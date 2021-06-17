Harley Davidson: New LiveWire Motorcycle Details Revealed Via VIN Filing

Someone just slipped out the name of Harley Davidson’s new Electric Motorcycle – and we’re not mad at it.

Meet Harley Davidson’s new LiveWire motorcycle: The LiveWire One.

According to MCN, the information came via a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) file that Harley-Davidson submitted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA).

The files confirmed the name of the bike as well as the projected peak output of 101 bhp. It turns out the One (catchy) beats its 2020 sibling by a neat 30 bhp – putting its ponies over into the same general power category as Harley Davidson’s CVO models (and the 105 bhp Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine).

According to Motorcycle.com, the LiveWire One will “go by the model code LW1, and the internal vehicle code “XB,” making it distinct from the ELW and its internal vehicle code “XA” and further confirming its status as Harley-Davidson’s second electric motorcycle.”

The LiveWire One will be revealed on July 8.

Harley Davidson had a premiere set for the LiveWire One on July 9 but has since pulled out from the venue – and reports anticipate that the bike’s premiere will be moved to July 16-18 instead, at the International Motorcycle Show in Sonoma, California.

“One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric – by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV,” says President and CEO of HD, Jochen Zeitz.

“With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future.”

For more articles on all things Harley Davidson, head over to WebBikeWorld.