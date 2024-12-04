Hands-On Review: Shoei GT-Air 3 Helmet

Shoei GT-Air 3 Helmet Review Summary Review Summary The Shoei GT-Air 3 is very similar to the GT-Air 2, so if you like the GT-Air 2 the GTA3 will be more of what you love. My view is that the GTA3 is improved over its predecessor, but I’m left wanting more chinbar ventilation airflow, a more cushioned chinstrap, and fuller peripheral coverage from the drop-down sun lens. Most people won’t notice these small grievances, but I do. Compared to the Neotec 3 and X-Fifteen the GT-Air 3 weight balance feels more front-biased. It’s still excellent headgear, but I’ll reach for the former two helmets before I wear the GT-Air 3. Pros Handmade helmet with 3 Shell sizes, beautiful finish/colorways, and intelligent design aspects. Feels substantial, solid, and protective when worn. Crystal clear optical quality CNS-1C visor and internal drop-down sun visor Pinlock EVO anti-fog lens included DOT certification only in North America, but ECE 22.06 qualified in Europe where it scored a perfect 5/5 stars from SHARP The Interior liner is partially adjustable using Shoei’s Personal Fitting System Very quiet, great aerodynamic design, no perceptible lift or pull Built to accept a fully integrated Sena SRL3 device which is VASTLY improved over the SRL2 Cons Expensive helmet to buy, so are replacement parts, extra visors, etc Drop down sun lens has gaps on each side that let in too much light Chinbar ventilation isn’t as impressive as the upper vent. Helmet feels warm to wear in hot weather Chinstrap irritates my throat and lacks the extra padding found on the Neotec 3 strap Comms devices other than the Sena SRL3 are difficult to install No XXS or 3XL sizes are available A heavier helmet at 4lbs and weight balance feels slightly front-heavy No Hi-viz or reflective materials The upper comfort liner isn’t fully adjustable (like on the X-Fifteen) and Personal Fitting System assistance is only available in select US cities for $60-$80 US Buy Now RevZilla Amazon Helmet House

Shoei’s GT-Air 3 Arrives Without Major Changes



Jim wearing the GT-Air 3 in the mountains of Alberta, Canada

In June 2019 I reviewed the Shoei GT-Air and GT-Air 2 scoring the GTA2 a 9 out of 10. The Sena SRL2 integrated communication system was also reviewed and at the time I gave it what I would in hindsight describe as an overly generous 9 out of 10. Sometimes I get it wrong and that was one of those times.

The GTA2 is a great sport touring helmet, but the internal shape didn’t match my head despite trying different comfort liners. For that reason, after the review, I gave it to someone whose head is more “GT-Air 2-shaped”.

Now, 5 years later, Shoei has released a third rendition of the GT-Air and offered it to me for the usual wBW treatment. I wish I still had that GTA2 around for a side-by-side comparison, but only photos and memories of it remain.

How has the GTA3 changed vs the GTA2? Truthfully, not radically.



The GT-Air 2 (blue) and the original GT-Air (black). Photo by Curly

With both helmets sitting beside each other, a glance can’t easily pick out the subtle exterior changes. If it ain’t broken the logical thing for Shoei to do is to provide a light massage and polish to a design that’s already working instead of overhauling it.

GT-Air 3 Changes

Shoei says the GTA3 contains the following upgrades from the GTA2;

Upper and lower air vent intakes were altered for improved ventilation. The lower vent intake gets a removable, washable insect filter/screen.

Shell aerodynamic changes yielding 6% less wind resistance than the GTA2 and 11% less lift

New spoiler edges on each side of the shell below the windscreen hinges to make the helmet quieter and reduce drag/rider fatigue

Improved visor seal and smoother opening/closing visor

QSV-2 drop-down sun lens offers 5mm more coverage

Chinstrap is now 4mm narrower with a redesigned stainless steel ratcheting latch

Centrally located locking tab for the visor and quieter/smoother visor hinge detents

Procuring a GT-Air 3 Helmet for Review

Helmet House, the North American Shoei distributor sent me a GT-Air 3 helmet at their expense to write this review. Thank you so much! I’m thrilled to do it.



