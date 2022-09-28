Energica Bags $2 Million Deal and Bikes for Prestigious G20 Summit

If there’s one busy bike brand I’ve been keeping an eye on, it’s Energica.

From the creation of “the world’s first street-legal electric Italian sport motorcycle (via Wikipedia)” – the Energica Ego – to bypassing semiconductor chip shortages by working with Ideanomics Inc. to continue to deliver to their clients, all the way to the marque’s removal from MotoE in pursuit of sharing their knowledge with other companies, the driving force of Energica is stunning.

Energica CEO Livia Cavolini. Media sourced from Travel Emilia Romagna.

CEO Livia Cevolini admits that her goal with Energica is more to do with trying “new avenues that aren’t yet explored (via VisorDown)” – and that means a skip, hop and jump into supplying bikes for other areas of the market.

Today, that little hop includes the not-so-little G20 Summit in Bali.

For those of you who don’t know of the G20, it’s a group of extremely influential persons driven to improving the world by tackling big topics – some of which have to do with climate change and carbon neutrality (via Wikipedia).

Naturally, having the police escort force decked out in shiny Energica units doesn’t hurt.

Attendees of the G20 Summit in 2021. Media sourced from the Daily Sabah.

“When G20 delegates arrive in Bali, they will be welcomed and escorted by a security detail riding Energica bikes,” says Livia Cevolini, Energica Motor Company CEO in an article from Stockhouse.

“That means their first experience will be seeing zero-emission, high-performance vehicles in action. My hope is that this experience sticks with each delegate throughout the summit and in all discussions around climate change and transportation.”

Energica’s EsseEsse9+ motorcycle, which will be used to escort attendees of the 2022 G20 Summit in Bali. Media sourced from Green Stock News.

The new deal will purportedly rack up a very nice $2 Million for the electric bike brand, and brings a new level of prestige to Energica’s bikes (on top of extra green to play with for the coming season).

With the Indonesian National Police (Poiri) set to “use the Energica motorcycles to escort all international government delegates attending the summit,” Indonesia will also officially become the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to operate an electric motorcycle fleet – and they’ll be setting that precedent on 88 EsseEsse9+ Energica bikes.

A hearty congrats to Cevolini and the rest of the Energica team, who are all working so hard to realize the brand’s goals, targets, and purpose.

The electric machines are slotted for arrival in Indonesia early November, with the G20 Summit taking place from Tue, Nov 15, 2022 – Wed, Nov 16, 2022.

The electric machines are slotted for arrival in Indonesia early November, with the G20 Summit taking place from Tue, Nov 15, 2022 – Wed, Nov 16, 2022.