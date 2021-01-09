The Brawny BMW R 1250 RT Gets An Update for 2021

The 2021 BMW R 1250 RT is a brawny Europe-made sport tourer and one of the models in the 2021 BMW line-up to receive significant updates for the new year. The most obvious upgrade is the redesigned front fairing. For 2021, the new fairing is lower, wider, and designed to improve aerodynamics and reduce turbulence and accommodate new angular LED lights.

Like most BMW motorcycles, the 2021 BMW R 1250 R draws power from an instantly recognizable boxer twin engine. Thanks to new Euro5 rules, the 1,254cc flat-twin engine has been tweaked to meet emissions standards. A refined ShiftCam variable valve timing system and valve lift have been tweaked, resulting in a claimed output of 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of peak torque.

New features for 2021 include the addition of a new Eco engine mode (alongside Road and Rain), a linked Full Integral ABS Pro braking system, and radar-equipped active cruise control that actively adjusts speeds when approaching slow-moving traffic. Other new features include a full-color TFT screen and an updated infotainment system.

For 2021, the R 1250 RT is available in Alpine White, Manhattan Metallic green, Racing Blue, or Option 719 Mineral White Metallic.

The 2021 BMW R 1250 RT is expected to start from $18,645 USD / $23,650 CAD, but official prices are yet to be released.

Model Overview

General Info

$18,645*** USD / $23,650 CAD ***Expected. US MSRP currently unannounced Key Features: All-new redesigned front fairing Integral ABS as standard Radar-controlled active cruise control

Main Specs Engine: 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine

1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine Power: 136 HP

136 HP Torque: 105 lbs-ft

105 lbs-ft Wet Weight: 615 lbs (279 kg)

615 lbs (279 kg) Seat Height: 31.7″ (805 mm) Competitors Yamaha FJR1300ES

Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS

Ducati Multistrada 1260

2021 BMW R 1250 RT Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine Engine Power 136 Hp Bore x Stroke 102.5 mm x 76 mm Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic fuel injection with ride-by-wire throttle system Starter Electric Max Torque 105 lb-ft (143 Nm) at 6,250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch, hydraulically operated Transmission Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical cut gears Drive Shaft drive CHASSIS Suspension Front BMW Telelever, Ø 37 mm, central spring strut Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) via handwheel, rebound damping adjustable via handwheel Brakes Front Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston fixed calipers, diameter 320 mm Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 276 mm, dual-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity Color Alpine White ELECTRICAL Alternator Three-phase 508 W generator Battery 12 V / 12 Ah, maintenance-free Headlight Tail Light LED Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 87.5″ (2,222 mm) Overall Width 38.8″ (985 mm) / 39″ (990 mm) incl. panniers Overall Height Standard: 55.3″ (1,405 mm) , Style Sport: 53.5″ (1,360 mm) Wheelbase 58.5″ (1,485 mm) Castor 4.6″ (116 mm) Seat Height Standard: 31.7″/32.5″ Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 615 lbs (279 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 BMW R 1250 RT Features

Dynamic ESA of the latest generation. Dynamic ESA ensures more stable and safer ride characteristics. The system automatically regulates the damping and spring preload of the struts depending on riding conditions and load and offers the highest level of comfort and traction on all surfaces, even when cornering.



Keyless Ride. Thanks to Keyless Ride, you no longer have to spend time looking for your keys before you set off. All you need to do is carry your key in your pocket in order to unlock and start up your motorcycle.



BMW ShiftCam. Shows what’s inside: the new twin-cylinder boxer engine with variable camshaft control.



Ride Modes Pro as an option with new features. Ride Modes Pro adds ABS Pro, Enduro ABS, DTC, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic, Pro Mode, Enduro Mode, and Enduro Pro Mode as well as these additional new features: Hill Start Control Pro with selectable automatic brake activation on hills and Dynamic Brake Control.



BMW Motorrad Option 719. With BMW Motorrad Option 719, you are getting a individualized bike with your purely personal touches and the highest quality standards straight from the factory. At BMW Motorrad Option 719 you will find especially high-quality, formative special equipment like the Option 719 colors with traditional handlining or the exclusive brown Option 719 seat. Furthermore, you have the choice between three very high quality and exclusive billet packs, each of which give your bike a very different character. In addition, you can choose from two different Option 719 wheels and a HP sports exhaust to individualize your bike even further.



Wide range of seats. Find the right seat for you from a choice of three different seat versions. Each seat can be adjusted at two positions. No matter which variant you choose – they are all available with seat heater. In conjunction with Option 719 paints, the seat is also available in Option 719 brown and Dark Brown.



Gear Shift Assist Pro. Gear Shift Assist Pro is a feature known and loved by racers, allowing riders to upshift and downshift without pulling the clutch lever. This means that you always have the handlebars firmly in your grip while reducing shift time and decreasing the impact of the load change on the rear wheel.



Audio system. If all you need for the ultimate touring experience is the right music, then the audio system for your R 1250 RT is an indispensable feature.



2021 BMW R 1250 RT Photos

2021 BMW R 1250 RT Videos

