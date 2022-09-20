Toyota’s Got a Hydrogen Heart for Kawasaki’s H2

Toyota‘s partnered up with Kawasaki to create a hydrogen heart for our industry – and based on the success of the demo, they’re knocking it out of the park.

According to a report from Japan News, Toyota’s already got the pot started on hydrogen engines, having successfully demonstrated their new hydrogen-powered off-road car at the Mobility Resort Motegi circuit in Tochigi Prefecture.

Toyota’s demonstration of a hydrogen-powered engine. Media sourced from Fuel Cell Works.

Driven by none other than Toyota President Akio Toyoda himself, the vehicle’s output has purportedly, “surpassed that of gasoline-powered vehicles in the same class.”

We’re also told the car’s engine has been modified to be put in a Kawi motorcycle.

Care to guess which one?

A view of the hydrogen-powered machine debuted by Toyota, created in close collaboration with Kawasaki. Media sourced from Kawasaki.

“[It’s] a modified version of an engine for the Ninja H2,” explains the report.

“The company has installed the unit in four-wheeled vehicles sold by [Kawasaki North America] and other markets.”

“Parts and other components are the same as those used in the hydrogen-powered Toyota Corolla.”

Toyota’s hydrogen engine created in close collaboration with Kawasaki. Media sourced fro Fuel Cell Works.

The stride towards hydrogen power come hand-in-hand with a fine-print message for the government, too:

“I hope the government will support the output by technological innovations like this, rather than stopping us with regulations,” admits Toyoda.

“As we continue such efforts, the press and public opinion have changed to recognize that hydrogen is an option for the future…first, we want people to see and feel such vehicles.”

Members of the hydrogen project in collaboration with Toyota and Kawasaki, as well as Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki. Media sourced from Fuel Cell Works.

With the project having started this past December and the rest of the Big Four in on the work (Suzuki Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Yamaha Motor Co.), we’re expecting some big results for atomic number 1 performance in the coming seasons.

Be sure to stay tuned via our website, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.