Energica is Forced into Bankruptcy and Brembo is Buying Out Öhlins Racing

In a major move that no one could have possibly anticipated, Energica, the electric motorcycle company with the biggest growth potential in our markets has fallen silent.

This news comes on the heels of Brembo’s recent move to acquire Öhlins Racing, making this week the single most surprising unit of Q4.

Here’s a short explanation of the rest of the news we found for your perusal:

Curtiss Motorcycles has given us a glimpse of the Core 60 Speedster, their new luxury bike

KTM’s “Big Reveal” Continues with the release of their kid-sized electric hooner, the 2025 SX-E 5

Spy Shots of an incubating Tuono V4 show Aprilia’s continued obsession with winglets

Let’s start with the big stuff.

Energica Moves Into Bankruptcy

A view of the Energica Ego showing that the company is filing for bankruptcy. Media sourced from Energica.

“Electric Market Crisis” Capsizes Parent Company Investments

The board controlling Energica has decided to file for bankruptcy, and it’s every bit as messy as when Harley decided to let go of Buell (we covered the bones of their story here).

In a recent press release, Energica imparted the following facts:

Energica is 75% owned by Ideanomics

Ideanomics has supported Energica to become a “private entity” since 2022

The “Electric Market Crisis” impacted Ideanomics and, by extension, Energica

Up until this point, all members of Energica have been investing in their workforce and carry – to date – a 0% contract termination rate.

Per news from Electrek, Ideanomics has chosen not to comment.

Combine the above facts with an excerpt of the press release, pasted below for transparency, and we start to get the big picture:

“Energica Motor Company SpA, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motorcycles 75% controlled by the American fund Ideanomics Inc., announces that its Board of Directors meeting held on 14 October 2024 at 3:00 p.m. resolved to enter into a bankruptcy judicial liquidation pursuant to art. 121 et seq. of the insolvency law.” “In March 2022, Ideanomics successfully completed a voluntary takeover bid, which allowed the shareholders to transform the company into a private entity, making it more free and flexible in managing financing and agile in its growth. However, the subsequent crisis in the electric market and the decline in sector investments impacted Ideanomics, and consequently, compromised Energica’s investment capabilities. [Energica] has also faced challenges from the downturn in the automotive market and supply chain, being particularly affected as a small and medium-sized enterprise. The commitment to its objectives and mission has remained steadfast, as demonstrated by initiatives like the solidarity contract aimed at safeguarding workers and overcoming the difficult period.” – Energica press release, “Energica Motor Company SpA – Board of Directors Meeting – 14 October 2024.” October 14, 2024.

For those of you wanting a basic summary of what’s going on, Energica’s growth required more investors despite their controlled affiliation with Ideanomics. This is a heart-breaking moment for our industry because Energica was literally too successful for their investors to keep up with their expansion and residual manufacturing goals.

Our industry mourns the loss of what has been an intensely prosperous and innovative EV motorcycle company, a chapter made all the more heart-breaking due to the fact that Energica wasn’t shut down because they weren’t any good, but perhaps because they were too good at what they provided our markets.

We will be sure to update y’all with anything we find in the coming weeks; current worries are focused in the direction of Energica’s rider community and if there’s potential for the brand to be picked up by a private benefactor keen on carrying forward the EV brand to release the world’s most advanced electric motorcycle (via Energica).

Wouldn’t that be lovely.

What do you think of Energica’s situation in relation to the electric motorcycle market at large?

Brembo to Absorb Öhlins Racing by 2025

A view of Ohlins suspension systems. Media sourced from Ohlins.

… and Öhlins is Excited to “Unlock New Growth Opportunities”

Five days ago, Tenneco entered into an agreement to hand over a cornerstone of the global racing scene to Brembo and, just like that, a giant in the suspension industry has been paired up with a global leader in the braking industry.

The match is, by all accounts, made in heaven; according to all three parties, Öhlins’ impeccable reputation will see new growth opportunities with Brembo, allowing Tenneco to dial in on their own long-term goals and vision.

See residual proofs below, courtesy of Öhlins’ press release:

“We’re confident that Brembo is the right partner to take Öhlins Racing to the next level. This sale not only positions Öhlins Racing and its employees for continued success under Brembo’s leadership in the market, but it also supports Tenneco’s strategy of streamlining our business portfolio and strengthening our balance sheet as we continue to execute on our long-term vision.” – Jim Voss, CEO of Tenneco. October 11, 2024 (via Öhlins ).

“As we join forces with Brembo, we are excited to unlock new growth opportunities and leverage our respective strengths and assets to drive innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers and employees.” – Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO of Öhlins Racing. October 11, 2024 (via Öhlins ).

“Öhlins is a strong fit for Brembo. It is a world-renowned brand, with a solid business and an unrivaled reputation, both on the racetrack and the road. … With this addition, we take another step forward in our strategy to provide integrated intelligent solutions to our customers, leveraging synergies across key technologies in the vehicle’s corner.” – Matteo Tiraboschi, Brembo Executive Chairman. October 11, 2024 (via Öhlins ).

A view of Brembo braking systems. Media source dfrom Brembo.

Based on further details within the press release, we are expecting that Brembo will acquire Öhlins – pending all approvals – by Q1, possibly Q2 of 2025. A further release to Powersports Business notes that Brembo will be paying a lofty $405 million for a 100% controlling interest in Öhlins, making this their biggest acquisition deal yet.

Did we mention that Brembo will be paying in cash? 👀

Bottom line, Brembo’s acquisition of Öhlins shows the value of the suspension brand in present markets, and we can’t wait to see what the “drive to innovation” part looks like.

