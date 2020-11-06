Unparalleled Touring Luxury: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky

The Can-Am Spyder Sea-to-Sky is an exclusive touring machine that’s all-new for the 2021 Can-Am lineup. It’s only going to be available for one year, adding another layer of exclusivity to this already premium touring range. In short, it has everything the Can-Am Spyder RT Limited has, but it includes a number of additional extras to really set it apart from the crowd.

Like the RT Limited, the RT Sea-to-Sky uses a European-made 1,330 cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine. This inline-three produces 115 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque, which is delivered to the rear wheel through a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox.

As a touring motorcycle, it comes equipped with a range of riding aids including stability control, traction control, dynamic power steering, and ABS, along with a number of other premium features. These include BRP Connect technology, a six-speaker audio system, and a panoramic LCD dashboard with integrated navigation and vehicle app connectivity.

The features that elevate the RT Sea-to-Sky above the RT Limited are the addition of adaptive foam seats, three semi-rigid front and rear cargo bags, unique titanium-colored machined wheels, and Sea-to-Sky badging and design accents.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky is available exclusively in a Highland Green paint color with liquid titanium-colored wheels with a satin finish.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky starts at $29,799 USD / $35,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $29,799 USD / $35,999 CAD

$29,799 USD / $35,999 CAD Key Features: Ultra-comfortable seats Three convenient travel bags Unique 6-spoke wheels Exclusive Sea-to-Sky badging

Main Specs Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine

1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine Horsepower: 115 HP

115 HP Torque: 96 lb-ft

96 lb-ft Dry Weight: 1,021 lbs (464 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine Engine displacement 1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE Type Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control Bore & stroke 3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm) Power 115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission SE6 Type Semi-automatic with reverse function Gears 6-speed Chassis Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar Suspension Rear Swing-arm Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear 270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H Tires Rear MC225/50R15 76H Fuel Tank Capacity 7 gal (26.5 L) Color Safety and Security ABS Anti-lock Braking System Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™) HHC Hill Hold Control Dimensions L x W x H 111.5 x 61.2 x 57.6 in. (2,833 x 1,554 x 1,464 mm) Wheelbase 67.5 in. (1,714 mm) Seat height 29.7 in. (755 mm) Ground clearance 4.5 in. (115 mm) Dry weight 1,021 lb (464 kg) Curb Weight Warranty Warranty 2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Features

Features Premium LED headlights

Rider Touring Floorboards

Adjustable passenger footboards

Ultra comfortable adaptive foam seats with lumbar support and Sea-to-Sky embroidery

Audio control keypad

Glove box with USB

Electronic cruise control

Integrated hard-side luggage

Adjustable Electric Windshield with Memory

Calibrated for towing a Can-Am trailer

Signature LED lights

Driver and passenger heated grips

Driver and passenger heated seats

Fully panted LinQ compatible top case with passenger backrest

Colored rear panel

Semi-rigid front and rear side cargo travel bags with Sea-to-Sky signature

6-spoke liquid titanium colored wheels with machined and satin finish

Exclusive Titanium colored trims and badging



2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Photos

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky Videos

