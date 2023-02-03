The 2023 Harley Davidson Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take On Each Model

For 2023, Harley Davidson continues its huge lineup of bikes which are full of updates and unique options for every category of rider. From the Sportster to the Glides to the Trikes, they have an option to suit most any Harley enthusiast! Harley has managed to innovate on many fronts from suspension to electronics while maintaining the classic looks and powerful engines that has made the brand so popular for many years.

Sport

2023 Harley Davidson Nightster

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster and Nightster special both feature the Revolution Max 975T engine and a sporty, minimalist design with a bobbed rear fender and solo seat. The Nightster’s low seat height makes it easy for anyone to get on and ride and has blacked-out styling elements, such as the wheels and exhaust. Additionally, it has a five-speed transmission, a hidden digital speedometer and an optional ABS brake system. This motorcycle is made for those who want a sporty and aggressive ride with a classic Harley-Davidson look.

Colors: Nightster: Vivid black, Redline Red Nightster Special: Vivid Black, Black Denim, Bright Billiard Blue, Industrial Yellow

MSRP: $13,499/$14,999 USD / CAD $16,499/$18,299

2023 Harley Davidson Sportster S

The 2023 Harley Davidson Sportster model is powered by the Revolution® Max 1250T engine, with 121 HP and 94 ft-lb of torque. It features a low-slung seat, a small fuel tank that makes it easy to get comfortable on, and a compact design that is well-suited for both city and highway riding. The fully adjustable suspension front and rear make it suitable for a wide range of riders and riding styles. This popular model is great for riders who want a motorcycle that is both powerful and easy to handle.

Colors: Vivid Black, White Sand Pearl, Gray Haze, Bright Billiard Blue

MSRP: $16,399 USD / CAD $19,499

Cruiser

2023 Harley Davidson Softail Standard

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is a motorcycle model that combines classic look with modern performance. Built with a Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin engine, six-speed transmission and a low seat height, it’s a perfect fit for those who want a comfortable, powerful and timeless motorcycle with a minimalist design and blacked-out styling elements. The Softail Standard also has an optional ABS brake system for added safety and Dual Disc brakes for optimal braking performance.

Colors: Vivid Black

MSRP: $14,399 USD / $17,599 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is designed for those who want a stripped-down, aggressive look with modern performance. The Street Bob features a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, a six-speed transmission, and a low seat height for a comfortable ride. The Street Bob has a bobber-style design with a minimalist look and blacked-out styling elements such as the wheels, exhaust, and engine. Additionally, the Street Bob has an optional ABS brake system for added safety and Dual Disc brakes for optimal braking performance.

Colors: Vivid Black, Redline Red, Industrial Yellow

MSRP: $16,599 USD / $19,999 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Fat Bob

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob is for those who want a bold and aggressive look with modern performance. The Fat Bob features a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine, a six-speed transmission, and a low seat height for a comfortable ride. The motorcycle has a modern design with a minimalist look and blacked-out styling elements such as the wheels, exhaust, and engine. Additionally, the Fat Bob has an optional ABS brake system for added safety and Dual Disc brakes for optimal braking performance along with conveniences like cruise control. The Fat Bob is known for its aggressive looks and powerful engine.

Colors: Vivid Black, Redline Red, Gray Haze

MSRP: $18,899 USD / $23,999 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Low Rider S

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is for those who want a classic look with modern performance. The Low Rider S features a Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, a six-speed transmission, and a low seat height for a comfortable ride. It has a classic design with a minimalist look and blacked-out styling elements such as the wheels, exhaust, and engine. Additionally, the Low Rider S has an optional ABS brake system for added safety and Dual Disc brakes for optimal braking performance. The Low Rider S is known for its classic look, low profile, and powerful engine.

Colors: Vivid Black, White Sand Pearl

MSRP: $18,199 USD / $24,249 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Low Rider ST

The 2023 Harley Davidson Low Rider ST combines classic styling with modern performance. The bike features a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine which provides a powerful and smooth ride, while the responsive suspension and responsive handling allow for a comfortable and engaging ride experience. The bike also features a sleek and aggressive design, with a blacked-out look that gives it a menacing appearance. The Low Rider ST also comes equipped with ABS and has TCS as an option. The Low Rider S is a motorcycle that combines classic Harley-Davidson styling with modern performance and technology, making it a great choice for riders who want the best of both worlds.

Colors: Vivid Black, White Sand Pearl

MSRP: $22,199 USD / $27,649 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine, a six-speed transmission, and a low seat height for a comfortable ride. The motorcycle has an iconic design with a minimalist look and blacked-out styling elements such as the wheels, exhaust, and engine. Additionally, the Fat Boy has an optional ABS brake system for added safety and Dual Disc brakes for optimal braking performance. The Fat Boy is known for its iconic look, fat tires, and powerful engine.

