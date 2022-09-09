MotoGP: Joan Mir Prepares for a Final Goodbye to Suzuki

With Suzuki now completing their last season at MotoGP, the focus is turned on their star racer and 2020’s MotoGP champion, Joan Mir.

The Spaniard is gunning to make the hop over to Honda Repsol for the 2023 season – but just because he is switching teams doesn’t mean he hasn’t enjoyed his time with Team Ecstar.

In a report from Motorcycle Sports, lucky #36 talks of things he wishes to keep in mind for the remainder of the year:

“I would keep the spirit that the whole team has had, the way we’ve worked hard through the difficult situations has been important, and I definitely feel it’s something to keep.”

Mir’s successes in 2020 were shadowed by a series of crashes in the first half of this season – crashes he regrets, and plans on improving for the remaining time with the Suzuki GSX-RR and everyone else in the paddock.

The final goodbye between the racer and the brand will be taking place in Valencia – an adieu that no doubt will have big sentimental meaning for Mir, based on the following admittance to the Suzuki Racing Magazine:

“…the news has been very difficult to accept and understand, but now we’ll put it to one side and just give our best to enjoy the remainder.”

“…the main goal of the second part of the season is to enjoy it because when I’m enjoying myself that’s normally when I’m fast, and I bring good results to the team.”

Joan Mir getting smart with the dopamine. Media sourced from Pinterest.

Our very best to the Mallorcan in his final chapter with Suzuki;