Scorpion EXO-Eclipse Solid Helmet Review

Review Summary

If you’re looking for the main takeaways from this review, here is my summary of the Scorpion EXO-Eclipse Solid Helmet

The Scorpion EXO-Eclipse Helmet is ScorpionEXO’s first full-face helmet release under their new Apex Series line

The EXO-Eclipse Solid retails for $529.95

At the time of writing, there are currently 3 colorways for the EXO-Eclipse Solid, with more available under the Pivot and Lunar lines

The helmet looks and feels premium with zero quality control concerns

The helmet fits true to size with a customizable fit through the use of Scorpion’s Airfit cheek pads

Scorpion’s EXO-Eclipse offers exceptional protection through new carbon fiber technology that allows it to be certified to ECE 22.06 standards

Powerful vents on the chin and top of the head offer amazing, controllable airflow

The shield has many distinguished positions with a wide FOV eyeport

The face shield locking button is difficult to operate

The helmet has a large drop-down sun visor with virtually zero visual distortion, but it is operated through a small lever that’s difficult to use with a gloved hand

A MaxVision Pinlock insert and dark smoke shield are included in your purchase

Overall, an exceptional value for money and a top-of-the-line helmet for all kinds of riders

APEX Series – The Future of Riding?

ScorpionEXO is a well-known name within the motorcycle industry. From badass helmet designs to killer riding gear, they’ve become a force to be reckoned with. In my experience, their products are high-quality, built to last, and durable.

Take the EXO-R1 Air, for example. This lid has become a staple for riders who wear full-face helmets. It’s the perfect blend of style, comfort, and safety features, all the while retailing at a competitive price point. It’s one of the highest-rated helmets on RevZilla, and for good reason!

But that wasn’t enough for the team at Scorpion. No, they are aiming for the top spot in the sport, and the release of their APEX series – a premium sub-brand by Scorpion that promises unmatched safety and comfort – might be just what they need to get there.

Naturally, I had to get involved.

When you’re in the world of helmet reviews and a well-known manufacturer drops a new premium line, you have to get your hands on it! Lo and behold, here we are, almost two months later, after rigorous testing, and let me tell you, the results do not disappoint!

The New APEX Series

Before we dive into the review, let’s take a step back and focus on what ScorpionEXO’s new APEX series is all about.

The goal of the APEX series is to be known and recognized as ScorpionEXO’s utmost premium and most innovative sub-brand. While the price point may be higher than some of their other products, it promises to deliver in terms of safety, comfort, detailed finishing, as well as a handful of new features never before seen on a Scorpion helmet.

All of that sounds great on paper, but how does it stand up to real-world testing? Stick with me while I break it all down for you and give the EXO-Eclipse Solid a final score!

Design & Build

The EXO-Eclipse was released in 3 different versions – the Solid, Pivot, and Lunar. The inner makings, shells, and features of each version of the helmet are the same, with the only difference being the design/pattern. I reviewed the EXO-Eclipse Solid, which is available in 3 color schemes:

Matte Black

Gloss Black

Pearl White

I reviewed the Matte Black helmet, which is pictured throughout this review.

Regardless of the color scheme, the helmet sports red accents on the chin vent, top-of-head vent, and rear spoiler. The red adds a bit of flair to the overall sporty design of the helmet, however, my personal preference would’ve been black for a better match to the outer shell.

Perhaps the most exciting feature of the APEX series is the helmet’s shell composition. Scorpion refers to it as a Lite Force Carbon Matrix, which promises unparalleled innovation and design.

It is developed from premium 12K chopped carbon strands that are fused into the Lite Force Carbon mat. The strategic layering of each component allowed Scorpion to control weight distribution and balancing for ultimate performance.

In addition, this method of construction results in optimal energy dissipation on impact from any angle, thus delivering superior protection. In layman’s terms, the EXO-Eclipse is a carbon-fiber fortress engineered to keep your head safe – period.

We’re no strangers to carbon fiber helmets – check out how the EXO-Eclipse stacks up to other big names in our Best of Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Helmets list.

Design & Build Rating – 95%

Overall, it is a great-looking helmet with an aggressive appearance that’ll easily match any rider’s style. I loved how lightweight the helmet felt, as well as the aerodynamics of the shell. Having read about the shell composition, I feel extremely confident on the bike that my safety and well-being are in good hands. So much so, if there were a helmet draft, the EXO-Eclipse would be one of my top picks.

Size, Fit & Comfort

The sizing for the EXO-Eclipse is standard and on par with other leading manufacturers. I asked for a medium, which I typically wear, and it fit me like a glove. The helmet is made for intermediate oval head shapes. It is available in sizes XS – 3XL derived from three shell sizes.

The helmet sports numerous thoughtful features that help enhance the overall fit. This includes 3D contour cheek pads, adjustable crown liner, and perhaps my personal favorite, Scorpion’s Airfit cheek pad inflation system.

The Airfit cheek pads allow riders to customize the fit of the helmet by inflating the cheek pads. This can be done on the fly, or at home, by pressing the inflation ball found on the inside of the chin guard until you’ve reached your desired fit.

