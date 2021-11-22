Drag Race: Ducati Panigale V4 S vs. Porsche GT2 RS in Three-Round Challenge

I love my job.

AutoEvolution has just covered a quarter-mile drag race between a Ducati Panigale V4 S and a Porsche GT2 RS. Who do you think won?

We’ve seen a few cars coming out of the woodwork to exhibit a scary amount of power – but despite the list of muscle cars, supercars and hypercars out there, it’s been tough to beat the ever-ready torque of a two-wheeled beastie.

Eight years ago, RideApart covered a Mclaren P1 with 903 bhp that was able to beat a five-year-old Suzuki GSX-R1000, and we’d heard of the Nissan GT-R (950 PS) sporting some similarly nice figures when it comes to trumping two-wheels…

Of course, the report on the McLaren P1 also showed the car’s power/weight ratio of 0.29 hp/lb to be “absolutely trashed” by that of a Ducati 1199 Panigale R (202 hp/414 lb. curb weight, with a ratio of 0.49 hp/lb) and barely licking the toes of a KTM 1290 Super Duke R (0.24 lb.-ft./lb.) – but let’s try to cater to the cagers for one measly article, shall we?

Here are the specs:

ENGINE

Twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine

HORSEPOWER

690 hp

TORQUE

553 lb-ft (750 Nm)

WEIGHT

3,240 lbs (1,470 kg)

ENGINE

1,103cc V4 engine

HORSEPOWER

211hp

TORQUE

91 lb-ft (124 Nm) of torque

WEIGHT

430 lbs (195 kg)

We’re dealing with an auto that sports a pricetag nearly ten times that of the Ducati – and apart from the Nissan GTR (950 PS), the boys over at Daniel Abt’s page have yet to find anything that beats Team Red’s Two-wheeled Italian beauty.

Round 1

0-100 in 3.63s, pulling ahead at the start.

Quarter mile in 11.05s

Top Speed

221.21 km/h

0-100 in 3.76s

Quarter mile in 10.62s

Top Speed

229.11 km/h

Winner: Ducati Panigale V4 S

Round 2

0-100 in 3.40s

Quarter mile in 10.82s

Top Speed

221.67 km/h

0-100 in 3.63s

Quarter mile in 10.41s

Top Speed

239.29 km/h

Winner: Ducati Panigale V4 S

Round 3

0-100 in 3.19s, pulling ahead at the start

Quarter mile in 10.63s

Top Speed

221.02 km/h

0-100 in 3.60s

Quarter mile in 10.42s

Top Speed

239.16 km/h

Winner: Ducati Panigale V4 S

We tried. Catering is not our strong suit.

Suffice it to say that the “Fliegender Start” (running Start) round blew the pants off the Porsche…not that we’re complaining.

What do you think? Drop a comment below – we love to hear from you, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.