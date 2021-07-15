Riders Share: Here’s A $250 Incentive To Buy More Bikes

Riders Share has just released an incentive program that’s going to get you another bike for your garage – and they’re paying you $250 to get on the bandwagon.

We all know that purchasing a motorcycle requires a bit of finesse. It can be a daunting and expensive task – and it helps to try out a plethora of models before making a decision.

Riders Share has been offering motorcycle rentals to the populace through their peer-to-peer rental program since 2015 – and now, they’ve upped their game.

Bikers can post their bikes on the Riders Share platform for rental opportunities – and some riders are making big bucks.

“Riders Share users have been able to start whole businesses based on the volume of rentals they are performing on the platform,” says Guillermo Cornejo, CEO of Riders Share. “It truly is the power of the peer-to-peer platform.”

While the concept of renting your bike out to somebody might not be attractive, think of the incentive Riders Share is positing.

If your bike is on their platform and rented out three times before October 14th, they’ll chuck $250 at you – plus any additional money you make from the rentals themselves.

New bike, anyone?

“Historically, purchasing a motorcycle hasn’t been viewed as a good investment, but we are aiming to change that with the Riders Share platform.”

“We have helped many of our users turn their motorcycles into incredible financial investments, returning as much as 2,800% in 3 years by listing their motorcycles and utilizing the peer-to-peer platform”.

Regarding the bike models recommended for the platform: Riders Share says BMW, Can-Am, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Indian, and Ural models will likely be most popular, preferably made on or after 2015 – along with virtually any brand of adventure bike.

Hey – we’re not asking you to toss your baby on there…but if you’ve got a bike that you’re willing to make some good money off, why not?