Review Summary

If you’re looking for the main takeaways from this review, here is our summary of the KLAW Gloves by RAVEN Moto:

The KLAW glove retails for $249.99 USD

A split-knuckle protector is a key element on these gloves that give it a very unique design

Overall sleek and aggressive design that is not bulky

The quality of the gloves is 100% with zero concerns from both Devan and Eric

The size and fit are near perfect with a very accurate guide available on RAVEN’s website for easy sizing.

At first, the gloves were very stiff and uncomfortable to ride in but after an initial break-in period became the opposite

The KLAW glove offers immense protection through a premium cowhide leather palm, exposed Kevlar elements, and numerous TPU protectors.

Exceptional value for money for racers, as well as riders looking for maximum protection

RAVEN Moto KLAW – Where the K Stands for Kevlar

Take a look at my published reviews on webBikeWorld, what do you see?

If it wasn’t obvious, I’ve reviewed a lot of gear by RAVEN Moto. The reason is simple – they make good quality gear and I enjoy riding in it. This time around, I wanted to get another reviewer involved – enter Eric.

Eric just started reviewing with us and I wanted to get him onto the RAVEN train. Of course, it didn’t take much convincing as he’d heard nothing but good things from me on our various rides together.

I reached out to RAVEN, secured some gloves, and got to work! With Eric’s help, we’re able to bring you a unique, dual-perspective review with our own respective opinions.

Disclaimer

Before we jump into this review, I feel it necessary to provide a brief, yet important disclaimer. The RAVEN Moto KLAW Gloves were designed for and meant to be used on the track. Make no mistake, these are racing gloves.

As you know, Eric and I ride Harley’s. While we aren’t exactly RAVEN’s target market for the KLAW gloves, we were still fortunate enough to receive a pair of these gloves to review other important areas, such as their comfort, quality, and more.

First Impressions

Devan’s Thoughts

As always with RAVEN, the KLAW arrived at my door extremely quickly in professional packaging that fills you with a sense of quality. Fresh out of the packaging, I could tell that there was no detail spared with these gloves.

I immediately noticed the exposed Kevlar features on the palm and pinky, alongside the numerous TPU impact protectors. The KLAW flaunted a level of hand protection I hadn’t seen before. The leather felt thicker than that on the Spidi Carbo 7’s I reviewed last year and the finger protectors felt more durable.

Eric’s Thoughts

When Devan first showed me the RAVEN Moto KLAW gloves that we would be reviewing, I immediately thought that these were badass! When unwrapping the gloves and trying them on for the first time, I was thoroughly impressed with the amount of protection they provided, the sleek design and quality materials used. As mentioned in the disclaimer, I’ve never worn racing gloves before, I daily ride with REV’IT! Avion 3 Gloves… until now.

Pros

Devan’s Findings

Even though Eric and I both ride cruisers, we have very different riding styles. As such, we are able to bring you a review based on our collective experiences. With so much to offer, we’ve done our best to highlight our favorite features the RAVEN Moto KLAW Gloves have to offer.

Extensive TPU Protection

Unsurprisingly, my favorite feature of the KLAW is RAVEN’s extensive use of TPU protection. The KLAW is complete with dual hard palm sliders, a split-knuckle protector, hard finger protectors, as well as a wrist strap. Remember – these are racing gloves. When you’re in a high-speed, high-impact situation, you can never have enough protection.

The knuckle protector is a stand-out feature on these gloves. Instead of one hard, uncomfortable knuckle slider, RAVEN’s KLAW split protector allows for more material hand movement, and doubles as an air vent with it’s unique design that reminds me of a hood scoop on a car.

High-Quality Materials

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again – RAVEN Moto saves no expense when it comes to the quality of their gear. I’ve reviewed a large amount of their catalog without any concern with the materials used. The KLAW Gloves are no exception.

The KLAW is constructed from premium cowhide leather, DuPont Kevlar aramid fibers, as well as hard, durable TPU protectors. The entire glove is securely put together by a strong double stitch to ensure it stands up to the harshest conditions.

I combed these gloves over multiple times, first when they were fresh out of the box and again after many weeks of use, only to fall short of finding a single thread out of place. I am confident that my hands are in good hands wearing the KLAW gloves.

