Deals We Love This Week: Airbag Gear Up to 60% Off

Air Bag Gear Is Safe and Now On Sale

I try my best to keep an eye out for the best gear deals every week. This week, you’re looking at some seriously good gear and gear technology going on sale. What is it? Airbag gear! Airbag vests and jackets can have a dramatic impact on your safety in lower-speed crashes, and now you can get this type of gear for less. While not every piece of airbag gear at Revzilla is marked down, you’ll be happy to know that the offerings below has some good discounts.

Alpinestars Tech Air Street Vest

Regular Price: $1,149.95, Sale Price: $799.95 (30% Off)

The Alpinestars Tech Air Street Vest provides state-of-the-art technology with a tether-free airbag protection system. This vest is next-level. The vest features a CE-level 2 back protector, a gyroscope and an accelerometer to detect a crash and a small lithium-ion battery to power the vest that’s good for 25 hours of use when fully charged. Right now, the vest is 30 percent off, which will save you about $350.

Helite Turtle Airbag Vest

Regular Price: $659.00, Sale Price: $559.00 (15% Off)

If the Alpinestars fancy electronic vest doesn’t do it for you, then maybe the Helite Turtle Airbag Vest is more your style. This vest has a mechanical trigger that can deploy the CE approved airbag in 0.1 seconds. The vest features 600D textile construction, mesh interior, adjustable side straps, and a CO2 cartridge is included. The vest is currently 15 percent off, which will save you $100.

Dainese Misano D-Air Perforated Jacket

Regular Price: $1,699.95, Sale Price: $679.98 (60% Off)

The Dainese Misano D-Air Perforated Jacket adds the exclusive D-Air system to a fantastic sporty leather jacket. The airbag system can deploy in a mere 15 milliseconds. The jacket uses three accelerometers, three gyroscopes, and GPS to make all that happen. The jacket also comes with all of the passive protection you’d expect to find from a good Dainese jacket. The jacket is currently 60 percent off, which means you’ll save about $1,097.

Merlin Universal Airbag

Regular Price: $499.00, Sale Price: $299.00 (40% Off)

The Merlin Universal Airbag allows you to add airbag protection to any motorcycle jacket. It fits over any motorcycle jacket. The airbag system is a mechanically-triggered one that can inflate in 80 milliseconds. It’s 6.5 more effective than a level 2 back protector. The airbag vest is currently 40 percent off and that means, you’ll save about $200.

Dainese Cyclone D-Air Jacket

Regular Price: $1,999.95, Sale Price: $1,399.97 (30% Off)

Dainese is really making the most of its D-Air technology The Dainese D-Air Cyclone Jacket is a perfect example. The jacket features the D-Air airbag with three accelerometers and gyroscopes and a lithium polymer battery that makes it good for 8-hours. The jacket also is top-quality. With the 30 percent off you get right now, you’ll save around a whopping $600, too.