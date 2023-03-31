Industry Insider: PIERER Mobility Shows Off Stunning New Headquarters

Eight world-class brands under one roof. When it comes to company aspirations in the Powersports industry, it doesn’t get much better than this – and PIERER Mobility AG’s just getting started.

MV Agusta, KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS machines are now being displayed in a stunning set of square footage based in Murrieta, California. The efforts are not only PIERER Mobility AG’s new headquarters, but the marque’s single-biggest investment to date – and it’s all dedicated to the bikes that keep our good community rolling.

A view of Pierer Mobility’s new headquarters. Media sourced from VurbMoto.

The new 130,000 square-foot building cements the company’s successes as “Europe’s leading Powered Two-Wheeler group,” and represents “a new standard for the whole US market,” continuing to support the network of almost 1000 independently-owned small businesses that PIERER aids across North America.

Suffice it to say this is a very big step, even for PIERER – and there’s nobody who’s more proud than PIERER Mobility AG’s CEO, Stefan Pierer.

A view of Pierer Mobility’s new headquarters. Media sourced from VurbMoto.

“This is an emotional day for me,” admits Pierer.

“Exactly 30 years ago, I started in the USA with only a dozen of employees. Today we are Europe’s leading Powered Two-Wheeler group, we’re selling approx. 100,000 units annually in the US market, so more than one billion dollars in sales.”

“The most important success factor for us is racing, that is the driving force that pushed us over the years, even in the US market.”

A view of Pierer Mobility’s new headquarters. Media sourced from VurbMoto.

We’re told by PIERER Mobility’s recent press release that their new building includes three world-class buildings dedicated to the company’s “technical development, administrative offices, media relations, dealer training, warehouse, and world championship racing departments, with 12 additional acres set aside for future development.”

A big congrats to PIERER from WBW’s team, and all the best in their continuing endeavors!