Extremely Breathable and Cooling

What took me by surprise was how breathable these thick, cowhide leather gloves were on the bike. I touched on it briefly above, the the hood scoop design on the split knuckle protector does a great job of moving air through the gloves. While riding, the protector is in the perfect position to force wind in and throughout the leather. In addition, the leather has perforated sections that allow for further airflow.

The breathability was especially noticeable on hotter days where I’d typically opt for a short motorcycle glove for the cooling characteristics. Typically, you’d suspect that a thick leather racing glove would be unbearable, but I found them to be the opposite.

Sleek & Aggressive Design

Compared to other racing gloves, the RAVEN Moto KLAW gloves are by far the least bulky that I’ve come across. I personally prefer this style because when I see bulky racing gloves they remind me of Sonic the Hedgehog gloves. They are also aggressively designed which compliments the aesthetic of the rider wearing them.

Cons

Stiff and Uncomfortable at First

For the first few rides, the KLAW didn’t offer the most comfortable riding experience. The brand-new leather was stiff and had to be broken in before the gloves showed their true colors. For riders looking to wear the KLAW on the track, be sure to get a few miles in on them first to ensure that the leather has been worked and is ready to perform as well as you need it to.

Lack of Colorways

I’d love to see RAVEN Moto offer these gloves in other colorways than black. You can select these black gloves with a different colored logo (purple, gold or red), but for the riders who prefer to stand out on the track and streets, they would look fantastic in many other colors!

Scoring

Design – 95% – Eric

The RAVEN Moto KLAW motorcycle gloves are racing gloves that offer immense protection through a sleek and aggressive design. The KLAW motorcycle gloves come in 3 (not so different) colorways; Black/Purple Stealth, Black/Gold Stealth, and Black/Red Stealth. These gloves have no shortage of features in their design.

On the palms, you can find Exposed DuPont™ Kevlar® aramid fiber, palm sliders, and grip with RAVEN branding. On the wrist, you will see a velcro wrist closure with an adjustable inner strap for a precise fit and a RAVEN Racing (RR) wrist strap.

On the fingers, you will find split knuckles, finger protection, Stitched third and fourth finger bridges with padded Kevlar® inserts to prevent finger separation and side abrasion, Foam padding on the thumb for added protection, Touch screen smart device functionality and Pre-curved fingers for the best fit possible and to reduce hand fatigue.

Upon holding and wearing the gloves for the very first time, I immediately noticed the difference between these racing gloves and the regular gloves I’d been riding in. I don’t think I ever want to go back! The KLAW gloves have little to no weight to them even after that extensive list of design features and engineering I mentioned above. They’re truly designed by enthusiasts of the sport.

I have no real complaints concerning design, I’m very pleased and impressed with the gloves. My only nitpick is that maybe in the future RAVEN Moto can look at offering more colorways for these gloves aside from all-black with accent changes for individuals who like to ride with “loud” fits.

Quality – 100%

As previously mentioned, there are zero concerns with the KLAW gloves in terms of quality. RAVEN Moto uses high-end materials in all of their riding gear. This has become extremely apparent to me after my numerous reviews of their gear, such as the LORICA Armored Hoodie that I still ride into this day.

Looking at some of the other best racing gloves on the market, the KLAW makes use of all the same material as the high-end options while still retailing at a mid-range price. Due to the price difference, you’d expect RAVEN to cut some corners but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Size & Fit – 100% – Eric

It’s always stressful purchasing a product online concerning sizing. RAVEN Moto’s size chart for these gloves is dummy-proof and buyer-friendly. All you have to do is measure the circumference of your dominant hand. Devan and I were quite shocked to find out that we’re both a size medium as he has baby hands. When they finally arrived we were delighted to see that they fit perfectly and we did not have to request for an exchange awkwardly.

The RAVEN Moto KLAW Gloves are offered for Men in size small, medium, large, x-large, and xx-large. They are also offered for women in sizes x-small, small, medium, large, x-large, and xx-large. If you have hands, RAVEN Moto has gloves that will fit them!

