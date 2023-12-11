Bike Of The Day: 2016 Harley-Davidson Roadster XL1200CX ‘JT26 Rascal’

The ‘JT26 Rascal’ is a unique custom build inspired by Warr’s Harley-Davidson’s second consecutive UK and Ireland championship-winning bike, the ‘Rascal Racer,’ in the annual Battle of the Kings build-off.

This custom creation was designed by Charlie Stockwell of Stockwell Design, who serves as the Head of Design and Custom at Warr’s Harley-Davidson custom department, King’s Road Customs, showcasing the full potential of the top-of-the-range Sportster XL1200 Roadster model.

The exterior design by Image Design Custom, drew inspiration from the Rothmans Racing/Honda Racing Corporation NSR500s of the 1980s and 90s. Additionally, the livery reflects the builder’s admiration for Chelsea Football Club and its legendary captain, John Terry, evident in Terry’s iconic number ‘26’ on the fairing and rear cowl, as well as the ‘JT’ prefix in the bike’s name.

Powering the motorcycle is a 1,202cc air-cooled Evolution V-twin engine, coupled with a five-speed transmission. Key features include a Vance & Hines prototype T-1 titanium competition exhaust, one of only four units worldwide, along with a diamond-stitched seat pad, a Roland Sands Design fuel filler cap, Roland Sands Design backward foot controls, and Oberon Performance brake levers.

Source: Collecting Cars