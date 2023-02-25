The 2023 BMW R 1250 GS Continues To Impress Adventure Riders
Contents
The 2023 BMW R 1250 GS has been an icon for decades, and it continues to inspire with new features. Whether on or off road, the riding dynamics and mix of top of the line hardware and electronics makes this a do it all machine you can depend on. BMW continues to lead the European brands in this category. Much like the other 2023 BMW models they have continued to evolve and improve.
While the 1250’s engine didn’t need any changes this year, the tech package has been upgraded to include such features as full color TFT display, adaptive LED headlights, seat heating and.
Concentrating on the handling you’ll find the Telever front and paralever rear to do an admirable job of keeping things in order whether on or off road. Multiple riding modes ensure that you can master any driving situation with confidence. Whether you’re on an extended tour or off-road, the BMW R 1250 GS with its boxer engine is the perfect choice for anyone who wants BMW’s perfect blend of driving dynamics and comfort.
The GS model caters more to on-pavement and light offroad while the Adventure model is the the serious off-road enthusiasts.
The 2023 BMW R 1250 GS starts at $17,995 USD/$21,795 CAD for the base model and goes up depending on trim levels such as Adventure which starts at $20,345 USD/$24,145 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 BMW R 1250 GS in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $17,995 USD / $21,795 USD
- Key Features:
- BMW Telelever and Paralever Suspension
- Comprehensive electronics and color TFT display
- Dynamic Suspension adjustment
- Multiple ride modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1254cc air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin
- Power: 136 horsepower
- Torque: 105 lb-ft
- Weight: 549 lbs (249 kgs)
- Seat Height: 33.5 inches (850 mm)
Competitors
2023 BMW R 1250 GS / GS Adventure Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1254cc, Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam.
|Engine Power
|136 HP at 7,750 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|102.5 mm x 76 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|Fuel delivery
|Electronic intake manifold injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Max Torque
|105 lb-ft at 6,250 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation
|Transmission
|Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical gear teeth
|Drive
|Shaft Drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 1.5″ (37 mm), central spring strut
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable at handwheel
|Brakes Front
|Dual disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 12.0″ (305 mm), 4-piston radial calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 10.9″ (276 mm), double-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 R 19
|Tires Rear
|170/60 R 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.2 gallons
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Alternator
|Three-phase generator with 510 Watt nominal power
|Battery
|12 V / 11.8 Ah
|Headlight
|Full-LED headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|86.9″ (2,207 mm)
|Overall Width
|37.5″ (952.5 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.3″ (1,430 mm)
|Wheelbase
|59.6″ (1,514 mm)
|Castor
|4.0″ (100.6 mm)
|Seat Height
|33.5″ / 34.3″ (850 mm / 870 mm)
(OE lowered suspension 31.5″ / 32.3″ – 800 mm / 820 mm)
|Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled
|
549 lbs (249 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2023 BMW R 1250 GS / GS Adventure Features
LED flashing turn indicators as standard with optional Cruising Light
Handlebar risers of 30 mm
Enduro package for trips off-road
Comfortable heated seat
Due to the on-going supply situation, optional heated seats, as shown, are not currently available for this model
Adaptive headlight with LED headlight
Ride Modes Pro and ECO Modes
DTC and ABS Pro in series
2023 BMW R 1250 GS / GS Adventure Photos
2023 BMW R 1250 GS / GS Adventure Videos
2023 BMW R 1250 GS Trophy:
2023 Bmw R 1250 GS Trophy & Adventure: