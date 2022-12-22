Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

Ducati Desert X Beats Out Multistrada V4 S

Featuring the Top 2022 Bikes in AMCN's ‘Motorcycle of the Year’ (MOTY) Awards

Ducati's DesertX. Media sourced from CycleWorld.
Around the world, platforms are swinging a leg over the favorite bikes of 2022, ranking big-bore, supersport, and ADV-inclined machines from best to worst – and apparently, AMCN’s ‘Motorcycle of the Year’ (MOTY) is none other than Ducati’s new off-roading aficionado. 

The reason for the choice? It appears our industry’s hype for more versatile scoots isn’t a bunch of baloney; the Desert X’s capabilities (both off-road and on-road) impressed the AMCN team – especially considering the bike’s Dakar-inspired styling and aggressive aesthetics had many believing this bike was a one-trick pony. 

“…simply labeling [the Ducati Desert X] an off-road bike is selling it way short,” concurs AMCN

Ducati's DesertX. Media sourced from CycleWorld.
“While there are two off-road ride modes (Rally and Enduro), there are also four on-road ride modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet) which ensure the DesertX is more of an all-rounder than its Dakar-inspired styling might suggest..and its bloody great fun to ride over just about any surface.”

Second place was the obligatory Yamaha MT-10…followed closely by the surprise single-cylinder supersport of the list, KTM’s RC 390

Ducati's DesertX. Media sourced from CycleWorld.
Here are the other bikes in order: 

Husqvarna’s Norden 901

CFMoto 800MT Touring

Suzuki’s beloved GSX-S1000GT

Honda NT1100 DCT

Benelli’s Leoncino 800 round out the latter end of the docket, leaving us to wonder: What’s in store for 2023’s lists?

Do you agree with this order? Are there any bikes you’d add to the list, and why?

Be sure to stay tuned, drop a comment below, support AMCN by checking out their page, and as always – stay safe on the twisties!

*Media sourced from Cycle World and AMCN*