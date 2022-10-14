2023 Ducati World Première: Ep. 4, ‘This Is Racing’ with the Panigale V4 R

Ducatisti, the time has finally come.

After a slight delay, Episode 4 is finally upon us; Ducati’s new Panigale V4 R is out and about, flaunting some seriously nice specs and the potential for a buttload of carbon fiber components.

Take a look for yourself.

Episode 4 of Ducati’s 2023 World Premiere, featuring the all-new Panigale V4 R.

As per our own lineup archives, Ducati’s 2022 World Premiere Supersport – the Panigale V4 – sung to the tune of 210 hp @ 12,500 rpm, with 90.6 lb-ft of torque @ 11,000 rpm.

THIS new track terror bumps things up a notch, hitting 240.5 hp @ 15,500 rpm with the rev limit (in sixth gear) a screaming 16,500 rpm.

The above achievement – albeit only a possibility with the track setup – is made possible due to a couple of tweaks:

Revised Engine

As you might have already expected, the new Desmosedici Stradale R engine carries ideas from the Grand Prix track. These include “gun drilled” titanium connecting rods, a DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) surface treatment, and a 2% (0.04oz/5 g) lighter piston build.

The end result? A heart that boasts better performance, with lighter and easier-to-lube mechanics for seamless longevity of performance.

Ducati also worked on a more aggressive intake cam profile, with the end result showing off a lift of 0.03 inches (1 mm), complementing new variable-length horns, reduced by 0.2 inches (5 mm).

The end result? An engine that can breathe easier, with huge potential once you pair the thing with its racing exhaust.

New Performance Oil

This little bottle of magic – created by Shell in collaboration with Ducati Corse – “guarantees a 10% reduction in mechanical friction,” rendering a few extra ponies – 3.5 of them – to the yionk of choice (that means +4.5 hp at the limiter – nothing to sniff at).

Continuing with the power profile, the 2023 Panigale V4 R same gear ratios used by Ducati’s WorldSBK bikes – not a first, as the 2022 Panigale V4 S carries the same thing – but a perk nonetheless.

Expect the following improvements for each gear (compared to the previous V4 R):

first gear: +11.6%

second gear: +5.6%

sixth gear: +1.8%

Mashing everything together is a smaller, lighter dry clutch courtesy of Ducati’s time in WorldSBK, accompanied by those carbon winglets we’ve come to know and love.

For electronics, expect a package similar to 2022’s Panigale V4; that includes “a Power Mode expansion, a new “Track Evo” dashboard display, engine maps with calibration dedicated to each single gear, refinements to the Ducati Traction Control and the Ride By Wire system, and the adoption of the Engine Brake Control EVO 2 strategy, the new DQS strategy and a cooling fan control update.”

The new Panigale V4 R’s electronics dash. Media sourced from Ducati.

To match up with the tweaked engine, Ducati refined both the Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2 and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), with the option of adding Ducati Performance DTC EVO 3 software, should you be zoned in on track days.

In short, Ducati has given you the ultimate track bike; she has a pit limiter, her system is 50% more compact than her predecessor, and fully mechanical suspension adjustment accompanies the potential for extra yoink-happy fru-fru:

Akrapovič titanium complete exhaust system with a double under-seat silencer

Pit Stop accessory package

DTC EVO 3 software (as stated above)

Carbon fiber rear

Carbon fiber mudguard

Carbon fiber frame

Carbon fiber swingarm

Carbon fiber sprocket

Carbon fiber crankcase protectors

Carbon fiber front brake cooling ducts

All told, you’re looking at a base MSRP of $44,995 USD for the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R in MotoGP-derived racing livery.

That equates to exactly $52,995 CAD, with the beauty arriving by spring of 2023.

Does this looks like your next track machine?

Comment below letting us know what you think, subscribe to stay updated on the best of the latest from our good industry, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.