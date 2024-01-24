BMW Motorrad Logs Best Sales Ever

|
BMW’s just released their sales stats, and 2023 has been their best year ever.
Our good Bavarians have been celebrating some impressive sales results for their brand-spankin’ new BMW R1300 GS – but did you know that the success of that one bike has now carried over to an entire year of record-breaking sales?
BMW’s FY2023 Sales Breakdown
According to BMW’s press release, 209,257 bikes were sold in 2023, with 116,012 of those machines going home to the number one country to buy Bavarian bikes: Europe.
Here are the sales results broken up in order of percentage and country (the ones BMW gave us, at any rate):
BMW FY2023 Global Sales
Global: 209,257
Europe: 116,012
Asia: 47,061
South America: 21,194
What was BMW’s most successful range for 2023?
Naturally, our good Bavarians did some extra calculating to check on popularity ratings for their machines – and for 2023, the hype bikes of the year were none other than BMW’s GS range.
Here are some numbers recorded for BMW’s GS family in 2023:
BMW FY2023 GS Range Sales
R 1250 GS / Adventure: ~56,007 (figure estimated to be around 56,000)
R 1300 GS: 4,528
Total GS Sales for FY2023: 60,535
How were BMW’s FY2023 EV sales?
Understandably, BMW’s electric motorcycle sales did exceedingly well, thanks to strategic positioning in more urban-centric markets.
Apparently, the company sold more of their new CE 04’s than expected, racking up a nice +44% of extra sales for 2023 alone.
Even BMW’s C 400 GT and C 400 X scooters did well, showing off a nice +17.9% uptick in sales with 20,460 units rolling out to happy customers.
A successful year indeed.
What does BMW’s Head have to say about this year’s sales?
With continual brand expansion into new markets, Markus Flasch feels fully stable going into 2024:
– Markus Flasch, BMW Head (BMW Motorrad)
Bottom line, big congrats to BMW for making the best sales book in the history of the brand!
What do you think of BMW’s 2023 sales successes?