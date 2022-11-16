Harley X Hero: New Middleweight Could See a 2023 Debut

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has seen a nice spike in their successes as of late. Their electric brand LiveWire has gone public, and we’ve also seen new activity in the patents department for a smaller Pan Americanino.

It stands to reason, then, that their next step would be a partnership with a multinational motorcycle and scooter manufacturer – especially considering Harley’s exit from India’s market in 2020.

The brainchild of this collaboration will apparently be a middleweight machine capable of anything between 350cc and 800cc; quite the disparity in figures, but one that will make a big boom in India’s market regardless.

“While it is Harley-Davidson’s role in this new American-Indian tie-up that has led in headlines globally, the deal is of arguably greater significance to Hero,” explains a report from Bennetts.

“Ranked as the third biggest motorcycle manufacturer in the world – and the largest of the many Indian-based giants – Hero has nonetheless been left adrift of rivals in terms of western-based partnerships compared with Bajaj (Triumph and KTM) and TVS (BMW), while it also vies for market share with Japanese behemoths Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki.”

We'll leave it up to the professionals to update us on what this new 'advanced stage of development' means for the Harley X Hero collaboration scoot; in the meantime, stay safe on the twisties.