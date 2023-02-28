2023 BMW CE 04 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW CE 04 Combines Power And Comfort

The 2023 BMW CE 04 is an electric scooter designed for urban commuting and the only electric scooter in BMW’s lineup this year . It has a range of up to 80 miles and a top speed of 75 miles per hour. The CE 04 has a sleek, modern design and a low center of gravity, which makes it easy to handle in city traffic. It features a large 10.25-inch color display that shows important information such as speed, battery level, and navigation. The CE 04 also has a connected app that allows riders to access additional features such as route planning and remote locking. In addition, it has a fast-charging system that can charge the battery to 80% in just 60 minutes.

Considering it’s a scooter, you have to expect the usual ease of use and storage options and there’s no surprise here. With multiple storage options including a side loading compartment with lighting, it’s the perfect companion for quick trips to the store. The conveniences don’t stop there if you opt for the many accessories such as heated grips, center screen and higher windscreen. With the CE 04, BMW has created an innovative and stylish electric scooter that offers a practical and eco-friendly solution for urban mobility and something that is definitely missing from the other European manufacturer’s lineup.

The 2023 BMW CE 04 starts at $11,795 USD / $15,695 CAD

Motor Type Permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor Rated capacity 20 hp Maximum power 42 hp at 4,900 rpm Max. torque 45.7 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm Performance/consumption Maximum speed 75 mph (electronically limited) Acceleration 2.6 s from 0 – 50 km/h (31.1 mph) Range according to WMTC Approximately 80 mi Recuperation Automatic recuperation in overrun mode CHASSIS Suspension Front Single-bridge telescopic forks with 110 mm spring travel Suspension Rear Single-sided swing arm/directly hinged suspension strut with 92 mm spring travel Brakes Front Double disc brake 265 mm (4 piston fixed caliper) Brakes Rear Single disc brake 265 mm (1 piston floating caliper) Tires Front 120/70 R15 Tires Rear 160/60 R15 Fuel Tank Capacity Color Avantgarde ABS BMW Motorrad ABS ELECTRICAL Traction battery Traction storage with high-voltage technology integrated into the vehicle underbody, 8.9/8.5kWh (gross/net) (8.9/6.2 kWh, 11 kW with optional power reduction) Battery voltage (nominal) 148 V Charging capacity 1.2 kW with integrated charger Charging power Charging cable with country-specific power plug Charging time with optional quick charge capability Approx. 1h:40min for 0-100% and approx. 1h:05min for 0-80% @ 30A / 230V / 6.9 kW Standard charging time Approx. 4h:20min for 0-100% and approx. 3h:30min for 0-80% @ 10A / 230V / 2.3 kW Secondary battery 12 V / 5 Ah Alternator DC/DC converter with 500 watts that has been integrated into the charger DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2,285 mm (90″) Overall Width 855 mm (33.7″) Overall Height 1,150 mm (45.3″) Wheelbase 60.1″ Castor Seat Height 780 mm (30 .7″) (800 mm with optional comfort seat) ( 31.5″) Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 231 kg (509 lbs) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 BMW CE 04 Features

Stylish decorative sticker sets Lend your BMW CE 04 an additional, individual touch with the optional sticker set for trim panels and the disc wheel.



Large TFT color display The standard 10.25” TFT color display offering a perfect view of all vital vehicle data and BMW Motorrad Connectivity services.



Electric drivetrain Fully electric, efficient and featuring a toothed-belt drive. That’s how you silently whizz through big cities.



Practical storage compartment Thanks to the practical Side Loading compartment with integrated lighting you can quickly and safely stow away a helmet and charging cable.



Iconic light design Tried-and-tested motorcycling technology: LED lighting ring and the optional adaptive headlight help provide more convenience and confidence.



Striking disc wheel The disc wheels consistently integrate into the minimalistic overall design of the BMW CE 04.



Integrated side stand A further design highlight. Even the side stand seamlessly integrates into the design of the BMW CE 04.



