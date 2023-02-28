Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Vince Cicone·
2023 Motorcycle Models
··5 min read

2023 BMW CE 04 [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 BMW CE 04

The 2023 BMW CE 04 Combines Power And Comfort

The 2023 BMW CE 04 is an electric scooter designed for urban commuting and the only electric scooter in BMW’s lineup this year . It has a range of up to 80 miles and a top speed of 75 miles per hour. The CE 04 has a sleek, modern design and a low center of gravity, which makes it easy to handle in city traffic. It features a large 10.25-inch color display that shows important information such as speed, battery level, and navigation. The CE 04 also has a connected app that allows riders to access additional features such as route planning and remote locking. In addition, it has a fast-charging system that can charge the battery to 80% in just 60 minutes.

Considering it’s a scooter, you have to expect the usual ease of use and storage options and there’s no surprise here.  With multiple storage options including a side loading compartment with lighting, it’s the perfect companion for quick trips to the store.  The conveniences don’t stop there if you opt for the many accessories such as heated grips, center screen and higher windscreen.  With the CE 04,  BMW has created an innovative and stylish electric scooter that offers a practical and eco-friendly solution for urban mobility and something that is definitely missing from the other European manufacturer’s lineup.

The 2023 BMW CE 04 starts at $11,795 USD / $15,695 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 BMW CE 04 in one place.

Model Overview

  • Price: $11,795 USD / $15,695 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • ABS/ASC
    • 10.25” TFT display
    • LED lighting
    • 3 Riding Modes

Main Specs

  • Engine: Permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor. 148 V battery
  • Power: 42 horsepower
  • Torque: 45.7 lb-ft
  • Weight: 509 lbs (231 kgs)
  • Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm)

2023 BMW CE 04 Specifications

From BMW

Motor
Type Permanent-magnet liquid-cooled synchronous motor
Rated capacity 20 hp
Maximum power 42 hp at 4,900 rpm
Max. torque 45.7 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm

Performance/consumption
Maximum speed 75 mph (electronically limited)
Acceleration 2.6 s from 0 – 50 km/h (31.1 mph)
Range according to WMTC Approximately 80 mi
Recuperation Automatic recuperation in overrun mode

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Single-bridge telescopic forks with 110 mm spring travel
Suspension Rear Single-sided swing arm/directly hinged suspension strut with 92 mm spring travel
Brakes Front Double disc brake 265 mm (4 piston fixed caliper)
Brakes Rear Single disc brake 265 mm (1 piston floating caliper)
Tires Front 120/70 R15
Tires Rear 160/60 R15
Fuel Tank Capacity
Color Avantgarde
ABS BMW Motorrad ABS

ELECTRICAL
Traction battery Traction storage with high-voltage technology integrated into the vehicle underbody, 8.9/8.5kWh (gross/net) (8.9/6.2 kWh, 11 kW with optional power reduction)
Battery voltage (nominal) 148 V
Charging capacity 1.2 kW with integrated charger
Charging power Charging cable with country-specific power plug
Charging time with optional quick charge capability

Approx. 1h:40min for 0-100% and approx. 1h:05min for 0-80% @ 30A / 230V / 6.9 kW
Standard charging time Approx. 4h:20min for 0-100% and approx. 3h:30min for 0-80% @ 10A / 230V / 2.3 kW
Secondary battery 12 V / 5 Ah
Alternator DC/DC converter with 500 watts that has been integrated into the charger

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 2,285 mm (90″)
Overall Width 855 mm (33.7″)
Overall Height 1,150 mm (45.3″)
Wheelbase 60.1″
Castor
Seat Height 780 mm (30 .7″) (800 mm with optional comfort seat) ( 31.5″)
Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
231 kg (509 lbs)

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2023 BMW CE 04 Features

Stylish decorative sticker sets

Lend your BMW CE 04 an additional, individual touch with the optional sticker set for trim panels and the disc wheel.

Large TFT color display

The standard 10.25” TFT color display offering a perfect view of all vital vehicle data and BMW Motorrad Connectivity services.

Electric drivetrain

Fully electric, efficient and featuring a toothed-belt drive. That’s how you silently whizz through big cities.

Practical storage compartment

Thanks to the practical Side Loading compartment with integrated lighting you can quickly and safely stow away a helmet and charging cable.

Iconic light design

Tried-and-tested motorcycling technology: LED lighting ring and the optional  adaptive headlight help provide more convenience and confidence.

Striking disc wheel

The disc wheels consistently integrate into the minimalistic overall design of the BMW CE 04.

Integrated side stand

A further design highlight. Even the side stand seamlessly integrates into the design of the BMW CE 04.

2023 BMW CE 04 Photos

2023 BMW CE 04 Videos

2023 BMW CE 04 review by Revzilla:

2023 BMW CE 04 Review by Long way home:

