Ruroc Releases New DC-Themed Batman and Joker Helmets

A view of the all-new DC-themed Atlas 3.0 helmets from Ruroc

How many caped crusaders does it take to change a lightbulb?

We bet you have an idea – and so does Ruroc’s all-new, Batman-themed helmets.

Welcome to WebBikeWorld – where it’s our pleasure to write on all things two-wheeled, including the newest of the new and coolest of the cool.

Our most recent acquisition? Nothing less than two top-notch helmets, themed after DC’s beloved Batman and The Joker.

A view of the all-new 2021 Ruroc DC-themed Joker helmet
Ruroc Atlas 3.0: JokerTheme

The Batcycle we took a peek at a couple of weeks ago might have dubious capabilities, but it’s obvious these lids are set to do the job and then some.

A view of the all-new 2021 Ruroc DC-themed Batman helmet
Ruroc Atlas 3.0: Batman Theme

The DC themes are wrapped to Ruroc’s updated, T-300 Carbonfiber, 1.4kg / 3.08 lb. Atlas 3.0 helmet.

A view of the carbonfiber shell present in all Atlas 3.0 helmets

This baby kicks style up a notch, adding function to fashion with an edge-to-edge visor (and one of the widest views on the moto helmet market), an anti-fogging polycarbonate pinlock, a new streamlined aerodynamic that renders the helmet quieter, and a polyamide/polyester-blended material for the liner, to allow maximum sweat-wicking properties.

A view of the emergency cheek pads present on the new 2021 Ruroc Atlas 3.0 helmet.

The liner even has cheek pads that are quick-release, should removal of lining be necessary in an emergency.

A view of the Shockwave Bluetooth audio system present in the new 2021 Ruroc Atlas 3.0 helmet.

As if that weren’t enough, Ruroc has taken great pains to make sure that their Shockwave Bluetooth audio system fits seamlessly into the back of the Atlas 3.0, thanks to the integrated cable routing and clever magnetic fitment.

A view of the 9 visor helmet options available with Ruroc's new 2021 Ruroc Atlas 3.0 helmet.

All this, plus the potential for 16 color schemes (excluding this all-new DC release), and 9 visor color options.

A side profile of a model featuring a bike and the new 2021 Ruroc Atlas 3.0 helmet, Joker theme.
Ruroc Atlas 3.0: Joker Theme

The Atlas 3.0 is pretty brand spanking new – so Ruroc has given us the heads up that any orders made with the DC themes of helmet model will likely take 4-6 weeks to get to you.

A side profile of a model featuring a bike and the new 2021 Ruroc Atlas 3.0 helmet.
Ruroc Atlas 3.0: Batman Theme

Long live the Dark Knight! (or the Clown Prince of Crime…whichever you choose, we promise not to judge.)

