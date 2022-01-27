Ruroc: The New Atlas 4.0 Helmet

I don’t know about y’all, but Ruroc is, to me, the most solid example of a manufacturer that not only delivers but adapts to the feedback of their riders and works tirelessly to improve their product performance in double time.

Don’t believe me? Take a quick peek at their product timeline; March 2021 – less than a year ago – was when the Ruroc 3.0 was debuted, with many (including our top-notch lid reviewer, Jim Pruner / Jimbo) finding the unit impressive for comfort and versatility, yet lacking when it came to noise, ventilation, and availability (check Jim’s review on the 3.0, it’s a banger).

Now, with the 4.0 given a full press release this morning, we happen to know that much of the cons list has been tackled, along with a new list of perks that have our pie holes puckered in a whistle of respect for how quickly Ruroc got on their game to deliver.

(A quick note: We can’t say much about what’s behind the scenes at wBW when it comes to Ruroc’s Atlas 4.0, simply because nothing is set in stone yet…so we’ll just recommend that you subscribe to our newsletter – if you haven’t already – and check back for updates…because there are a few projects in the pipeline that I know for a fact will be fun as beans to read.)

Right.

Let’s dig into this wonder helmet.

Comparisons between the Ruroc 3.0 and the 4.0 show us that the UK-based lid manufacturer really did go above and beyond with this year’s improvements; for the 4.0., we’ve got an upgrade boosting from ECE 22.05 certification to surpassing ECE 22.06 standards “by over 20%,” with the helmet “re-engineered…aerodynamic performance that not only makes it more stable but…[improves] acoustic performance by 57%.”

This comes alongside a neat collab with tech brand RHEON™ to introduce a reactive polymer to the 4.0 that “intelligently strengthens when subjected to force” – a polymer similar to what we’ve seen in CE Level 2 motorcycle armor and the D30 innovations that we covered earlier this year. It’s a nifty material that’s been making headlines around the world for its impact-absorption properties, and one that purportedly makes a world of a difference when introduced to motorcycle helmets – especially when combined with the 4.0’s 3-part multi-density EPS structure.

Continuing along with Atlas helmet’s reputation for “aggressive style, bold artwork, and utmost protection,” the 4.0 has purportedly been given a fresh ventilation system to solve the lack of breathability we found in the Atlas 3.0. A top switch, together with the usual vents, purportedly gives us the ability to “[alter] average head temperature by 15% (of the steady state) with a maximum temperature change of up to 30%.”

This is matched by the new re-engineered interior, with cushier cheek pads – moisture-wicking, and “an enclosed zip to allow riders to tailor the level of padding to a truly personal fit.”

Features carried over from the 3.0 include the Shockwave Bluetooth audio system and the massive color schemes available – 18 in all, with a new Ragnarok graphics scheme to herald the debut of the 4.0 to the Powersports community proper.

“The ATLAS 4.0 is the result of thousands of hours of research, development and extensive testing alongside facilities such as VIAS Institute and Silverstone Engineering hub,” enthuses Ruroc’s Head of Engineering, James Campbell.

“In addition to these developments, we’re constantly taking feedback on-board from riders the world-over – ATLAS 4.0 is without question a result of this collaboration and something we are very proud of.”

The lid will be on the market for a neat £375 (for plain colours), and £425 (for graphic options), with availability starting this coming February 18th.

What do you think? Drop a comment below – we love hearing from you.

Be sure to stay tuned (as we hinted, it’ll be worth it), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.