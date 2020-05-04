Yamaha Launches the 2020 Tricity 155

Only for Asian Markets

Leaning trikes are becoming more commonplace, and Yamaha has just updated its leaning trike scooter in its Asian lineup for 2020. The Tricity as it’s called is an apt name. The bike is a scooter meant for urban, city environments. The bike received some notable updates for the 2020 model year.

Previously the Tricity was available in a couple of different displacements depending on the market. In Asia, the bike will not be offered with a 155cc engine. Yamaha uses this same engine, according to RideApart, on several other bikes in Asian markets, including the R15 sportbike and the WR 155 dual sport. It should be a fantastic engine for the three-wheeled machine.

Aside from the updated engine, the Tricity also gets full LED lights, digital instrument panel, and some additional cubby holes with a USB power socket for charging a mobile device. The under-seat storage, which is good enough for a helmet, remains the same.

The bike will be available in Blueish Gray Solid, Matte Gray Metallic, and White Metallic. The going price for one of these is about $4,600. Yamaha doesn’t bring this little trike to North America, but I would love to see it come here. I know North Americans aren’t as in love with scooters as customers in the Asian market, but this would be a fantastic trike for city commuting and grocery-getting.