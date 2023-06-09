Here’s the Full Schedule for Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming Festival

From the birthing of an iconic American bike brand in 1903, to today’s versatile offering of CVO™ models, the birthing of Harley’s (ish) electric motorcycle brand LiveWire and X Hero offerings, Harley-Davidson has truly adapted to the markets. Here stands a brand image that not only continues speaking to millions of Land-of-the-Free locals, but contributes to a global narrative that doesn’t hesitate to pivot into areas of growth that would give less gutsy marques goosebumps – and yet, they’re still standing strong, holding tight to that Hardwire Strategy as the march into 2024 continues.

In commemoration of everything achieved and more, Harley’s having a Homecoming Festival – and as of today, we’ve got a gander at the full schedule (click here for a gander at the ride-in route roster).

Harley’s HD Museum. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

Here’s a look from Harley-Davidson’s website at their 2023 Homecoming Festival, slotted for July 13-16:

Thursday, July 13

Times & Things To Do At The H-D® Museum

Harley-Davidson Museum

10am–8pm

Harley-Davidson® Shop & Factory Shop

10am–9pm

Can Room At Motor® Bar & Restaurant

10am–10:30pm

Motor® Bar & Restaurant

11am–9pm

Food Trucks

11am–10:30pm

Official H.O.G.® Member Check-In

10am–8pm

The Garage – Product Showroom, 2023 Models

10am–8pm

Livewire® Display & Demos

10am–4pm

Stacyc® Display & Demos

10am–4pm

Serial 1 Display & Demos

10am–4pm

V-Twin Visionary Speed & Style Anniversary Showcase

11am–5pm

Division BMX Stunt Show

12pm, 2pm, 4pm

Live Music

American Progress

5pm

The War Hippies

7pm

Hairball

9pm

H-D® Powertrain Operations

Harley-Davidson® Model Year 2023 Demos

10am–5pm

Factory Tours & Experiences

10am–3pm

Food And Beverage

10am–5pm

Retail: Powertrain Operations & 120th Merchandise

10am–5pm

Police Skills Riding Demonstrations

10am–5pm

Community Events

Bonfire On The Beach

6pm–9pm

H.O.G. 40th Celebration Event

5pm–9pm

Green Day! Media sourced from Billboard.

Friday, July 14

Veterans Park

Box Office

1pm–10pm

Food & Beverage Vendors

2pm–10:45pm

H-D® & Artist Merchandise

2pm–11pm

H-D® Collections Airstream

2pm–8pm

The Del Mar Experience Presented By Livewire®

2pm–8pm

Wall Of Death

2pm–2:20pm, 4:35pm–4:55pm, 6:45pm–7:15pm

Harley-Davidson® And Livewire® Jumpstart

2pm–8pm

Nitro Circus

2:30pm–3:10pm, 5:05pm–5:35pm, 7:15pm–7:45pm

Ball Of Steel

3:20pm–3:35pm, 5:55pm-6:10pm, 8:00pm–8:15pm

Live Music

Abby Jeanne

3pm–3:30pm

Live Music

Kennyhoopla

4pm–4:45pm

Phantogram

5:15pm–6:15pm

The Cult

7pm–8pm

Green Day

8:45pm–10:45pm

Times & Things To Do At The H-D Museum

Harley-Davidson Museum

10am–8pm

Harley-Davidson Shop & Factory Shop

10am–9pm

Can Room At Motor® Bar & Restaurant

10am–10pm

Motor® Bar & Restaurant

11am–9pm

Food Trucks

11am–9:30pm

Official H.O.G.® Member Check-In

10am–8pm

The Garage – Product Showroom, 2023 Models

10am–8pm

Livewire® Display & Demos

10am–4pm

Stacy’s® Display & Demos

10am–4pm

Serial 1 Display & Demos

10am–4pm

V-Twin Visionary Performance Motorcycle Show

11am–5pm

Division BMX Stunt Show

12pm, 1pm, 4pm

Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Race

2pm

Live Music

God’s Outlaw

5pm

The Jimmys

6pm

The Now Band

8pm

H-D Powertrain Operations

Harley-Davidson® Model Year 2023 Demos

10am–5pm

Factory Tours

9am–3pm

Food And Beverage

10am–5pm

Retail: Powertrain Operations & 120th Merchandise

10am–5pm

Police Skills Riding Demonstrations

11:30am, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 4pm

Johnsonville® Big Taste Grill

11am–3pm

Community Events

Down Under Disco

7pm–10pm

Bastille Days

11am–11:30pm

A crowd enjoying entertainment provided by Harley-Davidson. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