This is what comes in the box with the Shoei GT-Air 3

Design, Fitment, & Build Quality of the Shoei GT-Air 3 Helmet



The back end of the Shoei GT-Air 3

Design Impressions

The Shoei GT-Air 3 slots between the touring-styled Neotec 3 modular helmet and the race-biased X-Fifteen full-face.

The outer shell has tapered grooves and lines running from the rounded face to an extended fin on the back. Everything screams “wind tunnel tested” about the external shape because it was created based on extensive aerodynamic testing.

The GTA3 is a great example of how Shoei emphasizes getting less wind resistance each time they update their helmets.

The New Side Spoilers

The raised bumps or spoiler edges on either side of the GTA3 chin bar probably account for most of the claimed 6% less wind resistance over the GTA2 and 11% less lift.

The new side spoilers found on the GT-Air 3 from Shoei.

The GTA2 had a single, less pronounced spoiler on the left side only to smooth air rushing over the sliding switch used to control the internal drop-down sun lens. I don’t recall seeing this design aspect on any other helmet I’ve tested. Very ingenious.

Lovely Matte Blue Colorway

The test helmet I received has a handsome matte blue metallic paint scheme. It’s enchanting the way the subtle metallic fleck paint pops on elevated points and fades into darker blue hues in the valleys and trailing edges of the helmet. It’s the same color as the GTA2 I reviewed and is easily my favorite of the six solid-colored GTA3 helmet options.



The six matte-colored Shoei GT-Air 3 helmets available

There are 13 multicolored graphics versions of the GTA3 to choose from along with a Marc Marquez MM93 Grip TC-1 model to buy if you want to stand out, but you’ll pay $100 to $150 more dollars to own.

Build Quality

If the GTA3 was a car I think it would be similar to a posh Volvo XC60. Both have sophisticated body lines, solid builds, luxurious interiors, ergonomic hand controls, and above-average safety reputations.



The Shoei GT-Air 3 with the visor locked open.

The switches on the GTA3 actuate smoothly with noticeable feedback, the visor opens and closes with muted clicks, and the exterior paint and finish are flawless. Even when the paint gets scratched or dented the inner layer of white undercoating doesn’t show through in an obnoxious way to spoil the aesthetic as it did with the original GT-Air.

Instead of the semi-aniline leather interior of an XC60, the GTA3 comfort liner is covered in a moisture-wicking, washable, soft microsuede and the foam inside firmly conforms to provide a desirable snug fit to the wearer’s cheeks and head all around.

Oooh That Smell

Each time I try on a brand new Shoei helmet there’s a distinct “new helmet” aroma that greets my olfactory senses in a good way. It’s most likely the EPS foam liner adhesive off-gassing I’m noticing because it always disappears after the first ride.

That smell signals a clean sheet of proverbial paper for writing a beautiful motorcycle story.

Fitment Issues

My 23” circumference (58.42cm) round oval-shaped head has gotten rough treatment from more than one Medium-sized Shoei, and the GT-Air series has historically given me the most trouble due to its slightly narrower Intermediate Oval shell shape.

The medium-sized GTA3 continued this tradition and pinched the sides of my head so mercilessly that after riding for 30 minutes I had to take it off. I tapped out faster than if I were caught in a Royce Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu submission hold.

The Wrong Size?

To be fair, my head measures 0.42 cm (0.165 inches) larger than the maximum range prescribed in Shoei’s sizing chart (below). It’s been the same story with most other helmet manufacturers’ sizing charts too, but usually, I can comfortably wear a Medium despite having a “large-sized Medium” head.

I adjusted the top comfort liner foam thickness of the Medium X-Fifteen, to make more space for my slightly rounder (wider) than usual cranium. Unfortunately, the top liner in the GTA3 lacks the degree of adjustability of the X15 and I was forced to move up to a Large size.

Customizable Interior



The interior comfort liners of the Shoei GT-Air 3 are adjustable.