Colors: Vivid Black, Billiard Blue, Gray Haze, Heirloom Red Fade

MSRP: $20,199 USD / $25,499 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is a classic-style motorcycle that combines vintage design elements with modern technology and performance. It features a powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, Showa suspension, and a sleek and comfortable riding position. The bike also has a detachable windscreen, hard saddlebags, and a comfortable seat for long rides. With its vintage aesthetic and modern enhancements, the Heritage Classic is a great choice for riders looking for nostalgia and modern tech in their motorcycle.

Colors: Vivid Black, Atlas Silver Metallic, Bright Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray, Prospect Gold w/ Black, Redline Red, Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray

MSRP: $21,199 USD / $26,499 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Breakout 117

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout is a sleek and stylish motorcycle that offers powerful performance for riders looking for a custom-inspired ride. This bike features a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, providing riders with a smooth and responsive ride. The design is characterized by a low-slung profile, which gives it an aggressive look. The suspension system is also specifically tuned to provide a comfortable and smooth ride. Overall, the Breakout is a motorcycle that is designed for riders who are looking for a powerful and stylish ride.

Colors: Vivid Black, Black Denim, Baja Orange, Atlas Silver Metallic

MSRP: $20,999 USD / $26,549 CAD

Grand Touring

2023 Harley Davidson Road Glide

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide is a touring motorcycle that is designed to provide a comfortable and stable ride for long distance travel. It features a sleek and aerodynamic fairing that reduces wind resistance and noise, allowing for a more relaxed and enjoyable ride. The bike is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine, which delivers strong and smooth power for effortless cruising. The Road Glide also comes with a range of advanced technology in it’s infotainment system, cruise control, and ABS. This makes it a favorite in the premium touring motorcycle range. The Road Glide is a solid choice for riders who prioritize comfort, power, and technology in a high end touring motorcycle.

Colors: Vivid Black, Redline Red, Atlas Silver Metallic

MSRP: $21,999 USD / $27,499 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Street Glide

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is great for both long-distance touring and cruising around the city. The Street Glide features a Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin engine, a six-speed transmission, and a comfortable seat for long rides. The motorcycle has a sleek and aerodynamic design with a wind-splitting fairing to improve rider comfort. Additionally, the Street Glide has an optional ABS brake system for added safety and Dual Disc brakes for optimal braking performance. The Street Glide is also well-equipped with a variety of features that make it a great choice for touring, including a large fuel tank, ample storage space, and a stereo system.

Colors: Vivid Black, Redline Red, Atlas Silver Metallic

MSRP: $21,999 USD / $27,499 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Road King Special

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Road King Special is a motorcycle model from the American manufacturer that is designed for long-distance touring and cruising. The Road King Special features a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine, a six-speed transmission, and a comfortable seat for long rides. The motorcycle has a sleek and classic design with a detachable windshield and saddlebags, which provide ample storage space for long trips. Additionally, the Road King Special has an optional ABS brake system for added safety and Dual Disc brakes for optimal braking performance. The Road King Special is a great motorcycle for touring and cruising with a classic design. The detachable windshield is great for comfort and the saddlebags add storage space for long trips. The Road King Special is a great choice for anyone looking for a motorcycle that combines classic style with modern technology, and is perfect for long-distance touring.

Colors: Vivid Black, Billiard Blue, Industrial Yellow

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special features a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine, a six-speed transmission, and a comfortable seat for long rides. The motorcycle has a sleek and aerodynamic design with a wind-splitting shark-nose fairing. The Road Glide Special has an optional ABS brake system and Dual Disc brakes for optimal braking performance. The Road Glide Special is also well-equipped with a variety of features that make it a great choice for touring, including a large fuel tank, ample storage space, and a stereo system.

Colors: Vivid Black, Baja Orange, Gray Haze, Atlas Silver Metallic, Prospect GOld, Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray, Industrial Yellow/Vivid Black

MSRP: $27,999 USD / $34,299 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

The Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special features a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine, a six-speed transmission, and a comfortable seat for long rides. The motorcycle has a sleek and aerodynamic design with a batwing fairing, which helps to reduce wind resistance and improve rider comfort. The Street Glide Special is a great motorcycle for touring and cruising. The fairing cuts through the wind, which makes for a much more pleasant riding experience on the longer days. The 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special is a versatile bike that can handle both long-distance touring and city cruising equally well.

Colors: Vivid Black, Baja Orange, Gray Haze, Atlas Silver Metallic, Prospect Gold, Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray, Industrial Yellow/Vivid Black

MSRP: $27,999 USD / $34,299 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Road Glide Limited

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited features a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine, a six-speed transmission, and a comfortable seat for long rides. The motorcycle has a sleek and aerodynamic design with a sleek fairing which helps to reduce wind resistance and improve rider comfort. Additionally, the Road Glide Limited has an advanced infotainment system with a large display, and an optional ABS brake system for added safety and Dual Disc brakes for optimal braking performance. The Road Glide Limited also comes with a high-end suspension system with Showa Dual Bending Valve front suspension and an emulsion rear shock. The Road Glide Limited is a top choice for touring. Additionally, the Road Glide Limited has a premium look and feel, with high-end finishes and materials that give it a luxurious feel.

