handlebar that is 32mm wider and 19mm taller and offers improved feelings of control and comfort for a wider range of rider sizes.

Compact Frame Design

The high-strength steel frame provides an optimized balance of rigidity for nimble, agile handling. As a stressed member of the chassis, the engine allows for a lighter, more compact main frame design, contributing to a low wet weight of only 406 lb.

Lightweight Wheels

Lightweight 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels reduce unsprung weight for great handling and suspension performance. The Michelin Road 5 tires offer excellent grip and agility with 120/70ZR17 front and 180/55ZR17 rear sizes.

Stronger Stopping Power

For excellent stopping power and greater control and feel while braking, the 2021 MT-07 features bigger 298mm front brake discs with 4-piston calipers. Rear braking is handled by a 245mm disc, and ABS comes standard to boost rider confidence and prevent wheel lock-ups in reduced traction conditions.

KYB Front Fork

The MT-07’s front suspension features a 41mm KYB fork with 5.1 inches of travel. With carefully selected spring rates and damping settings, the suspension has a refined feel and responsively performs across a wide range of riding styles.

Adjustable KYB Rear Shock

The MT-07 features a link-type rear shock adjustable for both rebound damping and spring preload. With 5.1 inches of rear travel, the shock is positioned below the seat with an almost horizontal alignment to help make the chassis even more compact.

Sporty Chassis Dimensions

Working with the characteristics of the compact twin-cylinder engine, the wheelbase, seat height, fuel tank width, rake and other dimensions achieve a sporty, light and neutral handling character.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES New LCD Meter

The 2021 MT-07 features a new multifunction negative-display LCD dash with a black background and white readouts while RPMS of 10k – 12k are indicated with a red color. Designed specifically for the MT-07’s cockpit, the arrangement of the information features a larger display for the clock, current gear, trip/odometers and tachometer. Trip 1, Trip 2 and Trip F, the temperature and other meter functions can be toggled and reset with the left handlebar thumb switch while key displays like the gear indicator are on the right while the tachometer are positioned along the top.

Next-Generation Design

Joining the 3rd generation MT style – as featured on the 2021 MT-09 – the 2021 MT-07’s new look further brings out its distinctive appeal with fashion-leading colors and graphics. The newly designed parts and components are integrated with minimal structural elements, creating an attractive design that emphasizes pure Hyper Naked character. With a silhouette that is synonymous with the MT Series’ signature statement of torque and power, the MT-07 showcases a tight, compact and powerful appearance.

LED Projector Lighting

With new LED lighting for the position lights, headlight and both front and rear turn signals, the 2021 MT-07 exhibits clear and powerful illumination with a modern design.

Accessories

Accessorize your new 2021 MT-07 with a front cowl, fly screen, fender eliminator and many more!



New for 2021 Updated 689cc CP2 Engine

The 2021 MT-07 features an updated 689cc liquid-cooled in-line 2-cylinder CP2 engine. The 270° crankshaft is based on Yamaha’s Crossplane Concept, and the bore × stroke of 80.0 mm × 68.6 mm and 11.5:1 compression ratio produce maximum torque at 6,500 RPM. The intake air duct design, exhaust system specs – now integrated 2-into-1 exhaust pipes and muffler – and ECU specs were changed. The fuel injection settings were optimized for a smoother delivery of power when the throttle is slightly open at low rpm. Together, these updates maintain the same level of engine response as before for easy-to-use performance. Other updates include new valve seats with excellent abrasion resistance for the exhaust side, an improved gearshift feel thanks to different cut angles for the dog gears, and repositioning of the catalytic converter – now closer to the headers – and the oxygen sensor.

Next-Generation Design

Joining the 3rd generation MT style – as featured on the 2021 MT-09 – the 2021 MT-07’s new look further brings out its distinctive appeal with fashion-leading colors and graphics. The newly designed parts and components are integrated with minimal structural elements, creating an attractive design that emphasizes pure Hyper Naked character. With a silhouette that is synonymous with the MT Series’ signature statement of torque and power, the MT-07 showcases a tight, compact and powerful appearance.

LED Projector Lighting

With new LED lighting for the position lights, headlight and both front and rear turn signals, the 2021 MT-07 exhibits clear and powerful illumination with a modern design.

Stronger Stopping Power

The 2021 MT-07 boasts stronger stopping power with bigger 298mm front brake discs that house more progressive braking characteristics.

Updated Cockpit

The new multi-function negative LCD instrument display with a black background and white readouts mounts over the center of the newly designed handlebars, which are now taller and wider. The rider’s left hand switch assembly has been rearranged with a Trip / Info switch. This redesign allows the rider to toggle through multiple functions of the meter more conveniently and gives the cockpit an updated luxurious feel.

New Ergonomics

The tapered handlebar – now raised and wider – brings a comfortable, easy-to-ride position for an upright, controllable feel when maneuvering through the streets.



2021 Yamaha MT-07 Photos

2021 Yamaha MT-07 Videos