White Motorcycle Concepts WMC300FR: The Hybrid Police Scooter

When we last covered what White Motorcyle Concepts (WMC) was up to, they’d just finished putting a hole in the WMC250EV – a bike intended to eventually break the Electric Land Speed Record.
Now, there’s movement coming from the other end of their website – and it’s a project that’s revealed a bike reminiscent (at least aesthetically) of Yamaha’s Tricity scooter line.
It’s a far cry from the electric land speed record challenger, that’s for certain.
Source: TechEBlog
“Developed in conjunction with Northamptonshire Police and with help from Chief Constable Nick Adderley, the force’s Motorcycle Lead, the WMC300FR intends to offer a 50% reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional designs with similar performance,” states the report from MCN.
Source: MCN
The article goes on to prove that WMC did indeed take from Yamaha’s Tricity 300 for this project, including the 292cc single-cylinder engine and bodywork. The fuel tank has also been moved up above the duct, “where it’s joined by a pair of 56V, 12Ah batteries that power a 5kW (6.7hp) electric motor that works alongside the Tricity’s 28hp single to turn the bike into a hybrid.”
Source: RideApart
Since it’s got an electric motor, the hybrid saves fuel at low speeds, and benefits also from White’s patented Venturi Duct, showcasing ‘V-Air’ technology, which “channels air from between the front wheels, through the centre of the bike and out through the tail.”
Best part, Yamaha’s Tricity 300 comes with a perk passed to this machine – anybody can ride it, as long as they have a car license.
Source: MCN
That includes officers looking for a quick scoot but lacking the proper credentials.
