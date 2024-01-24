BMW Motorrad Logs Best Sales Ever

BMW records best annual motorcycle sales in the brand’s history

EV sector did better than anticipated (+44%)

BMW’s GS range was super popular, thanks also in part to the arrival of the R 1300 GS

Europe recorded as the top country for BMW bike sales

BMW’s just released their sales stats, and 2023 has been their best year ever.

Our good Bavarians have been celebrating some impressive sales results for their brand-spankin’ new BMW R1300 GS – but did you know that the success of that one bike has now carried over to an entire year of record-breaking sales?

A view of BMW’s F 800 GS, F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure. Media provided by BMW.

BMW’s FY2023 Sales Breakdown

According to BMW’s press release, 209,257 bikes were sold in 2023, with 116,012 of those machines going home to the number one country to buy Bavarian bikes: Europe.

Here are the sales results broken up in order of percentage and country (the ones BMW gave us, at any rate):

BMW FY2023 Global Sales Global: 209,257 Europe: 116,012 Germany: 24,176

France: 21,668

Italy: 16,179

Spain: 12,716

Eastern Europe: 6,000 Asia: 47,061 China: 15,832

India:8,768 South America: 21,194 Brazil: 14,106

Mexico: 7,088

BMW’s all-new F 900 GS Adventure. Media provided by BMW Motorrad.

What was BMW’s most successful range for 2023?

Naturally, our good Bavarians did some extra calculating to check on popularity ratings for their machines – and for 2023, the hype bikes of the year were none other than BMW’s GS range.

Here are some numbers recorded for BMW’s GS family in 2023:

BMW FY2023 GS Range Sales R 1250 GS / Adventure: ~56,007 (figure estimated to be around 56,000) R 1300 GS: 4,528 Total GS Sales for FY2023: 60,535

BMw’s CE 04. Media provided by BMW.

How were BMW’s FY2023 EV sales?

Understandably, BMW’s electric motorcycle sales did exceedingly well, thanks to strategic positioning in more urban-centric markets.

Apparently, the company sold more of their new CE 04’s than expected, racking up a nice +44% of extra sales for 2023 alone.

Even BMW’s C 400 GT and C 400 X scooters did well, showing off a nice +17.9% uptick in sales with 20,460 units rolling out to happy customers.

A successful year indeed.

Markus Flasch, Head of BMW Motorrad Media provided by BMW Blog.

What does BMW’s Head have to say about this year’s sales?

With continual brand expansion into new markets, Markus Flasch feels fully stable going into 2024:

BMW Motorrad remains the world’s number one in the premium motorcycle and scooter segment and once again demonstrates the brand’s successful strategic orientation. Based on [innovation leadership, our highly attractive product range and our strong brand], [BMW Motorrad’s market leadership] is ideally positioned and I am very confident about the year 2024.” – Markus Flasch, BMW Head ( BMW Motorrad )

Bottom line, big congrats to BMW for making the best sales book in the history of the brand!

What do you think of BMW’s 2023 sales successes?