Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··2 min read

Ducati: Ready 4 Red Returns in 2023

Ducati's Ready 4 Red tour is back! Media sourced from Ducati.
Ducati's Ready 4 Red tour is back! Media sourced from Ducati.

Ever wanted to swing a leg over the best of Ducati’s latest? 

You’re in luck – Ducati’s Ready 4 Red evening experience is back just in time for 2023’s seasonal lineup refresh. 

Fancy a look at the new adventure-worthy Multistrada V4 from Episode 3 of Ducati’s 2023 World Premiere – or perhaps the supersport hooner 2023 Panigale V4 R?

Ducati's Ready 4 Red tour is back! Media sourced from Ducati.
Ducati’s Ready 4 Red tour is back! Media sourced from Ducati.

Here’s the place to try them out – along with other refreshed models like the New Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S/SP2, the iconic 2023 Diavel V4, and Ducati’s New Scrambler Range

Wait times shouldn’t be too long; with January 17th slotted as the kick-off day for the event, Ducatisti from across the country will be able to enjoy antipasti, refreshments, and music to accompany that clickable red, eye candy – all until March 18th, so keep a beady eye open for when the tour hits close to home! 

Ducati's Ready 4 Red tour is back! Media sourced from Ducati.
Ducati’s Ready 4 Red tour is back! Media sourced from Ducati.

Here’s a list of the tour stops for 2023: 

January 17: San Francisco, CA | The Pearl

January 20: Los Angeles, CA | Bike Shed

January 24: San Diego, CA | BRICK

January 27: Phoenix, AZ | The Clayton House

February 1: Houston, TX | TBA

February 3: Dallas, TX | AMS Ducati Dallas

February 7: Nashville, TN | 14TENN

February 10: Orlando, FL | Sanford

February 15: Tampa, FL | Ducati Tampa Bay

February 16: Miami, FL | Ducati Miami

February 23: NYC, NY | Canoe Studios

February 25: Boston, MA | Garage B

See also

February 28: Philly, PA | 23rd Street Armory

March 2: Cleveland, OH | Ducati Cleveland

March 4: Chicago, IL | City Hall

March 9: Denver, CO | Asterisk

March 15: Seattle, WA | 101

March 18: Portland, OR | MotoCorsa

Ducati's Ready 4 Red tour is back! Media sourced from Ducati.
Ducati’s Ready 4 Red tour is back! Media sourced from Ducati.

What machine would you like to swing a leg over?

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think; stay tuned for updates, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from Ducati’s website*
Amanda Quick
Ex-homeschooler Amanda Quick spends her time managing her two businesses, digging into old bike manuals, and prepping for track days. Her love for bikes has her head stuck in the more futuristic predictions of the auto-world - and although she might raise eyebrows at the very suggestion of a ride with her cello, she loves you a little more for it. Articulate nerd with a terrible sleep schedule and a dotty love for horsepower.
Related

Leave a Reply