The Large size GTA3 fits snugly on my head but as the miles ridden have piled up I now find it feels just a tiny bit loose on the sides and top of my head. That makes sense because again, my head measurement is a ¼” (6.35mm) under the minimum measurement of the Large size range in the Shoei sizing chart.

Most riders with heads shaped like mine need a more adjustable top comfort liner and Shoei even has one… just not for the GTA3.



An exploded view (right) of the X-Fifteen customizable comfort liner.

The photo above shows how the X-Fifteen comfort liner has a plethora of removable foam to work with for size and shape requirements. I would recommend Shoei use this liner in all their helmets going forward to allow greater adjustability and provide more value to customers.

When I asked my Shoei contact about this I was told racing helmets like the X-Fifteen demand a more precise fit while the sport touring GTA3 should satisfy wearers with a less complex top liner. I respectfully disagree with that philosophy since this is a premium helmet.

Yes, I tried unsuccessfully to install the X-15 top liner in the GTA3 helmet. No dice, it’s too wide at the front.

I also tried installing a thinner M5-sized top liner in the Medium GTA3 which finally relieved the pressure around my head, but I still experienced discomfort from the chinstrap which I’ll explain later.

Long story short, if your head is even a smidgen larger than 22 and 7/8” (58cm) you’ll probably need a size Large GTA3.

Personal Fitting System

If you click this link it shows the locations where onsite Shoei PFS factory-trained technicians can custom fit a helmet such as the GTA3 to the wearer’s head. The closest location to me is 1443 kilometers away (900 miles) in Sandy, Utah so I don’t think I’ll benefit from the Shoei custom helmet fitment service, but you might.

There’s also the cost to factor in, between $60 and $80 US depending on where you purchased your helmet.

The Safety Factor



The life-saving EPS foam liner found in the Shoei GT-Air 3.

The GTA3’s Multi-Ply Matrix AIM+ shell consists of a secret Shoei mixture of fiberglass, organic fibers, and resin. This combined with a multi-density Expanded PolyStyrene foam liner gives it and all other Shoei helmets excellent impact energy absorption and deflection qualities.



The inside label of the Shoei GT-Air 3.

The European GTA3 is ECE 22.06 certified and scored 5/5 stars in SHARP testing. SHARP is a UK-based, publicly funded organization that independently tests helmets and publishes its findings with a score out of 5. The closest we have to SHARP here in North America is the Snell Memorial Foundation, but it’s not the same since Snell won’t share their data publicly.

DOT Only in America

The Shoei GT-Air 3 rear view.

The GTA3 available in North America is only DOT FMVSS 218 certified. Despite that, I’m confident this helmet will perform similarly to the European design level of impact protection.

Still, it would have been preferable to find a dual DOT/ECE certification sticker on it.

Got Hi-Viz?

It’s odd that Shoei, a company focused on safety didn’t include any hi-visibility measures on the GTA3. There could easily be some reflective patches on the neckroll or the decals on the front and rear of the helmet could be made from 3M reflective materials to increase rider visibility at night.

Weight

With the Sena SRL3 installed the GTA3 weighs 4.05lbs (1.83kg). That weight is carried low in the helmet so it doesn’t feel as heavy as those numbers might sound. Having some extra mass in the helmet gives me a sensation of greater durability and protection than wearing a lighter one.

That feeling is perhaps unfounded since many competitor helmets that weigh less score equally well in SHARP and other testing. Look at AGV helmet scores on the SHARP site if you’d like to see what I’m referring to.

SHARP testing isn’t the be-all-end-all, though. It’s just an easy-to-find resource I use to help gauge the “crashworthiness” of a helmet. Shoei has proven over several decades that its helmets offer above-average protection.

The Chinstrap Latch



The micrometric chinstrap closure of the Shoei GT-Air 3.

The micrometric, ratcheting-style closure on the GTA3 works beautifully thanks to the quick-release action of the lock mechanism. I’m able to operate the latch even while wearing gloves. Once, after stopping for fuel I forgot to clip in the chinstrap latch before riding away. After pulling over I successfully connected it one-handed while holding the clutch lever in with my left hand.

