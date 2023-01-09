The 2023 Husqvarna Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take On Each Model

Husqvarna Motorcycles has had quite an eventful year with all of its competitive endeavors. With success in enduro and rally events and plans to expand its presence in the MotoGP paddock, the manufacturer is making notable strides in the racing space. Keeping with its off-road heritage, you’ll find that the marquee has made the most significant changes to its Enduro and Motocross models. Nearly all these bikes aren’t street-legal, so we haven’t added them to this list.

For 2023, Husqvarna has also added a heavily revised iteration of one of its Supermoto models in the form of the all-new FS 450 Supermoto. Unfortunately, this bike, too, is homologated for closed-circuit activity only. Luckily for us common folk, the limited yet excellent 2022 Husqvarna Motorcycle lineup makes its way into 2023 with little to no changes.

Naked

2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 receives no changes for 2023. The Svartpilen is the scrambler-styled model of the two ‘naked’ 401 twins in the company’s portfolio and is one of the most attractive entry-level bikes you can get your hands on. The term ‘Svartpilen’ is Swedish for ‘black arrow,’ and the commitment to its naming is clear from the minimalist dark panels and graphics.

Powering the Svartpilen 401 is the same powertrain from the KTM 390 Duke — a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine making 43.5 hp and 27 lb-ft of torque.

MSRP: $5,649 USD / $6,599 CAD

2023 Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

Like its sibling, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 enters 2023 with no changes. It shares its engine and underpinnings with the Svartpilen 401 but, with clip-on handlebars, street tires, and alloy wheels instead of wire-spoke units, is a cafe-racer-styled offering. ‘Vitpilen’ translates to ‘white arrow,’ and, again, this is evident from the motorcycle’s styling and graphics.

MSRP: $5,649 USD / $6,599 CAD

Supermoto

2023 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto

The Husqvarna 701 Supermoto receives a new color scheme for 2023. Like most Husqvarna motorcycles, the 701 Supermoto shares much in common with an offering from sister company KTM. In this case, it’s the KTM 690 SMC R. What you get is a big single-cylinder engine displacing 692.7cc and producing 74.7hp. With impressive hardware and multiple electronic rider aids, this motorcycle promises to be a hooligan on the streets.

MSRP: $12,999 USD / $13,999 CAD

Travel

2023 Husqvarna 701 Enduro

Despite the ‘Enduro’ in its name, the Husqvarna 701 Enduro is categorized under the company’s ‘Travel’ models. Whether you choose to stick to tarmac or venture off-road, the 701 Enduro is a competent package that’s up for any challenge. It’s based on the KTM 690 Enduro, using the same engine and sharing some hardware. For 2023, it remains unchanged over the 2022 model.

MSRP: $12,999 USD / $13,999 CAD

2023 Husqvarna Norden 901

The Husqvarna 901 Norden is one of the most recent additions to the manufacturer’s street-bike portfolio. After a year of teasers and speculation, it finally made its debut as part of last year’s model lineup. Unsurprisingly, it receives no changes going into next year. The 889cc parallel-twin engine at its heart is borrowed from the KTM 890 Adventure and produces 105hp and 74 lb-ft of torque. It also has various electronic rider aids, from traction control to an Easy Shift system that helps with clutchless gear shifts. If you’re in the market for an excellent middle-weight adventure tourer, look no further.

MSRP: $14,499 USD / $15,699 CAD

Enduro

2023 Husqvarna FE 350s

The 2023 Husqvarna Enduro portfolio comprises nine models between the 2-stroke and 4-stroke lineups. Only two of them are street-legal. The 2023 Husqvarna FE 350s is nearly identical to its predecessor, barring minor cosmetic updates. Keep in mind that the FE 350s is an off-road motorcycle first. Expectedly, it features competition-spec, long-travel suspension sourced from WP, hydraulic brakes, and a superlight chassis with a composite carbon fiber subframe.

2023 Husqvarna FE 501s

Possessing the most powerful engine in Husqvarna’s dual-sport line-up, the versatile FE 501s is perfectly poised to blend off-road prowess with on-road practicality. The big-bore 510.9cc single-cylinder weighs just 64.8 lbs. That, in addition to a lightweight chromium molybdenum steel frame and carbon fiber subframe, means the total dry weight of the bike is just under 240 lbs. Like its smaller sibling, the FE 501s is a dirt bike through and through but can be ridden on tarmac. It has some nifty features like toolless air filter access and a hydraulic clutch.