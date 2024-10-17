Hands-On Review: Stylmartin’s Yu’Rok Women’s Boot

Breakdown Stylmartin’s Yu’Rok WP boots are everything a girl could ask for in a riding boot! Protection compliments style with the Yu’Rok’s complete leather construction alongside internal PU protective inserts. Build Quality 90 Fit & Comfort 85 Protection 85 Waterproofing 90 Value for Money 85 Pros Waterproof lining and full grain leather upper with a Vibram anti-slip rubber sole An internal PU malleolus protection on both sides Hook-and-lace fastening for a secure, stable, and supported fit Finished with a leather gear shift protector Safety Certified - CE certified EN 13634:2017 Stylish, comfortable, protective Cons Confusing size chart on the Stylmartin website Only available in two colours 87 Buy Now Richa Stylmartin

Stylmartin Yu’rok Boots

If you’ve been looking for a stylish, comfortable, bad-ass riding boot, look no further! The Stylmartin Yu’rok Boots are sleek, practical, comfortable, protective, and modern. They come jam-packed with safety features that every rider and passenger is looking for in a solid and reliable motorcycle shoe.

These boots come with a waterproof and breathable lining, as well as full-grain leather on the upper. The sole is made up of a Vibram anti-slip rubber to ensure there is no foot slippage when you’re riding. Protection and safety are always my number one priority when it comes to riding gear, but being fashionable and stylish is a close second; these boots cover both of my criteria. Keep reading for my full breakdown on the Stylmartin Yu’rok Boots!

First Impressions

I was SO excited to get these boots from Stylmartin. I opened the door to get the package before the delivery driver could even take their ‘dropped-off’ photo. When I opened the box, I loved them immediately. They were fierce, and sleek and I knew I was going to look like a badass in them (I was right, I look pretty badass).

They are extremely well made; you can feel the quality when you hold them. They are heavy-duty, but don’t make your feet feel heavy. They are comfortable and breathable and your feet will not overheat in these bad boys.

I was smiling ear to ear before I even had a chance to ride in them, so I knew the real test was going to be on the bike. I pretty much begged my boyfriend and fellow reviewer Devan Martel to take me out that same day so I could test them. I knew from the second I saw them they were going to be a big hit, and they did not disappoint.

Design & Feel

I’m used to wearing cowboy boots when I ride. I feel like people either love cowboy boots or hate them (I’m a lover). Even though I love the look of my cowboy boots, I have been on the hunt for a more versatile and modern-looking riding boot. Welcome to the chat ‘Stylmartin’. These boots have an incredibly thought-out design and a very unique feel.

Even though they are a full-coverage riding boots with added protection, you can easily wear these in your everyday life. The fully thought-out design of these boots makes the transition from riding for an afternoon to grabbing a bite to eat seamlessly. The average eye would never be able to tell these boots are actually riding boots.

Feel

When I first picked up the Stylmartin Yu’rok Boots, I was surprised at how heavy they were. I was nervous they were going to be clunky on my feet, but thanks to the sleek design and high-quality material, they were not clunky at all. At first touch, they felt extremely durable, and after a season of riding, I can confidently say that they are!

They are made with quality leather which leave the boots feeling soft to the touch. They are extremely comfortable and easy to walk in all while providing a level of protection that is hard to beat.

Design

To put it simply, I love the design of the Stylmartin Yu’rok Boots. The breathable, waterproof lining and full-grain leather upper are smartly paired with a waterproof Vibram sole. This creates an incredibly well-thought-out design that is suitable for many different types of riding. The attention to detail on these boots is top-notch and should not go unnoticed.

An internal PU malleolus protection is featured on both sides of the boot which provides extra protection to your ankles. The hook and lace fastening give an extra layer of security while providing a stable and supported fit. They finish the boots off with a leather gear shift protector, adding yet another layer of security, comfort, and protection.

Another key detail in the design of these riding boots is the fact that they come with multiple sets of laces. The Black boots include a set of black laces as well as a spare set of green laces while the brown boots include a set of brown laces as well as a spare set of red laces. You can easily swap the laces to your taste!

Design & Feel Rating – 90%

You can tell Stylmartin really thought these boots out during the design process. They definitely put the wants and needs of us riders first.

Sizing & Fit

The size and fit of riding gear is extremely important and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Accurate size charts and accurate size conversions should be key to finding the perfect fit for any of your gear. However, Stylmartin’s size chart was actually a little confusing to me. I ended up using the size chart from RevZilla to determine the size I needed for these boots.

Since the sizes are European and I’m Canadian, I was a little nervous that the sizing would be off and I would have to go through multiple return processes. Luckily the RevZilla size chart was spot on and the shoes fit perfectly!

Sizing

As I mentioned before, the size chart on the actual Stylmartin website is quite confusing. I couldn’t understand the conversion and the chart that Stylmartin has online is simply confusing to follow. I turned to the RevZilla website and they laid out the size conversions simply and effectively.

I normally wear a US women’s size 10 in my everyday shoes. Based on the size chart above, I should have selected a Euro size 42, which is exactly what I did. The RevZilla size conversion was spot on and I had no problem getting the boots comfortably on my feet. The sizing is definitely true to size, even with the conversions!

Fit

As someone with wider feet and wider calves, I was a little nervous when ordering these calf-high boots. However, the lace-up design makes these boots adjustable all the way up the calf, which is great. This thoughtful design means that the boots are size-inclusive and can be adjusted to how you want them to fit. I think it’s important to note that they don’t restrict my feet and they don’t make my feet feel heavy. The fit is honestly near perfect.

Size & Fit Rating – 85%

If the size chart on the Stylmartin website was straightforward and easy to understand, I would have given this section a much higher rating. However, I had to check multiple websites to ensure I was getting the proper size due to the European conversions. With that being said, the size is definitely true to size and the fit is comfortable, light, and breathable.

Features

Riding shoes really only have one purpose: to protect our feet from the elements while we ride. The Stylmartin Yu’rok Boots definitely cover the basics, but these boots have added features that really make them stand out.

Waterproof and Breathable lining

The liner in the boots is waterproof but breathable. Getting stuck in the rain on a ride sucks, but having soaking-wet gear sucks even more. If you get stuck in the rain, these boots won’t leave you sopping wet and won’t give you any discomfort from being wet. They are a great option when it looks like the weather might not hold up for the entirety of your ride or if the weather decides to change mid-ride.

Leather gear shift protection

A leather gear shift protection pad might not seem like that big of a deal, but when you’re an avid rider, this is the perfect added feature. The leather gear shift pad protects your shoe from the inevitable sign of wear caused by the gear lever. Having an added layer of protection and fabric is key to the longevity of your boots. What a thoughtful touch from Stylmartin.

Features Rating: 80%

While added features are not a requirement of riding gear, they are always a welcomed addition. The features that Stylmartin chose to add enhance the boots and make them better. They create a safer, more versatile riding boot without compromising key details and safety features.

Protection

I have been wearing cowboy boots for the last few riding seasons, so I was pumped to get something different on my feet. While the full leather cowboy boots provided me some protection, I always had a small pit in my stomach when I put them on to go riding. They don’t fasten at the top and could easily slide off.

I know there are better boots out there that will give me more peace of mind when riding. We use our feet all day, every day and I would hate to see something happen to my feet because I wasn’t wearing proper gear.

Internal malleolus PU protection

Ankle and foot protection should be key factors when you’re choosing a riding boot. The Stylmartin Yu’rok Boots come with extra protective features to ensure the important parts of you stay safe and secured. Both boots come stocked with internal malleolus PU protection on both sides of the boot. This means there is an added layer of protection throughout the boot to keep those ankles compact and protected while you ride.

CE Certified EN 13634-2017

A CE label is extremely important when looking for proper riding gear. If your gear is CE Certified this means that the product meets all the requirements for protection, ergonomic characteristics, and mechanical properties. Since these boots come with that certification, I feel even better about reaching for these boots when I go riding. That extra step of certification makes me feel secure in the fact that Stylmartin is taking the right steps to put the rider and their safety first.

Vibram Anti-Slip Rubber Sole

Anti-slip rubber soles are extremely important when it comes to riding boots. You don’t want to be riding and have your foot slip off the peg, that is a rider’s nightmare. Stylmartin knew that rubber soles are a top priority and made sure to have a quality, anti-slip rubber sole. They added a Vibram anti-slip rubber stone sole, which adds another layer of protection and comfort.

Protection – 85%

While there is always room for improvement, Stylmartin really hit it out of the park with the safety features of these boots. From the hook laces to the non-slip soles to the added layers of protection around your ankles, these boots are going to stay on your feet and keep your feet protected.

Final Verdict

Stylmartin has definitely earned their name, these boots are stylish, comfortable, protective, and modern. I can confidently say that these are my new go-to riding boots. I consistently reach for these boots, they look good and feel good.

My foot has never slipped off a peg, and I have never had my laces come undone or unravel. My feet have stayed dry and my ankles have stayed protected. Walking in these boots is like walking in any other regular boot, but these boots have hidden safety features that make me feel secure and ready to ride.