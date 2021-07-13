KOTB: Kyle Wyman Crowned King Of The Baggers at Laguna Seca

Kyle Wyman has had his hand full (pun intended) since he crashed at Road America, sustaining multiple fractures to his left elbow.

Given his new title of King Of The Baggers a scant four weeks after seven shiny titanium screws were introduced to his Olecranon bone (elbow), we’re pretty sure he’s not keen on sitting around.

The young MotoAmerica racer won the 2021 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers championship this past weekend, leading every lap – and apparently winning the KOTB Championship title with a solid 25 points in his pocket.

“I just wanted to give one lap of absolutely everything I had and see where that put me, and I saw plus one after the first lap and put my head down again,” says Wyman.

“The Harley-Davidson team has given me such an amazing motorcycle, and this is a dream come true for me. I grew up in a Harley-Davidson dealership but have been road racing all different brands. I never thought I’d race a Harley again after the XR1200 series, and here we are, King of the Baggers champions. Thank you so much to everyone at Harley-Davidson.”

Wyman’s decision to sit out the Superbike races at Ridge Motorsports Park and Laguna Seca was a good one, too – Toni Elias’s subbing and battle at the Panera Bread Ducati boosted the racer from 8th to 7th in the overall standing.

The Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson rider clocked some new times, too, blazing the fastest lap record of 1:31.983 seconds, which counts officially as a new class track record.

Our best to the young champ – now stay put and finish healing.