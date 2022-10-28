Good morning to Ducatisti across the country.

Today, we have been given a new machine courtesy of the 2023 Ducati World Première’s Episode 6 – and it’s getting big rave reviews from Ducati’s fans, one of which in whose words we find inspiration for the morning’s docket:

Mother of God, look at that thing. I should have been a poet.

2023 Ducati World Première: Ep. 6, ‘Dare to be Bold’ with the Diavel V4 – seen above. Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.Meet the all-new Ducati Diavel V4, Ducati’s popular muscle-cruiser, now post-op and proudly carrying Team Red’s beastly V4 Grantourismo as well as a new pipe to better handle the ponies, new lighting – and to top it all off, this one is 491.6lb (223kg) – 30lbs lighter than the previous generation’s offering.

Designed with a neutral riding position and naked, protein-fed aesthetic, the Diavel has always played to the delicate balance of ‘muscle’ and ‘comfort’ – a wise combo, considering the comfier cruisers out there often get stereotyped into a specific personality.

With inspiration for the Diavell sourced in muscle cars and superheroes (hence the dorito-chip shoulders), this thing transcends stereotypes to surmount them all and create its own – and it starts with those bangin’ four exhaust exits.

According to Ducati’s press release, The Diavel V4’s power portfolio has now been updated to show off 1,158cc, translating to 168hp and 93ft-lb (126Nm) of torque @ 7,500rpm, with linear power at the lower revs and 0 to 60 mph (100 km/h) in less than 3 seconds.

Naturally, Ducati kept the generous 240/45 rear tire, with the addition of signature full LED front and rear light clusters and turn signals to add to the visuals – ooh, and here’s a perk; this Diavel will continue to have low-operating costs, thanks to the extended cylinder deactivation system, with maintenance logged at 37,000 mile (60,000km) intervals for the Diavel V4.

This means the bike’s new heart will be able to operate either as a twin-cylinder or as a four-cylinder, “with an imperceptible transition due to its gradualness.”

For a musician like myself, this is fantastic; it means I can choose between the throaty grumble of a twin engine, or the higher frequencies of the inline-four.

For additional accoutrements, we’re told Ducati dressed this Diavel with “[an] inverted 2 in (50 mm) fork and a cantilever-pattern shock absorber, both fully adjustable.”

Longer suspension (by 0.6”/15mm) rides on Brembo Stylema® calipers and dual 13 in (330 mm) front discs – and these units are no joke, either; peak deceleration values show up at a max of 37.7 ft (11.5 m)/s2.

That’s racebike material.

Of course, we wouldn’t be going anywhere without Ducati’s reputation for advanced tech on the line – and they certainly didn’t hold back with this model.

Three Power Modes and four Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and the new Wet Mode), complement the riding aids such as Ducati Traction Control (in Cornering version), ABS Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control, on top of the obligatory Cruise Control (can’t have a cruiser without it), Launch Control and Ducati Quick Shift (up and down).

Everything runs through backlit controls on the handlebars and a new 5” color TFT dashboard, “which also offers Bluetooth connectivity to pair your smartphone for calling, text messaging and music, or use the Turn-by-turn navigation system (available as an accessory) via the Ducati Link App.”

Expect to see the Diavel V4 – complete with the 31-inch seat height – in classic Ducati Red/Thrilling Black in U.S. and Canadian dealerships beginning in Spring 2023.

U.S. Pricing:

MSRP of $26,695 in Ducati Red color

MSRP of $26,995 for Thrilling Black

Canadian Pricing:

MSRP of $30,795 CAD in Ducati Red color

MSRP of $31,095 CAD for Thrilling Black

