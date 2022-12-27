Ducati: Ready 4 Red Returns in 2023

Ever wanted to swing a leg over the best of Ducati’s latest?

You’re in luck – Ducati’s Ready 4 Red evening experience is back just in time for 2023’s seasonal lineup refresh.

Fancy a look at the new adventure-worthy Multistrada V4 from Episode 3 of Ducati’s 2023 World Premiere – or perhaps the supersport hooner 2023 Panigale V4 R?

Ducati’s Ready 4 Red tour is back! Media sourced from Ducati.

Here’s the place to try them out – along with other refreshed models like the New Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S/SP2, the iconic 2023 Diavel V4, and Ducati’s New Scrambler Range.

Wait times shouldn’t be too long; with January 17th slotted as the kick-off day for the event, Ducatisti from across the country will be able to enjoy antipasti, refreshments, and music to accompany that clickable red, eye candy – all until March 18th, so keep a beady eye open for when the tour hits close to home!

Here’s a list of the tour stops for 2023:

January 17: San Francisco, CA | The Pearl

January 20: Los Angeles, CA | Bike Shed

January 24: San Diego, CA | BRICK

January 27: Phoenix, AZ | The Clayton House

February 1: Houston, TX | TBA

February 3: Dallas, TX | AMS Ducati Dallas

February 7: Nashville, TN | 14TENN

February 10: Orlando, FL | Sanford

February 15: Tampa, FL | Ducati Tampa Bay

February 16: Miami, FL | Ducati Miami

February 23: NYC, NY | Canoe Studios

February 25: Boston, MA | Garage B

February 28: Philly, PA | 23rd Street Armory

March 2: Cleveland, OH | Ducati Cleveland

March 4: Chicago, IL | City Hall

March 9: Denver, CO | Asterisk

March 15: Seattle, WA | 101

March 18: Portland, OR | MotoCorsa

What machine would you like to swing a leg over?

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think; stay tuned for updates, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.