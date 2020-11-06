Unparalleled Touring Luxury: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky
The Can-Am Spyder Sea-to-Sky is an exclusive touring machine that’s all-new for the 2021 Can-Am lineup. It’s only going to be available for one year, adding another layer of exclusivity to this already premium touring range. In short, it has everything the Can-Am Spyder RT Limited has, but it includes a number of additional extras to really set it apart from the crowd.
Like the RT Limited, the RT Sea-to-Sky uses a European-made 1,330 cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine. This inline-three produces 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque, which is delivered to the rear wheel through a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox.
As a touring motorcycle, it comes equipped with a range of riding aids including stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, and ABS, along with a number of other premium features. These include BRP Connect technology, a six-speaker audio system, and a panoramic LCD dashboard with integrated navigation and vehicle app connectivity.
The features that elevate the RT Sea-to-Sky above the RT Limited are the addition of adaptive foam seats, three semi-rigid front and rear cargo bags, unique titanium-colored machined wheels, and Sea-to-Sky badging and design accents.
For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky is available exclusively in a Highland Green paint color with liquid titanium-colored wheels with a satin finish.
The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky starts at $29,799 USD / $35,999 CAD.
2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Specifications
Engine
|Engine displacement
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
|Type
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
|Bore & stroke
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
|Power
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
|Torque
|96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
|Lubrication
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|SE6
|Type
|Semi-automatic with reverse function
|Gears
|6-speed
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
|Suspension Rear
|Swing-arm
|Brakes Front
|270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
|Tires Front
|MC165/55R15 55H
|Tires Rear
MC225/50R15 76H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7 gal (26.5 L)
|Color
Safety and Security
|ABS
|Anti-lock Braking System
|Anti-theft system
|Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
|HHC
|Hill Hold Control
Dimensions
|L x W x H
111.5 x 61.2 x 57.6 in. (2,833 x 1,554 x 1,464 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.5 in. (1,714 mm)
|Seat height
|29.7 in. (755 mm)
|Ground clearance
4.5 in. (115 mm)
|Dry weight
|1,021 lb (464 kg)
|Curb Weight
Warranty
|Warranty
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
|Extension
|B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.
2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Features
Features
Rider Touring Floorboards
Adjustable passenger footboards
Ultra comfortable adaptive foam seats with lumbar support and Sea-to-Sky embroidery
Audio control keypad
Glove box with USB
Electronic cruise control
Integrated hard-side luggage
Adjustable Electric Windshield with Memory
Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer
Signature LED lights
Driver and passenger heated grips
Driver and passenger heated seats
Fully panted LinQ compatible top case with passenger backrest
Colored rear panel
Semi-rigid front and rear side cargo travel bags with Sea-to-Sky signature
6-spoke liquid titanium colored wheels with machined and satin finish
Exclusive Titanium colored trims and badging