Throat Irritation

My GT-Air 2 review mentions that I experienced throat irritation from the chinstrap. I eliminated the discomfort by removing a rubber cover from the strap. Shoei must have heard that same feedback from enough customers that they narrowed the width of the chinstrap by 4mm on the GTA3 hoping to eliminate this.

It didn’t work. I found myself experiencing annoying contact with my “Adam’s apple” and the chinstrap during testing.

After wearing the GTA3 for a couple of hours I removed the same rubber guard from the chinstrap which helped but didn’t fully rid me of the slight, but annoying pressure.

Be Like The Neotec 3



A comparison photo of the Shoei Neotec 3 and the GT-Air 3 chinstraps.

The photo above shows the chinstrap found on the Neotec 3 (which I’m also reviewing). Notice the extra layer of padding surrounding the nylon strap versus the GTA3. I believe this prevents the Neotec 3 chinstrap from pressing on my throat since I don’t experience any discomfort while wearing it.

It’s unclear why Shoei has two different types of padding in these helmets.

GT-Air 3 Visor & Field of View

The Shoei GT-Air 3 eyeport is large.

Shoei visor optics and eyeport field of view are historically top shelf. Their visors are optically crystal clear and resist scratching better than most. I especially appreciate that there are auto-tinting options available for all newer models.

That’s all that needs to be said on the subject but I’ll go into more detail why the GTA3 CNS-1C windscreen follows that tradition and is a thing of beauty.

Visor Adjustments

The main visor or windscreen has 7 positions or set points from fully closed to fully open. Shoei did some good work on the GTA3 hinge detents making them “clunk” aka, vocalize movement to a new position more quietly than on the GTA2.



The hinges on the GT-Air 3 are well-made and operate quietly.

Each locked-in spot holds perfectly even with wind at highway speeds trying to force it closed. This is the level of quality we all should expect from a premium helmet. Bravo, Shoei.

De-Fogging Position

One desirable feature I look for is a visor’s ability to stay barely open in a de-fogging position to supply additional airflow in a small but important way.

The GTA3 visor didn’t snap closed at any speed even when barely cracked open. Nice.

Visor Lock Release Button

The release button for opening the visor has been moved to the center of the chinbar on the GTA3 and is a fingertip-sized, wedge-shaped piece that is easy to find and actuate even with gloved hands. The GTA2 had a much different style of lock on the left-center area of the chinbar that was sometimes harder for me to find.



The visor lock release button is in the center of the chinbar on the GT-Air 3.

My only gripe about this new locking apparatus is that it takes more than an honest amount of hand strength to latch it. Many other visors (as on the X-Fifteen) can be slammed shut to full lock with a flick of my left hand but with the GTA3 I have to hook my thumb underneath the chinbar while my index finger completes a pinching motion with enough force to drive the front of the visor down past the locking tab.

I will praise how solid the lock is once engaged. It has a “that’s not going anywhere” level of death grip to it!

Lower The BOOM

The echoing, low-pitched “click-boom!” produced inside the headspace of the GTA3 once the visor is moved down into the locked position is louder than expected when compared to what appears to be the same latching mechanism on the Neotec 3.

The Neotec 3 latch emits a comparatively polite, high-pitched “click” to signal the wearer that full engagement has been achieved.

Drop Down Sun Lens

The black slider switch on the left side of the GT-Air 3 controls the integrated sun lenses.

An easy-to-locate slider switch on the left side of the helmet smoothly deploys or retracts the UVA/UVB blocking, tinted, QSV-2, built-in “sunglasses” on the GTA3. The switch smoothness is good but not as slippery as those on Schuberth helmets I’ve worn. The C4 and C4 Pro both need almost no pressure from my fingers to glide back and forth in their respective tracks.

The QSV-2 internal sun lens on the GT-Air 3 helmet.

The level of tint on this sun shield is sufficient for my needs in typical sunshine but there’s slight discomfort on abnormally bright days. My eyes are more sensitive than some peoples’ due to having laser eye surgery 20 years ago.

Shoei says they increased the GTA3 sun shield size by 5mm to provide greater coverage. It works for my eyes in the center area, but on each side, gaps allow more light to enter than I would like. Some other helmets I’ve tested with integrated sun lenses have more side coverage than found in the GTA3 and Neotec 3.