While varying head sizes may be standardized with traditional sizing, head shapes and cheekbone structures are not. Inflating/deflating the Airfit system not only maximizes comfort but also helps to eliminate pressure points, vibration, and helmet fit.

Even though I will be scoring ventilation separately, you can’t accurately score comfort without considering it. From my experience, I found the chin and head vents to be powerful and worked well to cool down the helmet. I also enjoyed the face shield city position for greater airflow when needed (cracked open slightly)

Size, Fit & Comfort Rating – 90%

As I mentioned above, the size of the helmet is exactly as described. There is no need to size up or down from what you’re currently wearing. To be certain, always consult the size guide before ordering.

I enjoyed the fit of the helmet. The Airfit cheek pads were a huge plus in my eyes and something I miss when riding in other helmets. I loved being able to have a customized fit that better suited my head and facial structure.

The only fault I have with the EXO-Eclipse in this category has to do with the chin guard. Even though the entire helmet fit me perfectly, I found that my chin was just inside the chin guard. This could be unique to my facial structure, but if the other aspects of the helmet fit were off by a tiny margin, I fear that my chin would’ve been below the guard’s protection.

Should that have been the case, it would be providing the same protection as a half helmet and defeating the purpose of wearing a full-face helmet. Speaking of half helmets, we’ve got a brand new list of the best half-face motorcycle helmets for 2025 that is sure to pique your interest!

Protection

Safety is paramount, and the EXO-Eclipse delivers nothing short of exceptional protection with dual certifications: ECE 22.06 and DOT FMVSS No. 218.

DOT is the minimum requirement for the helmet to be road-worthy, whereas ECE 22.06 is the newest standard that all helmet manufacturers should be striving for. When you see a helmet with this certification, rest assured that it has been tested to one of the highest degrees of safety standards, and passed!

Aside from that, the team at Scorpion threw in another safety feature that I love, and frankly, think should be in ALL motorcycle helmets. Flip the helmet upside down and you’ll see two red straps on the cheek pads that read “Emergency”.

Simply put, these two straps could be the difference between life and death.

In the event of an accident, the Emergency Quick-Release Cheek Pad System (EMT) allows first responders to rapidly remove the rider’s helmet, saving precious time necessary for critical treatment.

Protection Rating – 100%

With advancing technology, the protective capabilities of helmets are continuously growing, and I think that the EXO-Eclipse is a perfect example of that. The combination of its impact-absorbing ultra-strong carbon fiber shell, high-strength titanium D-ring clasp, and EMT pads makes the EXO-Eclipse a well-rounded lid for maximum protection.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that Snell M2020 was long believed to be the highest safety standard achievable, however, it can be argued that ECE 22.06 is the new King with the most thorough, and transparent, testing regime with the best impact management and rotational injury mitigation requirements.

I firmly believe that riders are doing themselves a disservice should they opt for a helmet that doesn’t meet this safety standard, should all other factors be equal.

Visibility & Ventilation

I wish I could score this category perfectly because the ventilation on this helmet is best in class, but there were a few letdowns in terms of visibility that I need to mention.

First off, let’s start with the positives. Full disclosure: I reviewed this helmet at the beginning of the Canadian riding season. For the most part, temperatures hovered around 50-60 when I started the review.

When I say this helmet has great ventilation, I do not say that lightly. I had to spend a lot of the time riding in this helmet with the vents closed because my face would be frozen. I could pinpoint the exact location where the airflow was hitting my face as the chilly air blasted my skin. As the temperatures began to rise, that powerful airflow turned into sweet relief and was such a blessing to have.

In terms of visibility, I loved how large and unrestrictive the eyeport was. I appreciated the large drop-down sun visor (as I mentioned) and the fact that a pinlock insert was included. Without one, the face shield fogged up almost immediately. I also enjoyed being able to crack the visor open just a smidge on those hot sunny days.

That was about the extent of what I liked for visibility.

The locking button for the face shield was infuriating to use, and I struggled with it at times with both a gloved and a non-gloved hand. It’s located directly between the face shield lifting lip and the chin vent. It’s hard to distinguish what is what, and I spent more time than I’d have liked opening my shield.

The same is true for the drop-down sun visor. Behind the face shield ratchet system is a small lever that brings the visor up and down. With a gloved hand, it’s very difficult to pinpoint and operate. On the topic of the ratchet system, I had a hell of a time figuring out how to remove the clear shield to install the dark smoke shield.

Visibility & Ventilation Rating: 80%

The amazing airflow in this helmet is carrying the EXO-Eclipse to its 80% rating in this category. It was powerful and hit all the right places. This may be the first time I’ve had to close a vent in modest temperatures because of how strong the airflow is.

On another note, I understand that helmets need to be aerodynamic, and perhaps that’s why Scorpion opted for a small visor button and lever, but it makes it extremely difficult to use. When I’m riding, I want to focus on what’s in front of me and potential hazards. Distractions are dangerous, and searching for the button while riding is exactly that.

Noise Control

Do you remember that awesome airflow I mentioned? Of course you do, it’s two paragraphs above. Well, you’ll be happy to know that the amazing airflow and big ventilation system did not contribute to road noise.

