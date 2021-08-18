Ruroc Releases New DC-Themed Batman and Joker Helmets

How many caped crusaders does it take to change a lightbulb?

We bet you have an idea – and so does Ruroc’s all-new, Batman-themed helmets.

Welcome to WebBikeWorld – where it’s our pleasure to write on all things two-wheeled, including the newest of the new and coolest of the cool.

Our most recent acquisition? Nothing less than two top-notch helmets, themed after DC’s beloved Batman and The Joker.

The Batcycle we took a peek at a couple of weeks ago might have dubious capabilities, but it’s obvious these lids are set to do the job and then some.

The DC themes are wrapped to Ruroc’s updated, T-300 Carbonfiber, 1.4kg / 3.08 lb. Atlas 3.0 helmet.

This baby kicks style up a notch, adding function to fashion with an edge-to-edge visor (and one of the widest views on the moto helmet market), an anti-fogging polycarbonate pinlock, a new streamlined aerodynamic that renders the helmet quieter, and a polyamide/polyester-blended material for the liner, to allow maximum sweat-wicking properties.

The liner even has cheek pads that are quick-release, should removal of lining be necessary in an emergency.

As if that weren’t enough, Ruroc has taken great pains to make sure that their Shockwave Bluetooth audio system fits seamlessly into the back of the Atlas 3.0, thanks to the integrated cable routing and clever magnetic fitment.

All this, plus the potential for 16 color schemes (excluding this all-new DC release), and 9 visor color options.

The Atlas 3.0 is pretty brand spanking new – so Ruroc has given us the heads up that any orders made with the DC themes of helmet model will likely take 4-6 weeks to get to you.

Long live the Dark Knight! (or the Clown Prince of Crime…whichever you choose, we promise not to judge.)