The sides of the drop-down sun lens in the GT-Air 3 have large gaps that allow light inside.

Shoei GT-Air 3 Ventilation

Airflow is subjective but I admit to demanding a LOT of air coming in while out riding. The adventure helmets I typically wear excel at keeping me cool because they’re built for riding at slow speeds while off-road on technically challenging terrain.

The GTA3 ventilation seems a bit better than was the case with the GTA2, but I think there’s still some room for improvement.

The Upper Vents

The upper vent intake shape was changed to have a “nose” that juts out and downwards at the front to direct more air into the GTA3. It’s a three-position switch but I never bothered with the middle one and generally left the top vent wide open during my testing.



The upper vent on the Shoei GT-Air 3 can be placed in three positions to control flow.

The exhaust vents have changed from the GTA2 and combined with the upper intake vent it works well in cooling the top of my head. I could feel my short hair moving sometimes due to the airflow through the upper part of this helmet.

One ride I took to the top of the Highwood Pass in the nearby Kananaskis Country featured snow and temperatures as low as 35F or 2 Celsius. I did close all the vents on that ride to avoid freezing the top of my head.

The Lower Chin Bar Vent

The GTA3 has a removable screen in the chinbar vent to block obliterated insect appendages and juices from entering through the lower 2-position vent. I didn’t hit enough bugs to truly test this new feature since this time of year in Canada is too cold for them to be flying around. Regardless I appreciate how easy it is to remove and install without tooling.



The lower vent on the GT-Air 3 has a removable filter.

Airflow entering the lower vent is split with about half being directed at the inside of the visor to keep it clear of fog even when the outer vent switch is fully closed. Shoei did a great job ensuring airflow isn’t pointed at the wearer’s eyes from the lower vent, but I prefer more air flowing around my mouth and nose area than with the GTA3.

It occurs to me now that I might be able to increase the lower vent airflow by removing the insect screen. I should have tried this before writing my review, but now there’s 8” of snow outside and my tires aren’t studded on the bike. It’s something to consider if you also crave more airflow in your GTA3.

Hot Stuff

The GTA3 has thick cheek pads, a large chin skirt (not shown in the photo below), and the neckroll padding fits tight around my neck, making it hot to wear.



The neckroll of the GT-Air 3 is thick and plush.

As mentioned it’s late fall/early winter here in Alberta and temperatures were hanging around freezing during most of my testing but one or two abnormally warm days reached 77F or 25 Celsius. Those temperatures are ideal for riding with the visor closed and vents open but I found my face and head feeling a bit too warm.

I can imagine what 100F or hotter days in the saddle would be like because on the colder days around the freezing mark I noted how comfortably warm I felt with the vents closed.

I could probably remove the chin skirt to stay cooler but I chose to test this helmet as delivered.

The Shoei GT-Air Road Noise

As expected the sleek shape of the GTA3 reduces wind noise well. To my ears, it’s just as quiet as the X-Fifteen and RF-1400, the top two helmets I’ve tested to date.

It sounds slightly noisier in the tucked, leaned-forward race position versus sitting upright in the classic or standard riding position, but not by much. It’s a high-pitched hiss at its quietest and a slightly lower-pitched hiss in the tucked position. Neither scenario is annoying to endure even without earplugs installed in my head.



Riding in the mountains with the Shoei GT-Air 3.

Testing Methodology

When I test helmets for wind noise I stand on the pegs to get my head up into undisturbed oncoming air instead of being seated. This eliminates the turbulence caused by the front of my motorcycle from the experiment.

Many people who complain about having a loud helmet might be surprised to find the root cause is the shape of their bike, not their helmet design.

Lift & Pull

Shoei says they cut lift and wind resistance on the GTA3 (versus the GTA2) by 11% and 6% respectively. While I think it’s realistically impossible to notice those miniscule changes it’s undeniable how in crosswinds the GTA3 resists the irritating influence of those sources of rider fatigue in an impressive way.