Colors: Vivid Black, Gray Haze, Atlas Silver Metallic, Prospect Gold, Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray

MSRP: $29,399 USD / $35,699 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited is a premium touring motorcycle that is designed for long-distance riding. The motorcycle is equipped with a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine, which provides ample power and torque for cruising at highway speeds. It also has a six-speed transmission and a comfortable seat for long rides. The Ultra Limited is designed with a sleek and aerodynamic body style that helps to reduce wind resistance and improve rider comfort. The premium price of this model means it includes an array of conveniences like cruise control and infotainment which includes a large touchscreen, GPS navigation, and a premium BOOM! sound. Additionally, the motorcycle has a security system with a proximity-based keyless ignition for added convenience and safety. The Ultra Limited also comes with an advanced suspension system, including a Showa Dual Bending Valve front suspension and a rear emulsion shock, which provides a smooth and comfortable ride. The premium finishes and materials give the Ultra Limited a luxurious look and feel.

Colors: Vivid Black, Gray Haze, Atlas Silver Metallic, Prospect Gold, Billiard Blue/Billiard Gray, Redline Red

MSRP: $29,799 USD / $35,699 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Street Glide ST

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST is a touring motorcycle that combines the classic look of the Street Glide with a performance-enhancing suspension and advanced technology. The ST is equipped with the powerful Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine for smooth power. The suspension includes Showa Dual Bending Valve forks and a rear monoshock, for a smooth and comfortable ride. The ST also features a full-color touchscreen display, a premium infotainment system, and advanced safety features (RDRS). The Street Glide ST also comes with a luggage rack, a backrest, and a passenger seat for added comfort and convenience. Overall, the Street Glide ST is a powerful and stylish motorcycle that is perfect for those who want to enjoy a comfortable and safe ride on long trips.

Colors: Vivid Black, White Sand Pearl

MSRP: $29,999 USD / $37,799 CAD

Adventure

2023 Harley Davidson Pan America 1250/1250 Special

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is a versatile adventure motorcycle that is built to handle any terrain. The bike is powered by a 1,252cc V-Twin engine that delivers strong and smooth performance. The bike features a lightweight and rigid aluminum frame, and comes with a host of advanced technologies advanced inertial measurement unit, cornering enhanced anti-lock brakes, and adaptive ride height. The bike offers a comfortable and upright riding position, and comes with a large fuel tank and a spacious luggage compartment. The Pan America 1250 also features a high-resolution touchscreen display that provides all the necessary information at a glance. The Pan America 1250 is a highly capable motorcycle that is built for adventure and long-distance touring.

Colors: Vivid Black

Trike

2023 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra is a three-wheeled motorcycle that is designed for riders who want the stability and comfort of a trike, without compromising on the classic Harley-Davidson look and feel. The bike is powered by a Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight engine that provides strong and smooth performance. The trike features a durable and lightweight aluminum frame, and comes with a host of advanced technologies such as a high-performance front and rear suspension, electronic cruise control, and a premium infotainment system with GPS navigation. The Tri Glide Ultra also offers a comfortable and relaxed riding position, and comes with a large luggage compartment that can accommodate multiple bags and luggage. The Tri Glide Ultra is a perfect choice for riders who want the comfort and convenience of a trike, combined with the classic Harley-Davidson style and performance.

Colors: Vivid Black, Gray Haze/Silver Fortune, Prospect Gold/Vivid Black, Atlas Silver Metallic, Heirloom Red Face

MSRP: $36,499 USD / $36,599 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Freewheeler

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler is a three-wheeled motorcycle that combines the classic look and feel of a Harley-Davidson with the stability and comfort of a trike. The bike is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that delivers strong and smooth performance. It comes with a durable and lightweight frame, and features advanced technologies such as a high-performance front and rear suspension, electronic cruise control, and a premium infotainment system. The Freewheeler also offers a relaxed and comfortable riding position, and comes with a large luggage compartment that can accommodate multiple bags and luggage. The bike also has a sleek and compact design, making it easy to navigate through tight city streets and urban environments. The 2023 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler is a perfect choice for riders who want the classic style combined with the stability and comfort of a trike.

Colors: Vivid Black, White Sand Pearl, Bright Billiard Blue

MSRP: $29,999 USD / $36,599 CAD

2023 Harley Davidson Road Glide 3

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 is a touring motorcycle that is designed to provide riders with a comfortable and powerful riding experience. It features a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride, and a sleek and aerodynamic design that reduces wind resistance and enhances stability. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a host of advanced technologies, including an infotainment system, a Reflex Defensive Rider Systems suite of electronic rider aids, and a Daymaker LED headlamp. The Road Glide 3 also boasts a comfortable and customizable riding position, with a two-up seat and a low-profile fuel tank that allows for easy access to the ground. The Road Glide 3 is a top-of-the-line touring motorcycle that is sure to provide a thrilling and satisfying ride for any Harley-Davidson enthusiast.

Colors: Vivid Black, Gray Haze/Silver Fortune, Prospect Gold/Vivid Black, Atlas Silver Metallic