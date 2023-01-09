The 2023 MV Agusta Lineup + Our Take On Each Model

In November 2022, MV Agusta broke new ground by taking the wraps off the two bikes that constitute the Lucky Explorer project — the Italian manufacturer’s first purpose-built off-road machine. The Lucky Explorer 5.5 and 9.5 motorcycles have been revealed, but there hasn’t been official confirmation on when they’ll go on sale. At the time of writing this, the two bikes aren’t a part of the MV Agusta website, but we expect them to be added to the portfolio soon.

Apart from the impending addition of these two models, another noteworthy change comes to all the three-cylinder models in the MV Agusta lineup. The entry-level ‘Rosso’ variant has been replaced with an ‘R’ model going into 2023. The change in branding is accompanied by minor yet notable revisions to the suspension, brake, and electronic systems.

Lastly, the Brutale 1000 RR and RS bikes have received some significant changes — all of which we’ve detailed below — with the 2023 model year versions. The remaining models are largely similar to the 2022 lineup, barring the addition of new color schemes.

Rush

2023 MV Agusta Rush 1000

The MV Agusta Rush 1000 only receives a new color scheme for 2023 but remains one of the most desirable motorcycles in the Italian marquee’s portfolio. It’s powered by the same inline-four engine on the Brutale 1000 RR, producing 208hp as standard and 212hp in race trim.

The Rush 1000 comes with top-of-the-line hardware and features, including electronically adjustable Öhlins suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes, and a six-axis IMU that works alongside multiple electronic rider aids.

MV Agusta is famed for its exquisite performance machines, and the Rush 1000 is, arguably, the most unique of them all.

Available Colors: Mamba Red / Intensive Black

Brutale

2023 MV Agusta Brutale R

The 2023 MV Agusta Brutale R replaces the Brutale Rosso as the entry-level model in the Brutale lineup. The 798cc inline-triple has been carried over without any notable updates, but MV Agust has tweaked the ride-by-wire throttle system. Peak output figures remain unchanged at 112 hp and 62.7 lb-ft of torque,

Most of the chassis from the 2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso has been carried over. However, the company has tweaked the suspension at either end. Additionally, the braking system has been updated with a new Continental MK100 ABS system, and the 5.5-inch TFT instrumentation cluster receives updated software.

Available Colors: Metallic Madness Red / Metallic Carbon Black

MSRP: TBA

2023 MV Agusta Brutale RR

For 2023, the Brutale RR receives the same updates as the Brutale R — Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers, a revamped ride-by-wire system, and updated software for the instrumentation cluster.

The MV Agusta Brutale RR shares much in common with the MV Agusta Brutale R. It’s powered by the same inline-triple engine but produces notably more power with 140 hp. Peak torque is also up marginally to 64 lb-ft. The improved performance is primarily thanks to a higher compression ratio and a fuel injection system with six injectors instead of three.

Available Colors: Surreal White / Fire Red

2023 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS

The Brutale 1000 RS gets some serious updates going into next year. The 998cc inline-four engine now features a new counterbalance shaft to reduce vibrations by a claimed 54%. Additionally, MV Agusta has added titanium radial valves and DLC-treated valve tappets and changed the cam profiles for improved performance and reduced friction.

This bike receives an updated ride-by-wire system, along with a software update to the 5.5-inch console, like what’s been done to the three-cylinder models.

Available Colors: Nardo Grey / Matt Metallic Dark Grey, Ago Red / Matt Metallic Dark Gray

2023 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is effectively the same motorcycle as the Brutale 1000 RS, but with certain attributes dialed up to 11. The slightly softer Marzocchi front fork and Sachs mono-shock setup give way to fully adjustable Öhlins units at either end, and the raised handlebars have been replaced with clip-ons for a more aggressive riding triangle.

It receives the same updates as the Brutale 1000 RS for 2023.

Available Colors: Matt Hedonist Red / Matt Metallic Carbon Black, Matt Metallic Carbon Black / Mamba Red / Matt Metallic Dark Gray

Dragster

2023 MV Agusta Dragster R

The 2023 MV Agusta Dragster R replaced the Dragster Rosso as the entry-level model in the Dragster lineup. Like the Brutale R, it gets new Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, retuned suspension, a different seat, an updated ride-by-wire system, and a software update for the 5.5-inch TFT instrument cluster.

The 2023 Dragster R comes equipped with the same 798cc triple-cylinder engine found on the other Brutale and Dragster models, but with a slightly lower power output, like the Brutale R. Peak power is now capped at 112 horsepower, with peak torque tuned down to 62.7 lb-ft. A perfect entry-level exotic.

Available Colors: Metallic Carbon Black, Metallic Madness Red / Metallic Carbon Black

MSRP: TBA

2023 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS

The 2023 MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS gets the same updates as the Brutale RR — Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers, a revamped ride-by-wire system, and updated software for the instrumentation cluster. It also gets a new front wheel with thicker spokes and a rear wheel cover.

The rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged over last year’s version. It continues to feature MV Agusta’s innovative Smart Clutch System 2.0, providing easy bi-directional quick-shifting without using the clutch lever. It’s the ideal addition to an already impressive motorcycle, specifically aimed at riders who value performance over everything else.

Thanks to three more injectors and a higher compression ratio, the Dragster RR SCS makes more power than the base Dragster R. Peak figures are rated at 140 hp and 64 lb-ft of torque.

Available Colors: Ago Red / Mica America Blue / Intense Black, Fire Red / Intense Black, Metallic Pearl Yellow / Intense Black

Turismo Veloce

2023 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce R

Like we saw with the Brutale and the Dragster models, the new 2023 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce R replaces the 2022 Turismo Veloce Rosso as the gateway into the Italian manufacturer’s sport-tourer line. It’s powered by the same 798cc inline-triple engine in a detuned state, like the Brutale R and Dragster R.

For 2023, the Veloce R gets a new color scheme, lowered seat, wider windscreen, and taller gear ratios.

Available Colors: Metallic Madness Red / Metallic Carbon Black, Metallic Carbon Black

MSRP: TBA

2023 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS

As you may have guessed, the 2023 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS features the company’s Smart Clutch System 2.0 system, like the Dragster RR SCS. It features the same engine as the Veloce R, in an identical state of tune.

It also receives the same updates as the Veloce R going into 2023 — a lowered seat, wider windscreen, and taller gear ratios compared to the 2022 model. The Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS also features electronic ride-by-wire, four engine maps, eight levels of traction control, and more.

Available Colors: Fire Red / Matt Metallic Dark Grey, Metallic Carbon Black / Matt Metallic Dark Gray

F3

2023 MV Agusta F3 R

The MV Agusta F3 Rosso has been replaced by this MV Agusta F3 R for 2023. Like all the other three-cylinder models whose ‘Rosso’ variants have given way to an ‘R’ version, this bike gets sporty Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa IV tires, an improved ride-by-wire system, and Brembo M4.30 Stylema front calipers.

Additionally, MV Agusta has introduced a new full-LED front light cluster and redesigned the turn indicators. The front fork has a TIN (titanium nitride) coating, and you also get the option of a color scheme complete with fresh graphics.

The F3 R is powered by the 798cc inline-triple from the Dragster, Brutale, and Turismo Veloce models, but unlike the other ‘R’ variants, it doesn’t come in a different state of tune. Instead, it produces an impressive 147 hp at 13,000 rpm and 64.9 Nm of torque at 10,100 rpm. In short, you won’t stop smiling and screaming inside your helmet as you run through the gears on an authentic Italian middle-weight supersport.

Available Colors: Ago Red

MSRP: TBA

2023 MV Agusta F3 RR

The standard MV Agusta F3 R is a spectacular motorcycle, offering an excellent middle-weight supersport experience. The quest to extract a little more performance is what this range-topping F3 RR represents. While it’s essentially identical to the standard F3 R — featuring the same engine, suspension, brakes, and electronics — it comes with some carbon fiber parts and a taller windscreen for better aerodynamics.

You also have the option to equip the RR with a racing kit that includes an Akrapovic exhaust and ECU racing map, a CNC fuel cap, and a passenger seat cover. The exhaust and ECU map gift the RR with an additional 8hp. For 2023, the MV Agusta F3 RR gets all the updates that the F3 R gets.

Available Colors: Metallic Carbon Black / Metallic Dark Grey, Matt Fire Red / Matt Metallic Dark Gray

Superveloce

2023 MV Agusta Superveloce

The MV Agusta Superveloce is a neo-retro motorcycle that fuses the company’s cutting-edge technology with its historic racing heritage. For 2023, the main upgrades include the TIN treatment on the fork, updated ride-by-wire system, Continental ABS with cornering functionality, Pirelli Diablo Corsa IV tires, and Brembo M4.30 Stylema brakes.

Sharing the 798cc three-cylinder engine in a similar tune as the F3 models, the Superveloce is an Italian exotic that’s more than just a pretty-looking motorcycle.

Available Colors: Nardo Grey / Matt Metallic Carbon Black / Ago Red, Ago Red / Ago Silver

2023 MV Agusta Superveloce S

The MV Agusta Superveloce S takes attention to detail to the extreme by adding classic racing details to the standard Superveloce — like spoke wheels which are an elegant tribute to the bikes of the past. The Alcantara saddle adds further elegance to a bike that is already a pinnacle of style and design.

If you want even more power than the 798cc inline triple has to offer in standard guise, you can opt for the racing kit that includes a performance exhaust system with a dedicated map. The changes take peak power from 147hp at 13,000 rpm to 153hp at 10,100 rpm.

All upgrades to the standard Superveloce have been made to the Superveloce S for 2023.

Available Colors: Silver Iridium / Matt Gold, Metallic Carbon Black / Matt Metallic Carbon Black / Matt Gold