Deal of the Week: More 4th of July Markdowns at RevZilla

The 4th of July is here—and so are some of the year’s best prices on moto gear, thanks to the RevZilla team. This week, we’re focusing on accessories like gloves and shoes. Browse all riding gear on sale, or keep reading for our picks.

Dainese Blackjack Gloves

Regular Price: $99.95, Sale Price: $79.96 (20% Off)

The Blackjack gloves from Dainese have a cool retro look that harkens back to the golden age of motorcycling, but they’re also surprisingly comfortable. That’s because they’re made from soft but tough goatskin leather. You get leather palm reinforcements as well, just in case you end up high-fiving the pavement.

REV’IT Cassini H2O Gloves

Regular Price: $99.99 Sale Price: $79.99 (20% Off)

PU coated fabric makes up the majority of these breathable waterproof short-cuff gloves, but you also get a goatskin-reinforced palm to help soak up scrapes if needed. 3M fleece on the inside provides insulation for your chillier riding days, as well—while elastic inserts help ensure a perfect fit every time.

Dainese X-Ride Gloves

Regular Price: $209.95, Sale Price: $104.95 (50% Off)

Knuckle protectors designed by mapping impacts from MotoGP riders give these highly-technical gloves maximum protection for your hands. A built-in DCP system helps prevent injuries from twisting in a fall, as well. Those are just some of the reasons these short-cuff gloves have a Category II safety rating.

Merlin Ether Boots

Regular Price: $289.95, Sale Price: $173.97 (50% Off)

A full-grain cowhide upper is backed up here by a waterproof triple liner and CE approved footbed. It’s easy to plant your heels in these—or put ’em up on your highway pegs if you prefer to show ’em off.

TCX X-Helium Boots

Regular Price: $319.99, Sale Price: $191.99 (40% Off)

Want boots that will help protect against peg strikes as well as impact damage and twisted ankles? These are just what the doctor ordered. They come with padded front and ankle areas, PU heel, ankle, and toe guards, and a whole host of other protective features.