My testing included a day with strong crosswinds and buffeting headwinds in the mountain passes that jostled my 550lb 1250GS around on the road, so I consider this claim 100% confirmed. Bravo again, Shoei designers!

Rain Riding

That same day of testing in the mountains unexpectedly allowed me to rain test the GTA3. October in Alberta is dry and usually, the only precipitation we get comes in the form of snow… which I also encountered at the 7000 feet level of elevation.



The eyeport seal on the GT-Air 3 didn’t leak during rain riding.

The round-shaped rubber seal around the eyeport of the GTA2 must have called for reinforcements because the GTA3 eyeport seal gets an additional lip seal below it. This seems unnecessary because none of the Shoei helmets I’ve worn have had visor leaks, including the GTA3.

The same can’t be said for some other helmets I’ve tested like the Simpson Ghost Bandit, GMax MD01, and Scorpion AT-960. They all channeled plenty of rainwater past their visors and into my face.

The vents were closed on the GTA3 once I encountered heavy rain but I was pleased to find even at moderate levels of downpour no water passed through the visor seal or any of the intake/exhaust vents.

Fogging Issues?

A Pinlock EVO anti-fog lens comes with the GTA3 and performed perfectly for me.

Even when I breathed heavily in an exaggerated way out of my mouth for 10 seconds no fog or mist appeared on the inside viewing area of the windscreen. An insignificantly small patch of fog did inhabit the top left corner but outside the Pinlock-covered field of view.

Experience tells me that after a few years of heavy use, Pinlock lenses start leaking allowing small amounts of dust inside the viewing area. I’ve tried washing them without success so I’d recommend preparing to spend $35 US on a new one every couple of seasons.

Sena SRL3 Shoei ComLink Bluetooth Communicator Integration



Contents of the box for the Shoei ComLink system aka Sena SRL3.

The Cardo Packtalk Edge has been my preferred in-helmet communicator for the last 2 years but as an externally mounted device, it’s difficult to find a suitable spot to install it on the GTA3. The new spoilers and the slider switch for operating the drop-down sun lens are located where the Edge ideally would be mounted. A stubborn person might be able to find a spot to attach the Edge to the GTA3, but it would be awkward at best and liable to fall off.

An Extra $360?

So GTA3 owners are faced with buying the new $359 US (at Revzilla), Sena SRL3 communicator (aka Shoei ComLink) even if they’ve previously invested in a different communicator. Ouch. The SRL3 is a fully integrated comms system that fits discreetly inside the Neotec 3 and the GTA3. The advantage of an integrated communicator design is enhanced helmet safety because there isn’t a bulky device hanging off one side of it.

This is a helmet review, not a Sena SRL3 review so I’m only going to touch on the aspects that stood out to me even though the SRL3 has many great features I’ll never use. For example, the user can verbally control a GoPro camera using the SRL3 which is very useful if you’re a “vlogger” but that’s not me.

The SRL3 is a nice piece of technology, but not notably superior to the Cardo Packtalk Edge except in one big way: the more powerful Harman Kardon speakers it comes with.

Harman Kardon 45mm Speakers



The Harman Kardon speakers on the SRL3 are outstanding. Photo from Sena.

The 45mm HK speakers in the SRL3 are wonderfully clear and significantly louder compared to the 40mm JBL speakers that come with the Cardo Edge. Size matters a lot when it comes to speakers.

The SRL3 speakers are the first ones I’ve tried that can sit in the helmet pockets without sounding too quiet for my liking. I’ve always had to place shims behind the speakers on other Sena and Cardo systems to the point they lightly touch my ears to get the best sound quality. The Sena Harman Kardon speakers don’t need to be turned up much past 50% of their available volume to be heard by my ears even at highway speeds. Bravo Sena and Shoei for choosing the right speakers for the ComLink!

The GT-Air 3 has integrated pockets for the SRL3 speakers, mic, and wiring.

You can pay $50 more to upgrade the Cardo Edge to JBL’s 45mm speakers, but it’s much better value that Sena includes their top-level speakers in the price of the SRL3.

Microphone

The SRL3 microphone gets installed in a depression located in the center of the chinbar just below the vent. I made several phone calls while testing the GTA3 and there’s zero wind noise present which is super impressive.

Voice Commands

The two biggest missing features from the SRL2 were Voice Controls and Mesh intercom, both of which were present on the Cardo Edge. Voice Command is an invaluable feature I use with my Cardo and it works so well that I never need to touch any buttons on the device other than turning it on or off.

Sena learned from that and the Voice Commands on the SRL3 are just as natural and accurate as on the Edge but only when the visor on the GTA3 is closed. The SRL3 doesn’t react to my voice commands if I ride at highway speeds with the visor open halfway.

The SRL3 allowed me to use the Siri voice command of my iPhone during testing just by saying “Hey Siri”. It’s as easily used as the Sena voice control assistant. Both voice systems responded at about 95% accuracy when called upon with the visor closed or mostly closed. I love being able to summon Siri verbally while wearing a motorcycle helmet just as I would with my phone held in my hand.

Button Commands

If your voice is tired the buttons on the SRL3 are fairly easy to locate with gloved fingers although with thicker gloves I did fumble a couple of times trying to turn the device on or off. If Sena could separate the three buttons on the left side of the helmet a little more it would be easier to find and actuate them while wearing gloves.



These left side buttons are used to control the Sena SRL3. Photo from Sena.

The button used to activate the Mesh intercom feature resides alone on the right side of the helmet so it’s the easiest to locate and push successfully.

Mic Settings

The Cardo Edge phone app has more complex mic setting adjustments that allow me to tweak the microphone sensitivity to work with the visor open. Sena should revamp their phone app to do the same.

Mesh 5.0 Intercom

I didn’t get to experiment with the Mesh feature of the SRL3 because I don’t have another working Sena device with Mesh capabilities. Regardless, I’m glad to see the latest Mesh 5.0 intercom on the SRL3 because I know how well it worked on the Sena 30K compared to the usual BlueTooth intercom system.

The biggest advantage of Mesh over BlueTooth is creating a chain of repeaters through connected riders that can effectively increase the range from 1 mile to over 5.

The SRL3 has private Mesh and open Mesh options offering an open invitation to anyone in range with Sena Mesh-enabled communicators to join your group or keep things private. Mesh group participants are virtually unlimited although in my experience any more than 8 people connected becomes mostly unintelligible noise as everyone talks over each other.

Bluetooth Intercom

The BT intercom on the SRL3 works as advertised and has about a mile of range. As with every other system, the connection breaks up sometimes while riding in twisties where hills and even larger vehicles get in the way of the signal but it “heals” as soon as it can re-establish a pre-existing connection.

Battery Life

If you have a continuous Mesh intercom group running with the SRL3 it kills the battery by the 10hr mark, but if the devices are switched off during fuel and feeding breaks that can stretch it to an impressive 12hrs.

When I ride alone I use the SRL3 for navigation, music, and phone calls. The battery lasts longer when no intercom usage is in effect and my findings showed about 12 hours before the low battery verbal warning began. An hour after the warnings the SRL3 battery finally went kaput and needed recharging.

This is about the same as my Cardo Edge battery life performs and the standard across comparable devices on the market.

Over The Air Firmware Updates

Cordless Updates

Cardo has updates down to a perfect science now that Over-The-Air updates are available for their devices. All you have to do is switch on the device and open the Cardo phone app to initiate a firmware change. It’s so easy it hurts.

Sena has come close to this by providing a WiFi adapter with the SRL3 but it’s not the same. The adapter has to be plugged in to get power and access a working WiFi signal before you can switch on the SRL3 and initiate the update using the Sena phone app.

Updates Over USB-C Cables

Sena made me so happy when they switched their charging cables from Micro USB connectors to the ambidirectional USB type C on the SRL3. There’s no fiddling around trying to plug in the Micro USB cable correctly and risking damage to the device charging port.

The SRL3 firmware can be updated using the charging cable and a laptop if you don’t want to muck around with the WiFi adapter.

Hold on to the Sena cable included with the SRL3 because not all USB-C cables can be used to do the updates. Some USB-C cables in my collection could charge the SRL3 battery but didn’t have the correct internals to transfer firmware data.

Final Verdict



Sometimes a motorcyclist has to ride in the snow.

I’m genuinely surprised the GT-Air 3 hasn’t become my favorite on-road helmet. It should be since I’m not a track rider and on paper, this helmet matches my needs and wants but I will be recommending the Neotec 3 and X-Fifteen first to prospective buyers. Both seem slightly nicer with better-executed designs than with the GTA3.

There’s an asterisk on my Neotec 3 recommendation to consider vis-a-vis the GTA3.

A full-face helmet like the GTA3 offers better protection than a modular one like the Neotec 3 because the chinbar will never open in a crash. SHARP testing tells me the Neotec 3 chinbar remained closed during their impact testing 93% of the time which isn’t all the time, but is reliable enough to suit my level of risk tolerance. Your mileage may differ, as the saying goes.

Of course that assumes the chinbar has been closed properly by the wearer to begin with. Some people ride around with modular helmet chinbars locked open resulting in zero face protection 100% of the time.

Dollars & Sense

Five years ago when the GTA2 debuted it cost $599 US. Today, the new GTA3 lists for $749 US. Inflation is a brutal, eh?

Prospective buyers of the GTA3 might consider opting for the nearly as good GTA2. I see it currently listed for $499 US at Revzilla meaning the price difference is $250 US.

There’s also the added cost of buying the Sena SRL3 for in-helmet comms. Of course, if you don’t want or don’t yet have a comms system or yours is outdated/needs replacing this point is less significant.

Unfortunately, the SRL3 isn’t backward compatible because it won’t fit in a GTA2. That also means a current SRL2 owner can’t transfer their old comms device to a GTA3 if they upgrade their helmet.

All that aside, if you’re convinced about buying a GTA3 what I said at the beginning of this review remains true. Fans of the GT-Air 2 will get more of what they love with the GT-Air 3 and it’s worth buying with your hard-earned money.



The Shoei GT-Air 3 left side view.

Sena Is Back!

The biggest learning from this review has been how good the Sena SRL3 is and that Sena has finally caught up and matched Cardo’s newest Packtalk lineup of devices. The Harman Kardon speakers, the addition of Mesh intercom, and the much-improved voice command system of the SRL3 have finally put the “arms race” between these two rival companies on equal footing.

That’s good news for consumers who want the best value and performance from Sena, Cardo, et all. We need them to push each other to greatness.

The only difference I see now is the Cardo-developed technology allowing easy BlueTooth intercom pairing with Sena and other non-Cardo devices. Still, it’s kind of a wash because as a Sena user, you’ll benefit from the flexibility of Cardo pairing abilities despite Sena continuing to resist collaborating with Cardo and other communicator brands.

Pros

Handmade helmet with 3 Shell sizes, beautiful finish/colorways, and intelligent design aspects. Feels substantial, solid, and protective when worn.

Crystal clear optical quality CNS-1C visor and internal drop-down sun visor

Pinlock EVO anti-fog lens included

DOT certification only in North America, but ECE 22.06 qualified in Europe where it scored a perfect 5/5 stars from SHARP

The Interior liner is only partially adjustable using Shoei’s Personal Fitting System

Very quiet, great aerodynamic design, no perceptible lift or pull

Built to accept a fully integrated Sena SRL3 device which is VASTLY improved over the SRL2

Cons

Expensive helmet to buy, so are replacement parts, extra visors, etc

Drop down sun lens has gaps on each side that let in too much light

Chinbar ventilation isn’t as impressive as the upper vent. Helmet feels warm to wear in hot weather

Chinstrap irritates my throat and lacks the extra padding found on the Neotec 3 strap

Comms devices other than the Sena SRL3 are difficult to install

No XXS or 3XL sizes are available

A heavier helmet at 4lbs and weight balance feels slightly front-heavy

No Hi-viz or reflective materials

The upper comfort liner isn’t fully adjustable (like on the X-Fifteen) and Personal Fitting System assistance is only available in select US cities for $60-$80 US

