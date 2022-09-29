2023 Ducati World Première: Episode 3, ‘Unlock Earth’ with the Multistrada V4 Rally

Back in 2003, Ducati launched their first adventure bike, christened the Multistrada.

Now, with an extra 19 years under their belt and a booming ADV industry, Ducati has launched Episode 3 of their 2023 World Première with a revised variant they’re dubbing the Multistrada V4 Rally – and if the episode’s scenic Kenyan scoots past elephants and diverse topographies wasn’t enough of a hint, the specs prove that this machine could very well conquer the ‘Big Bore Adventure Shootout’ of last year.

Ducati’s all-new 2023 Multistrada V4 Rally. Media sourced from Ducati.

Ducati’s press release tells us that the 2023 Multistrada V4 Rally is the first production motorcycle to carry a new bit of tech: An extended cylinder deactivation strategy present in all ride modes “turn[s] off the rear cylinder bank of the V4 Granturismo, even while on the move…to the benefit of fuel consumption and emissions” – and all while sporting better range (a 7.9-gal fuel tank), longer suspension (7.9”), higher ground clearance (9.3”), and a swanky Enduro Riding Mode with dedicated Power Mode.

“As with the entire Multistrada V4 family, performance (170 hp), reliability and maintenance costs (intervals every 37,000 mi and Oil Service every 9,000 mi/24 months) are class leading,” states the press release.

As always, Ducati’s tech takes the spotlight; the Multistrada V4 was the first bike in the world to sport both Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), so it makes sense Team Red would pile on extra things like the new Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution (DSSE), which has been tweaked for better control, and Auto Leveling, which keeps your machine consistently balanced regardless of luggage/passengers.

The previous year’s Multistrada V4 S’s Minimum Preload function is now also joined by ‘Easy Lift,’ a bit of tech that, “opens the suspension hydraulics at key ON and reduces the effort required to lift the motorcycle from the side stand, thanks to the compress ion of the fork and shock absorber.”

All of this is complemented by the sturdy 1,158cc V4 Granturismo heart capable of delivering 170hp @ 10,750rpm and 89ft-lb of yank @ 8,750rpm; in short, Ducati is holding to their objective of making their bikes as easy-to-ride as possible, without sacrificing the comfy factor.

Expect the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally to hit US & Canada dealerships from May 2023, with the following MRSPs available:

Ducati Red

$31,495 USD / $34,395 CAD

Brushed Aluminum & Matte Black

$31,995 USD / $34,995 CAD

Stay tuned for updates as we continue through the Ducati World Première; we’ll drop a list below of the completed episodes for your easy perusal, so stick around, check out other news on the best of the latest here in the motorcycling industry proper, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

