2023 BMW CE 04 [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 BMW CE 04 Combines Power And Comfort
The 2023 BMW CE 04 is an electric scooter designed for urban commuting and the only electric scooter in BMW’s lineup this year . It has a range of up to 80 miles and a top speed of 75 miles per hour. The CE 04 has a sleek, modern design and a low center of gravity, which makes it easy to handle in city traffic. It features a large 10.25-inch color display that shows important information such as speed, battery level, and navigation. The CE 04 also has a connected app that allows riders to access additional features such as route planning and remote locking. In addition, it has a fast-charging system that can charge the battery to 80% in just 60 minutes.
Considering it’s a scooter, you have to expect the usual ease of use and storage options and there’s no surprise here. With multiple storage options including a side loading compartment with lighting, it’s the perfect companion for quick trips to the store. The conveniences don’t stop there if you opt for the many accessories such as heated grips, center screen and higher windscreen. With the CE 04, BMW has created an innovative and stylish electric scooter that offers a practical and eco-friendly solution for urban mobility and something that is definitely missing from the other European manufacturer’s lineup.
The 2023 BMW CE 04 starts at $11,795 USD / $15,695 CAD
Model Overview
- Price: $11,795 USD / $15,695 CAD
- Key Features:
- ABS/ASC
- 10.25” TFT display
- LED lighting
- 3 Riding Modes
Main Specs
- Engine: Permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor. 148 V battery
- Power: 42 horsepower
- Torque: 45.7 lb-ft
- Weight: 509 lbs (231 kgs)
- Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm)
Competitors
2023 BMW CE 04 Specifications
Motor
|Type
|Permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor
|Rated capacity
|20 hp
|Maximum power
|42 hp at 4,900 rpm
|Max. torque
|45.7 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm
Performance/consumption
|Maximum speed
|75 mph (electronically limited)
|Acceleration
|2.6 s from 0 – 50 km/h (31.1 mph)
|Range according to WMTC
|Approximately 80 mi
|Recuperation
|Automatic recuperation in overrun mode
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Single-bridge telescopic forks with 110 mm spring travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single-sided swing arm/directly hinged suspension strut with 92 mm spring travel
|Brakes Front
|Double disc brake 265 mm (4 piston fixed caliper)
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake 265 mm (1 piston floating caliper)
|Tires Front
|120/70 R15
|Tires Rear
|160/60 R15
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|Color
|Avantgarde
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad ABS
ELECTRICAL
|Traction battery
|Traction storage with high-voltage technology integrated into the vehicle underbody, 8.9/8.5kWh (gross/net) (8.9/6.2 kWh, 11 kW with optional power reduction)
|Battery voltage (nominal)
|148 V
|Charging capacity
|1.2 kW with integrated charger
|Charging power
|Charging cable with country-specific power plug
|Charging time with optional quick charge capability
Approx. 1h:40min for 0-100% and approx. 1h:05min for 0-80% @ 30A / 230V / 6.9 kW
|Standard charging time
|Approx. 4h:20min for 0-100% and approx. 3h:30min for 0-80% @ 10A / 230V / 2.3 kW
|Secondary battery
|12 V / 5 Ah
|Alternator
|DC/DC converter with 500 watts that has been integrated into the charger
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2,285 mm (90″)
|Overall Width
|855 mm (33.7″)
|Overall Height
|1,150 mm (45.3″)
|Wheelbase
|60.1″
|Castor
|Seat Height
|780 mm (30 .7″) (800 mm with optional comfort seat) ( 31.5″)
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
231 kg (509 lbs)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2023 BMW CE 04 Features
Stylish decorative sticker sets
Large TFT color display
Electric drivetrain
Practical storage compartment
Iconic light design
Striking disc wheel
Integrated side stand
2023 BMW CE 04 Photos
2023 BMW CE 04 Videos
2023 BMW CE 04 review by Revzilla:
2023 BMW CE 04 Review by Long way home: