EICMA 2021: Honda Hornet Concept Motorcycle Revealed

Honda’s just revealed a concept bike at EICMA – and the Hornet will apparently be making a comeback.
Fascinating, to me, since there are technically multiple bikes from Honda that have sported the ‘Hornet’ moniker.
- Honda CB Hornet 160R, sold exclusively in India.
- Honda Hornet 2.0 (184.4 ccs), sold exclusively in India
- Honda CB250F (Honda Hornet 250), sold exclusively in Japan
- Honda CB600F (The Original Hornet), sold as 599 in the USA, Hornet in Europe and Brazil
- Honda CB900F (second-gen), sold as 919 in the USA, Hornet 900 in Europe
*list garnered from Wikipedia*
We’re assuming this new concept will take after the original CB600F, though it could also be a bigger displacement variant as yet unseen in Honda’s current lineups.
We and MCN are gauging this based on the sights and sounds brought to us by the events of EICMA; the ultra-aggressive head (reminiscent of a KTM 890 Duke), the “accompanying sound effects around the stage suggesting it will be a revvy, mid-sized parallel-twin, complete with a quick shifter,” the “wide, flat tail reminiscent of the Honda Fireblade superbike,” and a sharp set of shoulders that beat any in Honda’s naked roadster range.
Be sure to check out the 'EICMA 2021' Category that we've created so you can stay up to date on the latest from the world's most popular motorcycle show;
1 Comment
Now this could be special
Honda build quality combined with 110bhp and 180 kg ?
Here’s hoping