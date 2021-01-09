The Brawny BMW R 1250 RT Gets An Update for 2021
The 2021 BMW R 1250 RT is a brawny Europe-made sport tourer and one of the models in the 2021 BMW line-up to receive significant updates for the new year. The most obvious upgrade is the redesigned front fairing. For 2021, the new fairing is lower, wider, and designed to improve aerodynamics and reduce turbulence and accommodate new angular LED lights.
Like most BMW motorcycles, the 2021 BMW R 1250 R draws power from an instantly recognizable boxer twin engine. Thanks to new Euro5 rules, the 1,254cc flat-twin engine has been tweaked to meet emissions standards. A refined ShiftCam variable valve timing system and valve lift have been tweaked, resulting in a claimed output of 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of peak torque.
New features for 2021 include the addition of a new Eco engine mode (alongside Road and Rain), a linked Full Integral ABS Pro braking system, and radar-equipped active cruise control that actively adjusts speeds when approaching slow-moving traffic. Other new features include a full-color TFT screen and an updated infotainment system.
For 2021, the R 1250 RT is available in Alpine White, Manhattan Metallic green, Racing Blue, or Option 719 Mineral White Metallic.
The 2021 BMW R 1250 RT is expected to start from $18,645 USD / $23,650 CAD, but official prices are yet to be released.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $18,645*** USD / $23,650 CAD ***Expected. US MSRP currently unannounced
- Key Features:
- All-new redesigned front fairing
- Integral ABS as standard
- Radar-controlled active cruise control
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
- Power: 136 HP
- Torque: 105 lbs-ft
- Wet Weight: 615 lbs (279 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.7″ (805 mm)
Competitors
- Yamaha FJR1300ES
- Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS
- Ducati Multistrada 1260
2021 BMW R 1250 RT Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
|Engine Power
|136 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|102.5 mm x 76 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic fuel injection with ride-by-wire throttle system
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|105 lb-ft (143 Nm) at 6,250 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch, hydraulically operated
|Transmission
|Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical cut gears
|Drive
|Shaft drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|BMW Telelever, Ø 37 mm, central spring strut
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) via handwheel, rebound damping adjustable via handwheel
|Brakes Front
|Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston fixed calipers, diameter 320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 276 mm, dual-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|180/55 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|Color
|Alpine White
|
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Three-phase 508 W generator
|Battery
|12 V / 12 Ah, maintenance-free
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|LED Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|87.5″ (2,222 mm)
|Overall Width
|38.8″ (985 mm) / 39″ (990 mm) incl. panniers
|Overall Height
|Standard: 55.3″ (1,405 mm) , Style Sport: 53.5″ (1,360 mm)
|Wheelbase
|58.5″ (1,485 mm)
|Castor
|4.6″ (116 mm)
|Seat Height
|Standard: 31.7″/32.5″
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
|
615 lbs (279 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