What do you think of Brembo owning Öhlins?

EV Everything: Curtiss Motorcycles Reveals Core 60 Speedster

A view of the Curtiss Core 60 Speedster. Media sourced from Curtiss.

$6,000 in Investments will Land You a $6,000 Discount!

If you’ve not heard of Curtiss Motorcycles, you have probably – at the very least – seen a picture of “The 1.” This is an electric motorcycle that made headlines with a 39mm axle, an adjustable rake angle and 217 of horsepower available at 272 ft-lb of torque – all punting out of a lightweight motor at a bargain at $81,000 USD.

Today, Curtiss motorcycles carry ergonomics adopted from aviation, batteries submerged in coolant, and “the first application of an axial motor in a production motorcycle.” This includes Curtiss’ new model on the horizon – an EV that will show off a $6,000 discount if riders purchase $6,000-worth of shares in Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc. (CMOT).

At $0.05 per share, that’s 600,000 shares per bike.

Christened the Core 60 Speedster, Curtiss’ new brainchild will be a limited -run series (#002 – #013); beyond this, we’re not given much in the way of additional details – it’s still a tad too early for that – but we’re assuming this $66,000 EV sweetheart will also carry the same adjustable rake, as well as the brand’s penchant for a lean chassis design and a unique extrusion design where battery updates can be performed in a cinch.

We’ll keep you posted on the Core 60 Speedster’s debut date as updates come down the pipeline, so stay tuned.

What do you think of Curtiss motorcycles, especially given Energica’s recent turn in luck?

KTM’s “Big Reveal” Continues with the 2025 SX-E 5

“Empowering the Next Generation”

A little while ago, KTM surprised us by revealing that they were finally, FINALLY going to be in attendance at EICMA. The news was accompanied by a handful of KTM bikes shrouded in Team Orange covers, hinting that KTM’s attendance would be heralded by a slew of new bikes, namely the all-new 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT.

Here’s the list of deadlines for the release of each bike for those of you wanting a quick gander:

15 October 2024 – 2025 KTM SX-E 3 & KTM SX-E 5

17 October 2024 – 2025 KTM FREERIDE E

22 October 2024 – 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO

24 October 2024 – 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S

31 October 2024 – 2025 KTM 990 DUKE R

5 November 2024 – 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE GT

Per the above, we’re here today to chat about the SX-E 3 + SX-E 5… though Halloween looks mighty promising this year, doesn’t it?

But back to the electric mini bikes.

True to KTM’s usual #ReadyToRace campaign, the Haus of Mattighofen believes in starting racers at a young age; to this effect, the EXC-5 was created both for beginners and competitive junior racers.

Take a look at the explanation of the machine below, courtesy of KTM’s website:

“The KTM SX-E 5 represents a new generation of advanced all-electric mini-cross that will entice and empower the next generation of KTM motorcyclist. Aimed at both beginner and competitive junior racers and with benchmark adjustable ergonomics – allowing the bike to ‘grow’ with the user – the KTM SX-E 5 is a high-quality and prime real-world READY TO RACE alternative to the petrol-powered 50 cc engine.”

Much as I have been led to believe, this new electric bike from KTM is NOT designed to be a toy, but rather to bridge the gap between KTM’s smaller electric offerings and their first 50cc bike. This 2025 EXC-5 is refreshed with 30% more power than the last model year and features a Chromoly steel chassis mated to an adjustable fiberglass-reinforced plastic subframe.

Six different ride modes – all adjustable and located between the steer bars and the bike’s saddle – are able to be locked thanks to a dongle under the deat, rendering riders incapable of directly changing their own bike’s power levels.

A view of KTM’s 2025 EXC-5. Media sourced from KTM.

As for charging, the 2025 EXC-5 is capable of reaching an 80% max charge within 45 minutes, providing the rider with roughly 2 hours of ride time or 30 minute of uninterrupted, full-bore yank.

At a dry weight of 89lbs, the EXC-5 shows off a sprightly machine with optimal torsional rigidity, adjustable WP XACT suspension and 12”/10” rolling duty dressed in MAXXIS MX-ST knobblies.

Riders interested in purchasing a new machine for their young talent can be expected to find the 2025 EXC-5 at an MSRP of $7,524 (via KTM).

Would you try out a 2025 KTM EXC-5?

Spy Shots: New Tuono V4 Shows Off Winglets

A view of Aprilia’s current Tuono V4. Media sourced from Aprilia.

Potential for Engine Tweaks Accompany New Fairings

Aprilia’s getting ready to bring on the Thunder with their incubating Tuono V4 – and thanks to recent coverage from MCN, we now know that this year’s Tuono will feature wings.

According to Dan Sutherland’s findings, recent spy shots give us a tantalizing view of the incubating Aprilia Tuono V4; we cannot show the spy shots here without disrespecting MCN’s image rights, but we CAN leave a list of what Dan has found:

Modified engine covers

Potential for an extra catalyzer in the pipe

Modifications to the radiator

Tweaked bodywork

Integrated aero wings

New tailpiece harkening to the RSV4

Rear lights set into turning signals

A second model flaunting road-going rubber

We’re gleaning from the above list that Aprilia is more than likely prepping for two bikes – Standard and Factory editions – in lieu of EICMA’s approach. Should Aprilia have tinkered with the radiator, we could also be looking at additional revisions in the engine department – a sure-fire thing, considering this model hasn’t been updated since around 2021 and will likely be needing to meet any and all compliances related to EURO5+.

What do you think Aprilia’s going to give us with their updated Tuono V4?