The RAVEN Moto KLAW gloves are racing gloves that are track-proven. They’re meant to have a snug fit to ensure your safety. This means that fresh out of the packaging you’ll need to wear them for a while to break them in, as they aren’t the most comfortable gloves during your first few rides.

Comfort – 80%

When talking about racing gloves, comfort is a difficult section to score. After all, you’re buying racing gloves for the protection they offer on the track, not to be comfortable on a Sunday ride. But, regardless, comfort is an important factor in any gear you buy.

At first, the KLAW gloves were very stiff and difficult to ride in. I’m partly biased, as I have carpal tunnel and my hands often go numb for no reason at all. The KLAW gloves definitely amplified this at first, but after a few rides I began to work in the leather and my discomfort went away.

Aside from that, I had an adjustment period for the third and fourth finger bridge. I had not worn gloves before where my pinky was attached to my ring finger. Again, at first, it was very uncomfortable but it did not take long for me to adjust to this change. Those of you who wore racing gloves before do not need to worry yourselves with this.

Lastly, I had some issues with the hard TPU protector on the palm. I have smaller hands and found that the TPU protector made it difficult for me to fully grasp the handlebars. I understand the importance of having the hard slider on the slide, but it took away from the enjoyment of riding in the KLAW gloves.

Protection – 90%

Leave no stone unturned must’ve been RAVEN Moto’s philosophy while designing the KLAW gloves. Protection is offered in abundance through elements that are not only unique in design but are extremely practical.

For example, the exposed Kevlar on the palm features a double stitch to ensure durability, offers extensive abrasion resistance, and incorporates a loose flap that can be folded down to cover the inner strap for additional coverage. Such a simple, yet effective design allows for greater Kevlar coverage.

We talked about the split-knuckle protector design already and how it allows for more natural hand movements. Without the restraint of one large piece, my hand was able to flex and clench as if I wasn’t wearing any gloves at all (once broken in).

The KLAW offers immense impact and abrasion resistance – that much is clear. With RAVEN Moto currently in the process of having the gloves tested for CE certification, I am extremely curious to find out what they’ll be rated. Once the certification is given, I will update this review accordingly.

A similar level of protection can be found in gauntlet-styled riding gloves. For the best gauntlet motorcycle gloves on the market, check out our list here.

Value for Money – 90% Eric

The last month of testing and reviewing these gloves has been more than satisfying. I found the RAVEN Moto KLAW gloves to be comfortable, badass looking, and equipped with over-the-top protection for your hands. In my opinion, these gloves are a bit pricey, but well worth the price tag when you factor in everything included.

When you compare the RAVEN Moto KLAW gloves to their competitors in the racing glove space, they are fantastically designed, unique in their appearance, sleek, and include the protection you need and more at one of the most competitive price points. It is safe to say that Devan and I are both impressed with these gloves as first-time racing glove owners. We’re beyond assured that you will be too once you try on a pair and go for a ride!

Final Score – 92.5%

So there you have it! Another home run by RAVEN Moto. While their gear isn’t the cheapest on the market, it isn’t intended to be! With RAVEN, the saying “you get what you pay for” couldn’t be truer.

Yes, the gloves are toeing the line of entering the High-End category, but the quality, protection, and performance are there to justify the price point.

Overall, we were both extremely pleased (as you can clearly see), and would recommend these gloves to not only racers but other casual riders like ourselves who value safety above all else.

Pros

TPU Protectors on the palm, knuckles, fingers, and wrist

Exposed Kevlar elements on the palm and pinky

Durable cowhide leather construction and other high-quality materials

Extremely breathable and cooling design

Sleek & Aggressive Design

Touch screen compatible

Cons

Stiff at first but softened over time

Can be uncomfortable on longer rides

Lack of colourways

Specifications

Manufacturer : RAVEN Moto

: RAVEN Moto Price : $249.99

: $249.99 Colors : Black/Purple, Black/Gold, Black/Red

: Black/Purple, Black/Gold, Black/Red Sizes Available : Men’s Small – 2XL, Women’s XS to Large

: Men’s Small – 2XL, Women’s XS to Large Review Period: August – October

Where to Buy