2023 Ducati World Première: Ep. 7, “Next Gen Freedom”

With the onset of November, we have finally received the final episode in Ducati’s 2023 World Première – and it’s an entire range of bikes ‘Scramble’-ing to take the center stage.

Ducati’s press release shows us a lightweight range of Scramblers fit for a new, retro-inspired crowd keen on air-cooled lighter machines that are easy to ride and flaunt updated electronics/quality accessories.

We start with the engine.

Ducati’s new Scrambler range, including the Scrambler Icon, the Scrambler Full Throttle, and the Scrambler Night Shift. Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

A revised, twin-cylinder, Desmodue heart shows off a weight reduction of about 5.5 lb (2.5 kg), a more malleable, compact, eight-disc clutch, and the addition of a transmission shift drum mounted on bearings.

The result is a maximum power output of 73 hp, with the push being complemented by the lighter build (8.8 lb/4 kg), redesigned swingarm, and repositioned shock absorber, all of which work with steel trellis frames.

Ducati’s new Scrambler range, including the Scrambler Icon, the Scrambler Full Throttle, and the Scrambler Night Shift. Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

Add some wide handlebars, lower the centers of gravity, chuck in new pipes and a 4.3” color TFTs with front DRLs (Daytime Riding Lights), and you’ve got a fun, smooth scoot.

Of course, you can’t talk Ducati without talking electronics; updated to this range is the obligatory Ride by Wire throttle, souped up further with ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control and two Riding Modes: Road Mode and Wet Mode, both of which can work with the potential addition of Quick Shift up/down.

Ducati’s new Scrambler range, including the Scrambler Icon, the Scrambler Full Throttle, and the Scrambler Night Shift. Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

Ducati Scrambler Icon

For the new Icon, think interchangeable tank covers, three standard color chemes (’62 Yellow, Thrilling Black and Ducati Red, with six more available for extra green), and the potential to soup everything up with matching front and rear mudguards, headlamp covers and wheel tags.

Expect the Ducati Scrambler Icon to arrive to U.S. and Canadian dealers in Spring of next year, with the following pricing:

US

MSRP $10,995 USD

Canada

MSRP of $12,995 CAD

Ducati’s new Scrambler range, including the Scrambler Icon, the Scrambler Full Throttle, and the Scrambler Night Shift. Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle

You want sporty? Get this one.

Inspired by U.S. Flat Track competitions on dirt oval track, the Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle carries the debut year of the first Ducati Scrambler on her side number plates.

Red tags on the alloy wheels accompany a homologated Termignoni silencer and more forward ergonomic for the feel of that moment back in 1962.

Expect to see the Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle sitting next spring at an MSRP of $12,195 USD (an MSRP of $14,095 CAD for our northern neighbors).

Ducati’s new Scrambler range, including the Scrambler Icon, the Scrambler Full Throttle, and the Scrambler Night Shift. Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

Naturally, a bright scheme would work for something labelled to be dark.

The Nebula Blue color scheme shows off blacked-our rims, as well as “a flat-shaped, variable-section handlebar and bar-end mirrors in café racer style.”

Naturally she’d decked out in everything above, putting her price at an MSRP of $12,195 USD/$14,095 CAD.

What do you think?

Ducati’s new Scrambler range, including the Scrambler Icon, the Scrambler Full Throttle, and the Scrambler Night Shift. Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

Be sure to let us know below; for other related news, stay connected via our newsletter, drop a comment below to start the conversation, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.