Now I’m no expert, nor do I claim to be. If you poke around online, you may find a review where a rider has used specific devices to record noise levels in the helmet. That’s not me. Nope, I’ll give you cold, hard facts based on my experience.

The EXO-Eclipse is quiet. It’s not the quietest helmet in the world, but it’s pretty damn good. I experienced hardly any wind noise at high speeds. I was able to effortlessly listen to my music without the sound being distorted by external noise. Of course, I could still hear my bike, but my bike is a bit obnoxiously loud.

Scorpion will attribute this to noise reduction flaps on each side of the helmet, which attach to the cheek pads. Supposedly, these flaps work by blocking incoming air, thus significantly reducing wind noise within the helmet. When compared to other helmets, such as the Atlas 4.0 Street, the difference is night and day.

Overall, I felt like the helmet did an amazing job of controlling road noise, wind noise, and other external factors. I was able to get into a trance while riding and only focus on the road and my music.

Noise Control Rating: 90%

Most Notable Features

The EXO-Eclipse does not disappoint in the features department, with some of my personal favorites being the aforementioned Airfit cheek pads, drop-down sun visor, Bluetooth headset compatibility, and quick-release visor system.

The drop-down sun visor in this lid is perhaps the best I’ve used to date. When compared to other helmets, I found the drop-down visor to be larger. This may not sound like a big deal, but I tend not to use drop-down visors due to the visual distortion between the tinted visor and the surrounding environment outside of its coverage.

With the EXO-Eclipse, the large visor minimizes that visual effect with almost complete coverage aside from a small, thin area between the chin guard and the bottom of the visor. Check out this picture below for a better idea of what I’m referring to, and compare it to the Voss 989 Moto-V I reviewed last year. The difference will be immediately clear.

The breath deflector was a nice feature to have, too. I noticed that the visor fogged up almost immediately without a pinlock. Thankfully, Scorpion includes one with your purchase, so no need to worry about that. Regardless, the breath deflector also helped direct airflow from the chin vent to where you’d want it.

Features Rating – 90%

I didn’t find that the EXO-Eclipse brought anything groundbreaking to the table in terms of features, but at the same time, I was more than happy with what the helmet had to offer. What features Scorpion did include were meaningful, with the large drop-down visor being appreciated more than I originally anticipated.

The Airfit system was a huge plus for me. I loved being able to customize the fit of the helmet to my head shape. That type of customization can really be appreciated by those of you who have ridden in god-awful, uncomfortable helmets.

Value For Money

If you couldn’t already tell, this category is a clean sweep for the EXO-Eclipse. Aside from a few mechanical details surrounding the face shields, I’ve loved every aspect of this helmet.

For a mid-range carbon fiber helmet, this lid packs a punch. By wearing a carbon fiber shell with ECE 22.06 certification, riders can rest assured they’re getting top-of-the-line protection. What’s more, the helmet is lightweight and with expertly defined aerodynamics for a smooth ride with little to no wind turbulence.

Included in your purchase is not only a clear face shield, but a dark smoke face shield and a MaxVision Pinlock lens insert. This is huge in terms of value for money as it’s becoming increasingly common for helmet manufacturers to sell each of these components separately. You may not think that’s a big expense, but these components can easily be an additional 10-15% on the purchase price.

Of course, we also need to take into consideration some of the other key features as well, such as the Airfit cheek pads and drop-down visor. Airfit was proprietary to Scorpion’s widely successful EXO-R1 Air Carbon helmet, but it lacked the drop-down visor. Riders can enjoy both for less with the EXO-Eclipse Solid.

Value for Money Rating: 100%

Final Verdict

Genuinely, the EXO-Eclipse Solid might be the highest-scoring helmet I’ve reviewed to date. That bodes well for Scorpion-EXO’s new Apex line and shows that they aren’t messing around; they mean business.

Aside from the aforementioned concerns I had surrounding the face shield locking button and drop-down visor lever, this helmet was near perfect in my opinion. It’s a great-looking helmet with nice accents and colorways. Just by handling it, it’s clear that Scorpion did not cut any corners and used high-end materials.

I believe the helmet offers amazing value at its current price point of $529.95. Sure, there are cheaper helmets on the market, but they likely won’t meet the same safety standards, offer as many useful features (keyword being useful), and be as comfortable.

If you’re in the market for a new carbon fiber lid, the Scorpion EXO-Eclipse should be one of your top contenders.

Pros

Certified to the new ECE 22.06 safety standards

Lightweight and defined aerodynamic carbon fibre shell

Excellent ventilation through the chin and top vent

Airfit pads for a customized fit

Quick-Release cheek pad system

EXO-COM ready

Excellent noise control

MaxVision Pinlock and Dark Smoke shield included

Cons

Face shield locking button is difficult to operate

Drop-down sun visor toggle is hard to find with a gloved hand

Visor fogs easily without a Pinlock insert

Specifications

Manufacturer: ScorpionExo

Price: $529.95

Colors: Matte Black, Gloss Black, Pearl White

Sizes Available: XS – 3XL

Review Period: April – May 2025

