Unparalleled Touring Luxury: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky

The Can-Am Spyder Sea-to-Sky is an exclusive touring machine that’s all-new for the 2021 Can-Am lineup. It’s only going to be available for one year, adding another layer of exclusivity to this already premium touring range. In short, it has everything the Can-Am Spyder RT Limited has, but it includes a number of additional extras to really set it apart from the crowd.

Like the RT Limited, the RT Sea-to-Sky uses a European-made 1,330 cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine. This inline-three produces 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque, which is delivered to the rear wheel through a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox.

As a touring motorcycle, it comes equipped with a range of riding aids including stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, and ABS, along with a number of other premium features. These include BRP Connect technology, a six-speaker audio system, and a panoramic LCD dashboard with integrated navigation and vehicle app connectivity.

The features that elevate the RT Sea-to-Sky above the RT Limited are the addition of adaptive foam seats, three semi-rigid front and rear cargo bags, unique titanium-colored machined wheels, and Sea-to-Sky badging and design accents.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky is available exclusively in a Highland Green paint color with liquid titanium-colored wheels with a satin finish.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky starts at $29,799 USD / $35,999 CAD.

On this page: we've curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky in one place.

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $29,799 USD / $35,999 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Ultra-comfortable seats
    • Three convenient travel bags
    • Unique 6-spoke wheels
    • Exclusive Sea-to-Sky badging

Main Specs

  • Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine
  • Horsepower: 115 HP
  • Torque: 96 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 1,021 lbs (464 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable
  • Seat Height: 29.725 in (755 mm)

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine
Engine displacement
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
Type
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Bore & stroke
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
Power
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
Lubrication

Drivetrain
Transmission SE6
Type Semi-automatic with reverse function
Gears 6-speed

Chassis
Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
Suspension Rear Swing-arm
Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
Brakes Rear
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H
Tires Rear
MC225/50R15 76H
Fuel Tank Capacity 7 gal (26.5 L)
Color

Safety and Security
ABS Anti-lock Braking System
Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
HHC Hill Hold Control

Dimensions
L x W x H
111.5 x 61.2 x 57.6 in. (2,833 x 1,554 x 1,464 mm)
Wheelbase 67.5 in. (1,714 mm)
Seat height 29.7 in. (755 mm)
Ground clearance
4.5 in. (115 mm)
Dry weight 1,021 lb (464 kg)
Curb Weight

Warranty
Warranty
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Features

Features

Premium LED headlights
Rider Touring Floorboards
Adjustable passenger footboards
Ultra comfortable adaptive foam seats with lumbar support and Sea-to-Sky embroidery
Audio control keypad
Glove box with USB
Electronic cruise control
Integrated hard-side luggage
Adjustable Electric Windshield with Memory
Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer
Signature LED lights
Driver and passenger heated grips
Driver and passenger heated seats
Fully panted LinQ compatible top case with passenger backrest
Colored rear panel
Semi-rigid front and rear side cargo travel bags with Sea-to-Sky signature
6-spoke liquid titanium colored wheels with machined and satin finish
Exclusive Titanium colored trims and badging

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Photos

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Videos

