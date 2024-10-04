Puckipuppy 2024 Electric Bike Lineup

An E-Bike for Every Adventure: Puckipuppy’s 2024 Electric Bike Lineup

As electric bikes continue to revolutionize personal transportation, Puckipuppy offers a variety of models that cater to different types of riders.

This ebike company stands out in its use of animal-based marketing with names geared towards dog breeds. Beyond its unique branding, you’ll find a catalog that suits various needs whether you’re commuting through the city, enjoying leisurely rides by yourself or with a family, or taking on rugged trails.

Let’s dive into Puckipuppy’s 2024 collection to see what they have on offer.

Off-Road

Labrador

Starting off with their off-road segment, the Labrador e-bike is their full meal deal, an eMTB that features full suspension powered by a 750w rear hub motor that peaks at 960w. The 48v 20Ah battery will net you a range of up to 80 miles while the 26” fat tires will allow riders to easily traverse over a variety of terrain.

Motor : 750w

: 750w Throttle: Thumb throttle

Thumb throttle Sensor : Cadence

: Cadence Battery : 48v 20Ah

: 48v 20Ah Range : Up to 80mi

: Up to 80mi Top Speed : Up to 28MPH

: Up to 28MPH Gearing: 7-speed Shimano

7-speed Shimano Suspension: Dual Suspension

Dual Suspension Tires : 26” x 4” fat tire

: 26” x 4” fat tire Brakes : Hydraulic disc brakes

: Hydraulic disc brakes Weight : 75lb

: 75lb Buy It Here: Puckipuppy Labrador

Boxer / Boxer ST

The Boxer is the other off-road model in their 2024 lineup. The specifications are nearly identical to the Labrador, with the exception that the Boxer is just a smidge heavier at 77lb instead of 75lb. The geometry differs the most in the max seat tube height while other specs such as wheelbase, reach, and total length remain relatively similar.

It still utilizes the same 750w rear hub motor and both the Labrador and Boxer/Boxer ST bring a perfect blend of speed, power, and agility, making it ideal for riders who want to zip through the city streets or take on new adventures.

The Boxer also comes in a step-through model which allows shorter riders to dismount easier, or if you prefer the aesthetics over a straight frame.

Motor : 750w

: 750w Throttle: Thumb throttle

Thumb throttle Sensor : Cadence

: Cadence Battery : 48v 20Ah

: 48v 20Ah Range : Up to 80mi

: Up to 80mi Top Speed : Up to 28MPH

: Up to 28MPH Gearing: 7-speed Shimano

7-speed Shimano Suspension: Dual Suspension

Dual Suspension Tires : 26” x 4” fat tire

: 26” x 4” fat tire Brakes : Hydraulic disc brakes

: Hydraulic disc brakes Weight : 75lb

: 75lb Buy It Here: Puckipuppy Boxer / Boxer ST

Commuter

Samoyed

Moving into the commuter segment, we have the Samoyed. This hardtail ebike is a better choice for those who want to do the occasional riding on light dirt paths for some weekend adventuring, but don’t need an off-road model.

The Samoyed has several major differences, namely a slightly smaller capacity battery (48V 15Ah) which will give you an advertised 35-60 miles. Component-wise, it has the same 7-speed shifter that is used on pretty much the entire lineup, the same 26” fat tires, and thumb throttle. Braking power is delivered via mechanical disc brakes instead of hydraulic disc brakes.

It’s made for shorter riders owing to its step-through design and should perform admirably for a variety of everyday tasks.

Motor : 750w

: 750w Throttle: Thumb throttle

Thumb throttle Sensor : Cadence

: Cadence Battery : 48v 15Ah

: 48v 15Ah Range : Up to 80mi

: Up to 80mi Top Speed : Up to 28MPH

: Up to 28MPH Gearing: 7-speed Shimano

7-speed Shimano Suspension: Front suspension

Front suspension Tires : 26” x 4” fat tire

: 26” x 4” fat tire Brakes : Hydraulic disc brakes

: Hydraulic disc brakes Weight : 77lb

: 77lb Buy It Here: Puckipuppy Samoyed

Beagle

The Beagle is the sibling to the Samoyed, with performance, braking, and suspension components being identical. The main difference with the Beagle is the straight frame design and the significantly lighter weight of 66lb compared to the Samoyed’s heavier 77lb frame.

As a result, riders can expect a slight bump in range, getting anywhere between 40-60 miles.

Motor : 750w

: 750w Throttle: Thumb throttle

Thumb throttle Sensor : Cadence

: Cadence Battery : 48v 15Ah

: 48v 15Ah Range : Up to 80mi

: Up to 80mi Top Speed : Up to 28MPH

: Up to 28MPH Gearing: 7-speed Shimano

7-speed Shimano Suspension: Front suspension

Front suspension Tires : 26” x 4” fat tire

: 26” x 4” fat tire Brakes : Hydraulic disc brakes

: Hydraulic disc brakes Weight : 77lb

: 77lb Buy It Here: Puckipuppy Beagle

Corgi / Corgi 2.0

Puckipuppy offers two versions of the same model in its long-range ebike segment: the Corgi. This full-suspension ebike has a unique step-through design combined with a shorter wheelbase to give it the illusion of a “smaller” sized ebike.

However, it’s still powered by a 750w motor, the same 48V 20Ah battery, and hydraulic brakes. Weighing in at 70lb, it’s not any more portable than the other bikes in Puckipuppy’s lineup but riders will notice a different riding experience with its 20” x 4” fat tires. Owing to its smaller tires, the higher wheel rotation and smaller diameter will provide more responsive handling than the other offerings in this list.

The two versions are identical with the exception of the wheel spokes. The Corgi 1.0 uses 12 gauge spokes while the Corgi 2.0 features cast aluminum alloy spokes, with seemingly no difference in performance qualities. Even though it’s advertised as a long-range ebike, the use of full suspension and fat tires means that the Corgi is capable on various terrain.

Motor : 750w

: 750w Throttle: Thumb throttle

Thumb throttle Sensor : Cadence

: Cadence Battery : 48v 20Ah

: 48v 20Ah Range : Up to 80mi

: Up to 80mi Top Speed : Up to 28MPH

: Up to 28MPH Gearing: 7-speed Shimano

7-speed Shimano Suspension: Front suspension

Front suspension Tires : 20” x 4” fat tire

: 20” x 4” fat tire Brakes : Hydraulic disc brakes

: Hydraulic disc brakes Weight : 70lb

: 70lb Buy It Here: Puckipuppy Corgi 1.0 / Corgi 2.0

Trike

Husky / Husky Plus

Have a ton of stuff you need to haul around? The Husky might just be the answer for you.

Puckipuppy’s flagship trike ebike comes with a single or dual battery option (Plus version). The Husky itself will come with a 48V 18Ah battery and you can top this out with another 15Ah battery for a combined range of 90-110 miles.

The Husky is a spacious bike with a rear shelf to stow any items you need to carry around. The backrest cushion provides lumbar support for long periods of riding, and despite its 148lb weight, the powerful 750w motor has no issues hauling a total payload of 500lbs, reaching a max speed of 20MPH.