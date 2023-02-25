The 2023 BMW R 1250 GS Continues To Impress Adventure Riders

The 2023 BMW R 1250 GS has been an icon for decades, and it continues to inspire with new features. Whether on or off road, the riding dynamics and mix of top of the line hardware and electronics makes this a do it all machine you can depend on. BMW continues to lead the European brands in this category. Much like the other 2023 BMW models they have continued to evolve and improve.

While the 1250’s engine didn’t need any changes this year, the tech package has been upgraded to include such features as full color TFT display, adaptive LED headlights, seat heating and.

Concentrating on the handling you’ll find the Telever front and paralever rear to do an admirable job of keeping things in order whether on or off road. Multiple riding modes ensure that you can master any driving situation with confidence. Whether you’re on an extended tour or off-road, the BMW R 1250 GS with its boxer engine is the perfect choice for anyone who wants BMW’s perfect blend of driving dynamics and comfort.

The GS model caters more to on-pavement and light offroad while the Adventure model is the the serious off-road enthusiasts.

The 2023 BMW R 1250 GS starts at $17,995 USD/$21,795 CAD for the base model and goes up depending on trim levels such as Adventure which starts at $20,345 USD/$24,145 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 BMW R 1250 GS in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $17,995 USD / $21,795 USD Key Features: BMW Telelever and Paralever Suspension Comprehensive electronics and color TFT display Dynamic Suspension adjustment Multiple ride modes

Main Specs Engine: 1254cc air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin

1254cc air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin Power: 136 horsepower

136 horsepower Torque: 105 lb-ft

105 lb-ft Weight: 549 lbs (249 kgs)

549 lbs (249 kgs) Seat Height: 33.5 inches (850 mm) Competitors KTM 1290 Super Adventure

Honda Africa Twin

2023 BMW R 1250 GS / GS Adventure Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 1254cc, Air/liquid-cooled four stroke flat twin engine, double overhead camshaft, one balance shaft and variable engine timing system BMW ShiftCam. Engine Power 136 HP at 7,750 rpm Bore x Stroke 102.5 mm x 76 mm Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Fuel delivery Electronic intake manifold injection Starter Electric Max Torque 105 lb-ft at 6,250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet clutch with an anti-hopping function, hydraulic activation Transmission Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox with helical gear teeth Drive Shaft Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front BMW Motorrad Telelever; stanchion diameter 1.5″ (37 mm), central spring strut Suspension Rear Cast aluminium single-sided swing arm with BMW Motorrad Paralever; WAD strut (travel-related damping), spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) at handwheel, rebound damping adjustable at handwheel Brakes Front Dual disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 12.0″ (305 mm), 4-piston radial calipers Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 10.9″ (276 mm), double-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 R 19 Tires Rear 170/60 R 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.2 gallons Color ELECTRICAL Alternator Three-phase generator with 510 Watt nominal power Battery 12 V / 11.8 Ah Headlight Full-LED headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86.9″ (2,207 mm) Overall Width 37.5″ (952.5 mm) Overall Height 56.3″ (1,430 mm) Wheelbase 59.6″ (1,514 mm) Castor 4.0″ (100.6 mm) Seat Height 33.5″ / 34.3″ (850 mm / 870 mm)

(OE lowered suspension 31.5″ / 32.3″ – 800 mm / 820 mm) Unladen weight, road ready, fully fueled 549 lbs (249 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2023 BMW R 1250 GS / GS Adventure Features

LED flashing turn indicators as standard with optional Cruising Light Increase visibility thanks to their strong luminosity. The Cruising Light keeps the front indicators constantly dimmed and ensures a striking appearance, especially at night and in poor visibility. (European model shown).



Handlebar risers of 30 mm Ensure a relaxed posture and give you much more control when riding standing up.



Enduro package for trips off-road Less road, more fun: Engine protection bar, sports suspension, handlebar risers and off-road tires invite you to explore routes way off the beaten track.



Comfortable heated seat Easily adjustable to several levels, it provides you and your passenger with comfortable warmth in low temperatures and on long tours.

Due to the on-going supply situation, optional heated seats, as shown, are not currently available for this model



Adaptive headlight with LED headlight Enables the best possible illumination of the inner curve area.



Ride Modes Pro and ECO Modes Fun at the touch of a button: The Ride Modes Pro are adapted to different riding styles and give you even more control over your bike with features such as the new dynamic engine brake control. The new ECO Mode in series gets the most out of every full fuel tank.



DTC and ABS Pro in series Enable precise handling in every riding situation: ABS Pro stabilizes the bike when braking in a heel angle. DTC prevents the rear wheel from spinning on surfaces with little grip.



2023 BMW R 1250 GS / GS Adventure Photos

2023 BMW R 1250 GS / GS Adventure Videos

2023 BMW R 1250 GS Trophy:

2023 Bmw R 1250 GS Trophy & Adventure: