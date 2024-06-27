Deal of the Week: RevZilla’s 4th of July Sale

Independence Day is almost upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by gearing up to enjoy the ultimate solo sport that is motorcycling? That’s not a knock at riding two-up or in a group, by the way—the joke just doesn’t work otherwise.

Anyway, RevZilla’s kicked off their 4th of July sale a bit early this year, and you get to benefit! Here’s a list of our favorite items on sale now, and you can click here to see the whole shabang.

Sedici Federico 2 Mesh Jacket (Green)

Regular Price: $159.99, Sale Price: $99.99 (38% Off)

A 600D chassis with mesh panels for airflow gives this jacket plenty of grit while guaranteeing that it’ll also keep you cool on hotter riding days. You get CE 2 shoulder and elbow armor as well, so there’s plenty of protection to be had here.

Sedici Garda WP Jacket (Sand/Black)

Regular Price: $249.99, Sale Price: $149.99 (40% Off)

If you’d rather have something waterproof to help you weather the occasional downpour, Sedici’s got another option for you. This one sports 600D laminated textile to keep the rain off, but also has 1200D reinforcements at key impact areas—along with CE armor in the elbows and shoulders. It’s even got a carbon reflective trim to help you stay visible.

Sedici Garda WP Pants (Sand/Black)

Regular Price: $219.99, Sale Price: $119.99 (45% Off)

In case the jacket alone wasn’t enough to pique your interest, this pair of pants should seal the deal. In fact, if you’re wearing both, the sealing is literal, since they conveniently zip together. It’s made from the same waterproof 600D with 1200D reinforcements as well, plus sports CE knee armor and rubber panels to protect areas where wear and tear is more likely. You can also get a black version here.

Merlin Mahala D3O Raid Pants

Regular Price: $349.95, Sale Price: $209.97 (40% Off)

One last pair of pants to cap this week’s list off. Here, you get a tough Cordura outer with a DWR treatment to make it water-repellant, plus a breathable and moisture-wicking mesh lining. D3O Level 1 knee and hip protectors give you a buffer for your biggest and most vulnerable joints, as well.