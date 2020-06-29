Honda Reveals an Updated CB400X Adventure Bike

Lightweight Adventure for Japan

In terms of small adventure bikes, the market is much more interesting than it used to be, and Honda has plenty, including the new 2020 CB400X that it recently revealed. The bike was already available in certain markets, but the new 2020 model has been updated to keep it current and desirable as an entry-level adventure machine, according to Top Gear Philippines.

The motorcycle was revealed in Japan and will be sold there. At this time there’s no word on if the bike will make it to North America, though my guess is that it won’t come, at least not right away. We have the CB500X, and I think Honda will try to get another couple of years out of that before doing anything else.

The 2020 CB400X offers the same full LED lights, two-step adjustable windscreen, seven-spoke wheels, fully digital instrument panel, and suspension as the previous CB400X. Other features that are standard include dual-channel ABS, adjustable levers, a dual exhaust, and a slipper clutch.

What’s new is the Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White paint colors, the reworked seat, and the slimmer and trimmer overall look to the bike. Basically, Honda took the CB400X that it knew was a good motorcycle and made it look better and more streamlined. These are good changes, but if you didn’t already like the CB400X, you probably won’t fawn over it now.