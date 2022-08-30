Electric Everything: Energica’s Sales are Up, Up, Way Up

Energica’s sales figures have been on the rise with a list of impressive expansion efforts – and everything is coming to a head just in time for Energica Week 2022.

According to a report from Electrek, Energica’s currently in possession of an impressive year-over-year (YOY) sales increase of 104% globally.

A rider enjoying the Energica Experia, Energica’s newest addition to their trifefcta and their first adventure bike. Media sourced from EMC.

That also translates to a five-fold YOY sales increase for our dear Land of the Free, if you can believe it – and to celebrate, the brand’s now in a slew of new markets: Australia, Eastern Europe, Portugal, Paskistan, and Nepal, with 95 dealers worldwide, 25 of which are based out of the U.S.

Wow.

Energica’s 2022 lineup. Media sourced from RRW.

Perhaps the most impressive lean in recent endeavors is Energica Inside, a business unit designed to ‘help other manufacturers employ Energica’s powertrains in their own electric vehicles designed for land, air, and sea transportation.’

With Energica sharing her record-breaking electric findings to the good motorcycle industry (and beyond), as well as bypassing current microchip shortages and dropping out of MotoE to tackle the next chapter in the brand’s history – all of this points to Energica Week 2022,and we look forward to seeing what the event will hold for you and me.

Energica’s Ego. Media sourced from Asphalt & Rubber.

