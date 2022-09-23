MotoGP: Suzuki is Experimenting with Winglets

Suzuki may be on their way out of MotoGP, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting in some prototyping in the meantime – and based on this recent report, the prototyping includes adding some familiar-looking rear winglets to their GSX-RR.

As most of you know by now, MotoGP is more than a celebration of all things fast and furious; it’s also a place where brands can test out anything from aerodynamics, to ergonomics, to the pacing of the machine’s heart as she sets about on the twisties to improve maximum efficiency.

Team Suzuki in the paddock. Media sourced from JapanTV Space.

Winglets have been the hot topic as of late, so it’s no surprise that Suzuki has joined the dabbling – the brand’s choice of placement and how they’ve applied it, however, has us looking a little bit closer at Ducati’s own rear-set ‘rabbit ear’ offerings.

“This Friday at Motegi, the Japanese bike had news in the first free practice for the Japanese GP. Álex Rins appeared on track with new aerodynamic components at the rear of the bike,” states the report from Motorcycle Sports.

Team Suzuki. Media sourced from Auto Sport.

“The new feature introduced by Suzuki makes the bike more stable under braking, allowing stronger braking as well as reducing movement (according to Rins’ explanation after the day’s practice).”

With more brands realizing the benefits of aerodynamic stability, we expect to see continued progression of winglet technology on the track.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.