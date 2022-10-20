2023 Ducati World Première: Ep. 5, The ‘Fight Formula’ Evolution

They’re finally here!

Episode 5 of Ducati’s 2023 Ducati World Première has just dropped – and Ducatisti have just gotten not one, but an entire range of stripped descendants of the Panigale V4.

‘Fight Formula’ is simply a term defined by Ducati to describe the Streetfighter herself; a Panigale, bereft of her bodywork, with a lighter weight, wider handlebars, a complete electronic package, biplane wings and the same, iconic Desmosedici Stradale engine(via Ducati).

In line with the Panigale’s very recent updates (see 2023 Ducati World Première: Ep. 4, ‘This Is Racing’ with the Panigale V4 R), Ducati’s also evolved the ‘Fight Formula,’ giving us a new chassis arrangement, updated electronics, new performance tweaks to the Stradale heart (new torque curves are always welcome), and a couple of new Ride Modes.

Streetfighter V4

Ducati’s new Streetfighter range, showing off the new Streetfighter V4, V4S and V4SP models. Media sourced from Ducati’s relevant press release.

From her birth in 2020 to the present day, the Ducati Streetfighter name has set new standards in the super sports naked segment of our good industry – and today’s debutante is no different.

The new 2023 Streetfighter V4 boasts a weight of 392lbs (178kg) to complement the yoink-happy 208hp Desmosedici Stradale engine and new 4.5-gallon gas tank size.

But less talk more on that gorgeous heart.

The Stradale shows off four engine delivery strategies: Full, High, Medium, and Low. While the other strategies have been tweaked for the new model year and were present in previous models, ‘Low’ is new, and was “designed for riding on low-grip surfaces, limiting the maximum power of the bike to 165 hp and offering a softer and more manageable throttle response” (per the recent Ducati press release on the matter).

The bike’s dash is now easier to read, too; like the advancements of the new Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4’s graphics have been streamlined for better rider access (and by the way, that includes the Panigale’s new ‘Track Evo’ display mode, a carryover from Ducati’s time at MotoGP).

A ‘revised calibration to match the larger diameter of the silencer outlet’ has also been added to cut down on exhaust back pressure, with a clutch cover (same as on the Panigale V4) not on the right side “to mount the dry clutch and the clutch cover protection easily.”

The machine’s Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) has been tweaked a bit, too; In partial throttle shifting, we’re told “the strategy acts both through an injection cut and a reduction of ignition advance, making shifting smoother on roads” – whereas full throttle shifting (typical of track use) shows off “more stability to the bike and more consistency, therefore reducing lap times.”

Add to all of this Öhlins suspension (NIX30 upside-down 43 mm fork and TTX36 shock absorber) with SmartEC 2.0 interface, and a .16 in (4 mm) higher swingarm pivot, and you’ve got a bike that not only handles better but rides like a dream.

Streetfighter V4 S/SP2

If you like the idea of a naked Panigale traipsing about the local straightaways, why not go full blast and get an S/SP2?

On top of all of the perks of the above V4, for the Sport/Sport Production variants you’ll be getting a new Wet Riding Mode, with the addition of a 3.7lb lighter, lithium-ion battery for upgraded performance and weight, rolling on Marchesini rims (forged in aluminum alloy) with reduction of unsprung weight being the primary improvement.

For the SP, you’re also getting Brembo Stylema R® front brake calipers, 5 split-spoke carbon rims, (3.1lbs / 1.4kg lighter), the iconic STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, adjustable machined aluminum foot-pegs, carbon front mudguard, a carbon clutch cover, and block-off covers for removing the license plate holder and mirrors.

The Streetfighter V4, Streetfighter V4 S, and Streetfighter SP models will be available in the U.S. and Canadian dealerships starting in Spring 2023, with the relevant price points per color scheme:

2023Streetfighter V4

‘Ducati Red’ – MSRP of $22,095

2023 Streetfighter V4 S

‘Ducati Red’ – MSRP of $27,595

‘Grey and Nero’ – MSRP of $27,795

2023 Streetfighter SP2

‘Winter Test Livery’ – MSRP of $37,995

What do you think?

Comment down below, subscribe for updates to all future episodes of the 2023 Ducati World Première, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.