Here’s the Full Schedule for Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming Festival

From the birthing of an iconic American bike brand in 1903, to today’s versatile offering of CVO™ models, the birthing of Harley’s (ish) electric motorcycle brand LiveWire and X Hero offerings, Harley-Davidson has truly adapted to the markets. Here stands a brand image that not only continues speaking to millions of Land-of-the-Free locals, but contributes to a global narrative that doesn’t hesitate to pivot into areas of growth that would give less gutsy marques goosebumps – and yet, they’re still standing strong, holding tight to that Hardwire Strategy as the march into 2024 continues.
In commemoration of everything achieved and more, Harley’s having a Homecoming Festival – and as of today, we’ve got a gander at the full schedule (click here for a gander at the ride-in route roster).
Here’s a look from Harley-Davidson’s website at their 2023 Homecoming Festival, slotted for July 13-16:
Thursday, July 13
Times & Things To Do At The H-D® Museum
Harley-Davidson Museum
10am–8pm
Harley-Davidson® Shop & Factory Shop
10am–9pm
Can Room At Motor® Bar & Restaurant
10am–10:30pm
Motor® Bar & Restaurant
11am–9pm
Food Trucks
11am–10:30pm
Official H.O.G.® Member Check-In
10am–8pm
The Garage – Product Showroom, 2023 Models
10am–8pm
Livewire® Display & Demos
10am–4pm
Stacyc® Display & Demos
10am–4pm
Serial 1 Display & Demos
10am–4pm
V-Twin Visionary Speed & Style Anniversary Showcase
11am–5pm
Division BMX Stunt Show
12pm, 2pm, 4pm
Live Music
American Progress
5pm
The War Hippies
7pm
Hairball
9pm
H-D® Powertrain Operations
Harley-Davidson® Model Year 2023 Demos
10am–5pm
Factory Tours & Experiences
10am–3pm
Food And Beverage
10am–5pm
Retail: Powertrain Operations & 120th Merchandise
10am–5pm
Police Skills Riding Demonstrations
10am–5pm
Community Events
Bonfire On The Beach
6pm–9pm
H.O.G. 40th Celebration Event
5pm–9pm
Friday, July 14
Veterans Park
Box Office
1pm–10pm
Food & Beverage Vendors
2pm–10:45pm
H-D® & Artist Merchandise
2pm–11pm
H-D® Collections Airstream
2pm–8pm
The Del Mar Experience Presented By Livewire®
2pm–8pm
Wall Of Death
2pm–2:20pm, 4:35pm–4:55pm, 6:45pm–7:15pm
Harley-Davidson® And Livewire® Jumpstart
2pm–8pm
Nitro Circus
2:30pm–3:10pm, 5:05pm–5:35pm, 7:15pm–7:45pm
Ball Of Steel
3:20pm–3:35pm, 5:55pm-6:10pm, 8:00pm–8:15pm
Live Music
Abby Jeanne
3pm–3:30pm
Live Music
Kennyhoopla
4pm–4:45pm
Phantogram
5:15pm–6:15pm
The Cult
7pm–8pm
Green Day
8:45pm–10:45pm
Times & Things To Do At The H-D Museum
Harley-Davidson Museum
10am–8pm
Harley-Davidson Shop & Factory Shop
10am–9pm
Can Room At Motor® Bar & Restaurant
10am–10pm
Motor® Bar & Restaurant
11am–9pm
Food Trucks
11am–9:30pm
Official H.O.G.® Member Check-In
10am–8pm
The Garage – Product Showroom, 2023 Models
10am–8pm
Livewire® Display & Demos
10am–4pm
Stacy’s® Display & Demos
10am–4pm
Serial 1 Display & Demos
10am–4pm
V-Twin Visionary Performance Motorcycle Show
11am–5pm
Division BMX Stunt Show
12pm, 1pm, 4pm
Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Race
2pm
Live Music
God’s Outlaw
5pm
The Jimmys
6pm
The Now Band
8pm
H-D Powertrain Operations