Saturday, July 15

Veterans Park

Box Office

1pm–10pm

Food & Beverage Vendors

2pm–10:45pm

H-D® & Artist Merchandise

2pm–11pm

H-D® Collections Airstream

2pm–8pm

The Del Mar Experience Presented By Livewire®

2pm–8pm

Wall Of Death

2pm–2:20pm, 4:35pm–4:55pm, 6:45pm–7:15pm

Harley-Davidson® And Livewire® Jumpstart

2pm–8pm

Nitro Circus

2:30pm–3:10pm, 5:05pm–5:35pm, 7:15pm–7:45pm

Ball Of Steel

3:20pm–3:35pm, 5:55pm-6:10pm, 8:00pm–8:15pm

Matty Matheson’s Burger Build Off

6:15pm–7pm

Live Music

Ghost Hounds

3pm–3:30pm

White Reaper

4pm–4:45pm

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

5:15pm–6:15pm

Cody Jinks

7pm–8pm

Foo Fighters

8:45pm–10:45pm

Times & Things To Do At The H-D Museum

Harley-Davidson Museum

10am–8pm

Harley-Davidson Shop & Factory Shop

10am–9pm

Can Room At Motor® Bar & Restaurant

10am–10pm

Motor® Bar & Restaurant

11am–9pm

Food Trucks

11am–9:30pm

Official H.O.G.® Member Check-In

10am–8pm

The Garage – Product Showroom, 2023 Models

10am–8pm

Livewire® Display & Demos

10am–4p

Stacyc® Display & Demos

10am–4pm

Serial 1 Display & Demos

10am–4pm

Mama Tried & Friends Motorcycle Show

11am–5pm

Division BMX Stunt Show

11:30am, 2pm, 4pm

Amca Badger Heritage Chapter Vintage Motorcycle Field Games

12pm

Live Music

Cactus Brothers

5pm

Rustbucket

6pm

Road Trip

8pm

H-D Powertrain Operations

Harley-Davidson® Model Year 2023 Demos

10am–5pm

Factory Tours

9am–3pm

Food And Beverage

10am–5pm

Retail: Powertrain Operations & 120th Merchandise

10am–5pm

Police Skills Riding Demonstrations

11:30am, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 4pm

Johnsonville® Big Taste Grill

11am–3pm

Community Events

Bikes On The Block, Block Party

11am–3pm

Bastille Days

11am–11:30pm

A lineup of Harley riders. Media sourced from Travel Wisconsin.

Sunday, July 16

Times & Things To Do At The H-D Museum

H.O.G.® Coffee Fuel Up!

9am–10am

Harley-Davidson Museum

10am–5pm

Harley-Davidson Shop & Factory Shop

10:30am–5:30pm

Can Room At Motor® Bar & Restaurant

10am–5pm

Motor® Bar & Restaurant

11am–5pm

Food Trucks

11am–9:30pm

Official H.O.G.® Member Check-In

10am–5pm

The Garage – Product Showroom, 2023 Models

10am–5pm

Livewire® Display & Demos

10am–4pm

Stacyc® Display & Demos

10am–4pm

Serial 1 Display & Demos

10am–4pm

Mama Tried & Friends Motorcycle Show

11am–5pm

Live Music

The Toys

11am

Rebel Grace

1pm

Division BMX Stunt Show

11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 4pm

Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Race

2pm

H-D Powertrain Operations

Harley-Davidson® Model Year 2023 Demos

10am–2pm

Factory Tours

9am–2pm

Food And Beverage

10am–2pm

Retail: Powertrain Operations & 120th Merchandise

10am–2pm

Police Skills Riding Demonstrations

11:30am, 1pm

Community Events

Bastille Days

11am–8pm

H-D 120th Motorcycle Parade, Spectating Hours

1pm–2:30pm

A bevy of Harley riders. Media sourced from Gone Touring.

What do you think? Are you excited to celebrate 120 years of Harley-Davidson?