Harley-Davidson® Model Year 2023 Demos
10am–5pm
Factory Tours
9am–3pm
Food And Beverage
10am–5pm
Retail: Powertrain Operations & 120th Merchandise
10am–5pm
Police Skills Riding Demonstrations
11:30am, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 4pm
Johnsonville® Big Taste Grill
11am–3pm
Community Events
Down Under Disco
7pm–10pm
Bastille Days
11am–11:30pm
Saturday, July 15
Veterans Park
Box Office
1pm–10pm
Food & Beverage Vendors
2pm–10:45pm
H-D® & Artist Merchandise
2pm–11pm
H-D® Collections Airstream
2pm–8pm
The Del Mar Experience Presented By Livewire®
2pm–8pm
Wall Of Death
2pm–2:20pm, 4:35pm–4:55pm, 6:45pm–7:15pm
Harley-Davidson® And Livewire® Jumpstart
2pm–8pm
Nitro Circus
2:30pm–3:10pm, 5:05pm–5:35pm, 7:15pm–7:45pm
Ball Of Steel
3:20pm–3:35pm, 5:55pm-6:10pm, 8:00pm–8:15pm
Matty Matheson’s Burger Build Off
6:15pm–7pm
Live Music
Ghost Hounds
3pm–3:30pm
White Reaper
4pm–4:45pm
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
5:15pm–6:15pm
Cody Jinks
7pm–8pm
Foo Fighters
8:45pm–10:45pm
Times & Things To Do At The H-D Museum
Harley-Davidson Museum
10am–8pm
Harley-Davidson Shop & Factory Shop
10am–9pm
Can Room At Motor® Bar & Restaurant
10am–10pm
Motor® Bar & Restaurant
11am–9pm
Food Trucks
11am–9:30pm
Official H.O.G.® Member Check-In
10am–8pm
The Garage – Product Showroom, 2023 Models
10am–8pm
Livewire® Display & Demos
10am–4p
Stacyc® Display & Demos
10am–4pm
Serial 1 Display & Demos
10am–4pm
Mama Tried & Friends Motorcycle Show
11am–5pm
Division BMX Stunt Show
11:30am, 2pm, 4pm
Amca Badger Heritage Chapter Vintage Motorcycle Field Games
12pm
Live Music
Cactus Brothers
5pm
Rustbucket
6pm
Road Trip
8pm
H-D Powertrain Operations
Harley-Davidson® Model Year 2023 Demos
10am–5pm
Factory Tours
9am–3pm
Food And Beverage
10am–5pm
Retail: Powertrain Operations & 120th Merchandise
10am–5pm
Police Skills Riding Demonstrations
11:30am, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 4pm
Johnsonville® Big Taste Grill
11am–3pm
Community Events
Bikes On The Block, Block Party
11am–3pm
Bastille Days
11am–11:30pm
Sunday, July 16
Times & Things To Do At The H-D Museum
H.O.G.® Coffee Fuel Up!
9am–10am
Harley-Davidson Museum
10am–5pm
Harley-Davidson Shop & Factory Shop
10:30am–5:30pm
Can Room At Motor® Bar & Restaurant
10am–5pm
Motor® Bar & Restaurant
11am–5pm
Food Trucks
11am–9:30pm
Official H.O.G.® Member Check-In
10am–5pm
The Garage – Product Showroom, 2023 Models
10am–5pm
Livewire® Display & Demos
10am–4pm
Stacyc® Display & Demos
10am–4pm
Serial 1 Display & Demos
10am–4pm
Mama Tried & Friends Motorcycle Show
11am–5pm
Live Music
The Toys
11am
Rebel Grace
1pm
Division BMX Stunt Show
11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 4pm
Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Race
2pm
H-D Powertrain Operations
Harley-Davidson® Model Year 2023 Demos
10am–2pm
Factory Tours
9am–2pm
Food And Beverage
10am–2pm
Retail: Powertrain Operations & 120th Merchandise
10am–2pm
Police Skills Riding Demonstrations
11:30am, 1pm
Community Events
Bastille Days
11am–8pm
H-D 120th Motorcycle Parade, Spectating Hours
1pm–2:30pm
What do you think? Are you excited to celebrate 120 years of Harley-Davidson?